Afghan President Agrees To Release Taliban Prisoners On Advice Of Loya Jirga

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, addressing a grand assembly of elders known as the Loya Jirga in Kabul on August 9, said that he will approve the release of 400 jailed Taliban militants in the final part of a prisoner swap meant to clear the way for the start of intra-Afghan peace talks with the Taliban. Ghani announced his intention to release the militants shortly after the move was recommended by 3,400 prominent Afghans at a three-day Loya Jirga in the Afghan capital.