Afghan President Traveling To Qatar Amid Peace Talks With Taliban

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is traveling to Qatar for a bilateral meeting with the leaders of the Gulf state but will not hold talks with Taliban representatives even as peace talks are under way in the country's capital city, Doha, according to officials.

Negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban that started last month are aimed at the warring sides agreeing to a reduction of violence and a possible new power-sharing agreement.

So far, there has been no progress as the two sides have become bogged down on processes and procedures, according to diplomatic sources.

The intra-Afghan talks are part of a landmark deal signed between the United States and the Taliban in February.

Under the deal, foreign forces will leave Afghanistan by May 2021 in exchange for counterterrorism guarantees from the Taliban, which agreed to negotiate a permanent cease-fire and a power-sharing formula with the Afghan government.

Violence, however, has not abated even as Afghan negotiators have been engaged in direct talks for the first time ever.

Scores of Afghan soldiers and Taliban fighters have been killed in clashes and suicide attacks that have also left dozens of civilians dead in recent weeks across the war-torn country.

Ghani and his team will be stopping first in Kuwait to attend the funeral of the late emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, before traveling to Qatar later on October 5, according to a close aide to Ghani.

"Several meetings are planned to discuss efforts for deepening Afghanistan-Qatar ties and mutual cooperation in various areas," said the official, adding that Ghani will also meet the Afghan representatives who are holding talks with the Taliban.

"But it is clear that Ghani will not meet the Taliban officials as there has been no reduction of violence and they continue to kill innocent civilians," said a senior Western diplomat overseeing the ongoing peace process.

Over the weekend, at least 15 people, mostly civilians, were killed and more than 40 others wounded in a truck-bomb attack that targeted a government building in eastern Afghanistan, officials said.

A suicide bomber on October 3 detonated a vehicle full of explosives at the entrance of an administrative building that also housed some military facilities in the Ghani Khel district of Nangarhar Province, the governor's spokesman Attaullah Khogyani said.

"As a result, 13 civilians including one woman and four children, were killed. Two members of the security forces were also killed," he said.

Forty-two people, including four security forces members, were wounded, Khogyani said, adding that several armed attackers who tried to enter the building after the assault were also killed by security forces.

No one has so far claimed responsibility for the attack. Both the Taliban and the Islamic State extremist group are active in the region.

With reporting by Reuters and AFP