Afghan Presidential Candidate Abdullah To Allow Ballot Recount

Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah has agreed to allow a ballot recount in provinces where his supporters had stopped the process for nearly a month.

Abdullah, who serves as the country's chief executive in a fragile national-unity government with President Ashraf Ghani, made the announcement on December 13, insisting he wouldn't accept any election result that is "fraudulent."

The Independent Election Commission (IEC) tried to launch a ballot recount in November but Abdullah's supporters halted the process by shutting down election centers in several provinces.

It wasn't immediately clear if Abdullah would send his observers to take part in the recount.

Two months after the September 28 presidential election, preliminary results have still not been announced by elections authorities, fueling allegations of fraud and more uncertainty in the war-torn country.

The election was mired by record-low turnout and bickering between the incumbent, Ghani, and his main election rival, Abdullah.

If no candidate obtains more than 50 percent of the vote, a runoff will be organized.

