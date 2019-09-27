Afghans Vote in Presidential Election Amid Fear Of Violence, Fraud

Afghans are set to vote in a long-delayed presidential election amid fears of Taliban attacks and widespread vote-rigging that marred previous polls.



Fifteen candidates are contesting the September 28 vote, but the race is widely seen as a two-horse race between President Ashraf Ghani, who is seeking another five-year term, and Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah.



In response to a spate of Taliban attacks in recent weeks, the government has bolstered security to try to ensure what could be the second-ever democratic transition of power in the war-wracked country of 35 million people.



Some 72,000 security personnel are expected to secure polling centers across the country, which will be open from 08:00 to 19:00. More than 2,000 out of 7,000 polling stations will be closed due to the threat of militant attacks. In the past, the Taliban has bombed polling centers and targeted voters, and in recent weeks has warned of more bloodshed if the election takes place.



Around 9.6 million Afghans registered to vote in the election, the fourth presidential vote since the U.S.-led invasion toppled the Taliban in 2001.



Ghani, 70, and Abdullah, 59, have led a deeply unpopular and fractured national unity government since a U.S.-brokered power-sharing agreement following a disputed, fraud-marred presidential election in 2014.



A Pashtun, Ghani is from the largest ethnic group. He is a Western-educated technocrat who has served as finance minister. Abdullah, a trained ophthalmologist, was a senior member of the anti-Taliban Northern Alliance and has support among ethnic Tajiks, the country’s second-largest group.



Other high-profile candidates include former intelligence chief Rahmatullah Nabil and Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, the notorious former warlord and militant leader.



The factors underlying the fraudulent elections in 2014 -- systemic corruption, widespread insecurity, and a problematic electoral system – have been not been addressed and many observers have warned of another potential dispute.



That scenario could ignite a protracted political crisis and raise the threat of civil war in the multiethnic country.



Observers say the fear of violence and the potential of another disputed election have sapped enthusiasm for the vote, with some expecting record-low turnout.



In 2014, turnout was nearly 60 percent, while only 38 percent of eligible voters cast ballots in chaotic parliamentary elections in October last year that were marred by technical and organizational issues.



If no candidate receives a majority in the first-round vote, a second round will be held on November 23 between the top two finishers.



Preliminary results for the September 28 vote are expected on October 19, allowing electoral bodies to process complaints and tally votes sent to Kabul from remote areas of the mountainous country.



The final results are expected to be announced on November 7.



