'For The Sake Of The Future': Afghan Couple Fled Taliban Threats To Have Child In Tajikistan

Tahmina Talash and her husband, Tamim, both worked for civil society organizations in Afghanistan's Takhar Province as the Taliban gained power there. Fearing for their lives amid death threats, they fled to Tajikistan just before Tahmina gave birth to a daughter, Mohanna. Like thousands of other Afghans seeking safety in Tajikistan, they now face financial hardships and the challenges of rebuilding their lives in a new country.