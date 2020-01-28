Afghan Residents Doubt Taliban Shot Down U.S. Aircraft

Local residents near the site of where a U.S. military aircraft in Afghanistan crashed said they did not believe claims that Taliban militants had shot down the plane. Footage from RFE/RL's Radio Free Afghanistan -- taken 3 1/2 hours after the plane went down in Ghazni Province on January 27 -- showed smoldering wreckage with sections of the Bombardier E-11A aircraft still intact. The U.S.-led NATO mission in Afghanistan would not offer details other than saying that the plane had "crashed." Two badly burned bodies were seen at the crash site. It was not clear if they were in uniform or not.