Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
All RFE/RL websites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Afghanistan

An Afghan Singer, Once Propelled To Fame On TV Show, Goes Missing In Kabul

An Afghan Singer, Once Propelled To Fame On TV Show, Goes Missing In Kabul An Afghan Singer, Once Propelled To Fame On TV Show, Goes Missing In Kabul
Embed
An Afghan Singer, Once Propelled To Fame On TV Show, Goes Missing In Kabul

No media source currently available

0:00 0:01:04 0:00

Zulala Hashimi became a popular Afghan celebrity as a teenager when she sang in a musical competition on Tolo TV in 2016. But when the Taliban returned to power, the government banned all musical performances, and Zulala returned to living a quiet life with her family. Just over a month ago, she disappeared without a trace. Her husband says police have failed to help search for her, while Taliban officials responded by accusing him of domestic violence, a charge he strongly denied.

XS
SM
MD
LG