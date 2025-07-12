An Afghan Singer, Once Propelled To Fame On TV Show, Goes Missing In Kabul

Zulala Hashimi became a popular Afghan celebrity as a teenager when she sang in a musical competition on Tolo TV in 2016. But when the Taliban returned to power, the government banned all musical performances, and Zulala returned to living a quiet life with her family. Just over a month ago, she disappeared without a trace. Her husband says police have failed to help search for her, while Taliban officials responded by accusing him of domestic violence, a charge he strongly denied.