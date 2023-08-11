‘Like A Prisoner’: A Former Afghan Female Prosecutor Hunted By The Taliban
She once helped put Taliban militants in prison, but now they are hunting her. Many former state prosecutors are in hiding and have been in fear for their lives since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan two years ago. Now one of them, a female prosecutor, agreed to an interview with RFE/RL. She told us she lives "like a prisoner," constantly moving from one safe house to another. We have distorted her voice to protect her identity.