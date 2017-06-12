Three Afghan Civilians Reported Killed By U.S. Forces

Three Afghan civilians have been killed by U.S. forces in the eastern province of Nangarhar, local officials say.

Ghani Khel district chief Abdul Wahab said that American troops opened fire on civilians early on June 12 after their vehicle was hit by a roadside bomb.

"They opened fire on civilians walking in the vicinity, killing all three,” Wahab said. “They might have thought the people were the ones who set up the bomb."

Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the provincial governor, said the dead included a man and his two sons.

There was no immediate information on American casualties from the roadside bomb.

The U.S. military command in Kabul said it was investigating the reports of the incident.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the blast, claiming the roadside bomb killed five foreign troops, dpa news agency reported.

Based on reporting by Reuters and dpa