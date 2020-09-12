Afghan Peace Talks Begin Nearly Two Decades After U.S. Invasion

Afghan government officials, Taliban extremists, and U.S. officials are in the Qatari capital, Doha, for peace negotiations that opened on September 12 with an inauguration ceremony. Nineteen years after the September 11 terror attacks in the United States led to a bloody conflict that ravaged Afghanistan and killed tens of thousands of people, talks designed to bring peace to the country are getting under way. Washington helped broker the talks that are expected to tackle tough issues, including a permanent cease-fire, the rights of women and minorities, and the disarming of tens of thousands of Taliban fighters and militias loyal to warlords.