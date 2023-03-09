Dozens Of Bodies Discovered After Taliban Clears Kabul District Known For Drug Use

The bodies of 59 Afghans who allegedly had substance-abuse problems have been found in fresh graves in Kabul after Taliban authorities cleared out the Pul-e Sokhta district. While the Taliban is using the cleanup to promote its crackdown on drugs, the country continues to suffer from a serious addiction crisis. Afghans using drugs in the area have been rounded up, many have been beaten, and others locked in prison cells with hardened criminals and forced to immediately give up drugs. Many of their families do not know if their loved ones are dead or alive.