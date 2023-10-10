Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Afghanistan

Afghan Earthquake Killed Mainly Women And Children, Say Rescue Officials

Afghan Earthquake Killed Mainly Women And Children, Say Rescue Officials
Embed
Afghan Earthquake Killed Mainly Women And Children, Say Rescue Officials

No media source currently available

0:00 0:01:35 0:00

Afghan airborne medical teams have evacuated seriously injured victims from villages where homes were destroyed in the Zindah Jan district of Herat Province during an earthquake on October 7. A doctor said most victims of the 6.3-magnitude quake were women and children, while survivors describe the sudden destruction of their homes and loss of family members. Taliban government officials say the death toll is approaching 3,000.

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG