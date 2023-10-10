Afghan Earthquake Killed Mainly Women And Children, Say Rescue Officials
Afghan airborne medical teams have evacuated seriously injured victims from villages where homes were destroyed in the Zindah Jan district of Herat Province during an earthquake on October 7. A doctor said most victims of the 6.3-magnitude quake were women and children, while survivors describe the sudden destruction of their homes and loss of family members. Taliban government officials say the death toll is approaching 3,000.