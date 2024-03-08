Afghan Exiles Say Taliban Tightening Restrictions On Women

Two exiled Afghan women have told RFE/RL that the Taliban appears to be further tightening restrictions on women and girls in Afghanistan. Speaking ahead of International Women's Day, activists Nargis Sadat and Fawzia Wahdat said that more women were being imprisoned amid a fresh clampdown on female activists. The Taliban has barred women and girls from secondary schools, universities, and many jobs since retaking control of the country in 2021.