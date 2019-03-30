Flash Floods Kill Dozens, Devastate Farmland In Afghanistan

Accessibility links

At least 35 people have died and some are still missing after flash floods hit provinces in the north and west of Afghanistan on March 29. The floods have destroyed hundreds of homes, some historic sites, thousands of acres of farmland, bridges, and highways, while some remote areas have been cut off. News crews witnessed villagers trying to salvage their belongings from thick mud and ruined houses in the Enjil district of Herat Province in western Afghanistan.

