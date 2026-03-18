Mass Funeral Held In Kabul For Victims Of Strike On Drug Treatment Hospital
Afghans attended a mass funeral on March 18 for victims of an air strike that destroyed a drug rehabilitation hospital in Kabul. Volunteers from the Afghan Red Crescent Society assisted with the burial of victims whose bodies were not claimed by relatives. Afghan leaders say Pakistan attacked the hospital, but Pakistani leaders reject the charge, saying they only targeted a military installation as part of a campaign against terrorists in Afghanistan.