Car Bomb Targets Afghan Bank, 29 Reported Killed

An Afghan official says a car bomb has exploded in front of a bank in the country's south, killing 29 people.

Omar Zwak, spokesman for Helmand Province's governor, said more than 50 people were also wounded in the June 22 blast in the provincial capital, Lashkar Gah.

Local health official Haji Moladad Tobagar said the city's hospital received 25 bodies after the attack, as well as 60 wounded.

The casualties included civilians, staff of the New Kabul Bank branch, and members of the security forces.

Zwak said the car bomb exploded near a line of Afghan police officers and soldiers who had gathered outside the bank to receive their salaries ahead of holidays for Eid, marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

The bombing was followed by gunfire at the bank, said Mohammad Karim Atal, a provincial council member.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility but militant groups, including the Taliban and Islamic State, have in the past targeted banks where police, soldiers, and other government employees collect their pay.

At least three people were killed and many wounded in an attack last month on a bank in the eastern city of Gardez.

Helmand is a Taliban stronghold and the extremist group controls about 80 percent of the province.

With reporting by AP, Reuters, the BBC, and dpa