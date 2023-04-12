Afghanistan
'Nothing Left' For Herat Shopkeepers After Taliban Bans Music, Foreign Films, Video Games
Twenty-eight-year-old Humayun invested his entire savings of $10,000 to open his own arcade in the western Afghan city of Herat nearly four years ago.
The investment initially paid off as the powerful gaming consoles in his shop attracted young Heratis who spent considerable amounts of money to play the latest versions of the most popular video games.
Then came a downturn after the fundamentalist Taliban returned to power in August 2021. Mounting unemployment and a sharp economic downturn took a heavy toll on all Afghans, including potential customers among the city's half a million or so people.
Then suddenly, last week, it was "game over" for Humayun and other enterprising shopkeepers.
That's when authorities shuttered his arcade and hundreds of other businesses after the Taliban's Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice banned video games, foreign films, and music in Herat, branding them as un-Islamic.
"This business was my life," Humayun told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi. "I no longer have a source of income or a livelihood."
The Taliban's prohibition, which came without warning, has forced more than 400 businesses in Herat to close.
It followed crackdowns on other forms of leisure and entertainment that clash with the Taliban's extremist interpretation of Islamic Shari'a law. Earlier this month, also in Herat, the Taliban closed restaurant gardens for women and families.
In October, the group shut cafes offering hookahs -- the smoking of which is a popular pastime among Afghan men -- across the country. In May, the Taliban banned men and women from eating together in Herat's restaurants and shut down women-owned and women-run restaurants in the city.
The hard-line Islamist group has aggressively reimposed draconian restrictions on how Afghans can appear in public and how men and women interact, reminiscent of its brutal reign through the late 1990s before it was displaced by a U.S.-led military invasion and a UN-backed government for two decades.
The impact of Taliban restrictions on businesses is conspicuous in Herat, an ancient center of cultural and intellectual life in the Muslim world that lies at a strategic crossroads leading to Iran and Turkmenistan.
In the years before the Taliban retook power in August 2021, Hazratha Market was the center of video gaming in Herat. Scores of shops lining narrow corridors also sold foreign films and TV serials on DVD. They offered Indian, Iranian, and Western music on CDs and cassettes.
But the once-teeming market that echoed with Afghan and Iranian music has now fallen silent and almost all its shops are closed.
"I have nothing left here, and now I must move to another country," said a former shopkeeper named Fakhruddin. His store sold movie posters, DVDs, and music CDs.
He says his nearly $3,000 investment in the business is doomed. "I am providing for an 11-member family, and this shop was my only livelihood," he told Radio Azadi.
The officials of the Taliban's morality police in Herat are adamant that closing game arcades and movie and music shops was the right thing to do.
Mawlawi Azizurrahman Mohajir, the provincial head of the Taliban's Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, said the authorities closed the gaming parlors after many families complained that their children were wasting time there.
"These shops were selling films that depicted and promoted Indian and Western values and culture, which are very different from Afghan culture and traditions," he told Radio Azadi.
Mohajir, too, repeated the familiar Taliban argument that it considers such everyday leisure activities un-Islamic.
"The films they were selling did not have women in hijab, which is against Shari'a," he said, referring to the strict interpretation of the Islamic dress code that the Taliban insists be followed in Afghanistan. "This is why the sale of such films is prohibited."
Since assuming power, the Taliban has attempted to recreate its hard-line, mostly unrecognized emirate from the 1990s and abrogated promises of moderation, tolerance, and openness that their leaders had made in recent years. Perhaps nowhere has the recent crackdown been more severe than in strictures on women and girls, including bans on education and many jobs that the United Nations and countless rights groups have condemned.
But leisure time has been another major target of Taliban restrictions. The group has banned Afghan women from public parks and bathhouses. It has forbidden live music and has publicly beaten and humiliated Afghan musicians. Afghan television stations can only broadcast programming approved by the Taliban, which has forced female news presenters to cover their faces by wearing masks.
Beyond declaring such activities off-limits to tens of millions of Afghans, the bans and restrictions have a crippling effect on thousands of businesses across the country.
"The closure of one business sector in a city can directly impact hundreds of families or indirectly affect hundreds more," Abdul Qudous Khatibi, an economist in Herat, told Radio Azadi.
An association of audio and video shops in Herat said the ban has closed more than 350 businesses there. Arcade owners estimate there were more than 60 such gaming centers in the city.
Since he's had to close his shop, Humayun said he is exploring his options for the dangerous and illegal journey into one of Afghanistan's neighboring countries.
"I now face a real game of life and death," he said.
Written by Abubakar Siddique based on reporting by RFE/RL Radio Azadi correspondent Shahpoor Saber
More than 18 months after toppling the internationally recognized Afghan government and forcibly seizing power, the Taliban remains unrecognized by any country.
The militant group’s human rights abuses and links to extremist groups have once again made it a pariah. The international community has blacklisted Taliban leaders and cut off the group from the global financial system.
But the Taliban has tried to boost its legitimacy by wresting control of Afghan diplomatic missions abroad, many of which are still run by diplomats appointed by the previous government.
The hard-line Islamist group claims that it has a diplomatic presence in 14 countries, including in all neighboring countries barring Tajikistan. The group is also believed to have gained control of missions in Russia, China, Turkey, and Indonesia.
Analysts said concerns over terrorism and migration have prompted some neighboring countries to establish diplomatic relations with the Taliban government. Other countries where the Taliban has sent diplomats, including Pakistan and Iran, have longtime ties with the militant group.
"Control of diplomatic missions paves the way for the Taliban to lobby for formal recognition in those countries," said an Afghan ambassador based in Europe, who spoke to RFE/RL on condition of anonymity. "The Taliban are hoping that these countries will relent over time."
The Taliban has not gained control of any Afghan missions in the West. Afghan embassies and consulates in Europe and North America still fly the black-red-and-green tricolor flag. They generate revenue by providing consular services for Afghans abroad and foreigners seeking to travel to Afghanistan. Some missions have been abandoned due to a lack of funds. Others have relocated or downsized to cut costs.
Western nations have tied recognition to the Taliban establishing an inclusive government, ensuring women’s rights, and breaking ties with Al-Qaeda. But the militants have refused to share power, severely eroded women's freedoms, and maintained links with terrorist groups, according to observers.
"The Taliban and the international community are on completely different wavelengths," said another Afghan ambassador based in Europe, who also spoke to RFE/RL on condition of anonymity.
'Transactional' Relationships
In recent months, the Taliban has ramped up its efforts to wrestle control of Afghanistan’s 65 foreign posts.
Last month, the Taliban took over the Afghan Embassy in Turkmenistan and a consulate in the United Arab Emirates. In February, the Taliban gained control of the Afghan Embassy in Tehran.
The Taliban’s next target appears to be Tajikistan, the only neighboring country to publicly oppose the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan. Dushanbe has hosted some of the leaders of the National Resistance Front (NRF), an anti-Taliban resistance group that is largely made up of ethnic Tajiks from Afghanistan.
Last month, the Taliban claimed that its officials visited the Afghan consulate in the eastern city of Khorog. Tajik officials have not commented.
Mohammad Zahir Aghbar, the Afghan ambassador in Dushanbe, said he was skeptical. "The Taliban have not backed their claims by publishing photos of their visit or meetings," he told RFE/RL's Tajik Service.
But a former Afghan diplomat based in Europe who is affiliated with the NRF said the Taliban was engaged in secret talks with the Tajik government.
"After a year, the resistance has not achieved much," the diplomat said, referring to how the Taliban has largely crushed the NRF’s armed opposition. "The Tajik government is looking to balance how they can keep the officials in Afghanistan happy and the resistance [leaders] in Tajikistan happy.”
In the 1990s, the anti-Taliban Northern Alliance successfully prevented the Taliban regime from seizing control of the entire country. Based in northeastern Afghanistan, the opposition had bases in Tajikistan and received assistance from countries in the region.
This time, a handful of small armed groups have opposed Taliban rule in different regions of the country. But they remain weak, divided, and have no sanctuary or outside help, experts said.
"This removes the possibility of alternatives to the Taliban regime for the foreseeable future," said Hameed Hakimi, an Afghanistan expert at the Washington-based Atlantic Council think tank. "Which in turn ensures that the Taliban can have amicable, or at least sort of transactional, relationships with countries in the region."
Hakimi said the threat posed by extremist groups based in Afghanistan, including the Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K), Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan, the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan (IMU), and Jamaat Ansarullah, has also prompted Afghanistan's neighbors to establish diplomatic relations with the Taliban.
IS-K militants have carried out deadly attacks against the Taliban, religious minorities, and foreign missions in Kabul.
"Keeping the Taliban on good terms is to the advantage of regional and neighboring countries that hope the Taliban will be useful against the threat of terrorism," said Hakimi.
U.S. Review Of Chaotic Afghan Withdrawal Blames Trump
An interagency review led by the National Security Council of the chaotic 2021 withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan largely lays the blame on former President Donald Trump, saying President Joe Biden was "severely constrained by conditions created by his predecessor." A White House summary of the review on April 6 noted that when Biden entered office, "the Taliban were in the strongest military position that they had been in since 2001." The report does fault overly optimistic intelligence assessments about the Afghan National Army's willingness to fight, and says Biden followed military commanders' recommendations for the pace of the drawdown. To read the original story by AP, click here.
'Not A Problem But A Disaster': Afghan Canal A Test For Taliban Ties In Water-Stressed Central Asia
When the Taliban returned to power in 2021 in a lightning military insurrection that toppled Afghanistan’s internationally recognized government, the country immediately fell into diplomatic isolation.
Two of Kabul’s neighbors to the north, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, chose a different route, putting the hard-line group’s fractious history with the former Soviet Central Asian republics aside and prioritizing engagement over criticism and pressure.
But a giant canal project in Afghanistan now taking shape that the Taliban is pursuing at a rapid pace is giving the two water-stressed countries doubts about whether strategic patience with the Islamic fundamentalist group will yield rewards.
“If you look at other projects that have involved Afghanistan and Central Asia somehow, there has often been a win-win element,” Jennifer Brick Murtazashvili, founding director of the Center for Governance and Markets at the University of Pittsburgh, told RFE/RL.
But the Qosh Tepa Irrigation Canal, which will divert large volumes of water from the dwindling transboundary Amu Darya River, is a very different case.
“This is very much zero sum, because water is a finite good and there don’t seem to be any benefits for Afghanistan’s neighbors here,” said Murtazashvili, adding that she expects the Central Asian countries to pursue “a lot of quiet diplomacy” on the project that will add to the pressures faced by outsized agricultural sectors already battling climate change and historical mismanagement.
But “the Taliban will be probing to see how far it can go,” Murtazashvili said, something she suggested its downstream neighbors will have to get used to.
“If the first Taliban [regime that ruled most of Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001] was weighed down by insurgency and in some ways never really behaved like a state, Taliban 2.0 seems to really like the idea of projecting state power,” Murtazashvili said.
Old Project With New Momentum
The stated dimensions of the irrigation canal that workers started digging last spring are enough to understand why the downstream countries have concerns.
With a length of 285 kilometers and a width of some 100 meters, experts believe it could draw a significant portion of the Amu Darya’s flow while irrigating 550,000 hectares of land.
An Afghan civil servant with knowledge of the project told RFE/RL’s Uzbek Service that work on the second of three stages of the project that began in the spring of 2022 is expected to begin in the coming months, with more than 100 kilometers already dug and visible from space.
The plan to irrigate land in northern Afghanistan is not new.
Farid Azim, an official at the National Development Company overseeing its construction, pointed out last year that Afghanistan’s first president, Mohammad Daud Khan, had a similar vision in the 1970s.
The project was most recently pursued by the U.S.-backed administration of President Ashraf Ghani -- which the Taliban overthrew less than two years ago.
A press release issued by the United States Agency for International Development from 2018 marking the launch of a Washington-funded feasibility study for Qosh Tepa described a 200 kilometer-long canal serving a “cultivated catchment area of 500,000 hectares.”
“Developing Afghanistan’s agriculture sector provides great potential for employment and economic growth,” then-U.S. Ambassador John R. Bass said in the release.
But the project was not a pressing concern for neighbors, primarily because political infighting and chronic instability in northern Afghanistan had made it impractical.
Bismellah Alizada, a researcher at London’s School of Oriental and African Studies, told RFE/RL that Rashid Dostum, who was the Afghan first vice president from 2014 to 2020, was among the influential politicians with concerns about the project.
One of those concerns was that it would be used to benefit and resettle members of the politically dominant Pashtun group to which President Ashraf Ghani belonged, Alizada said.
Dostum -- an ethnic Uzbek warlord -- long enjoyed strong ties to the regime in Uzbekistan and was even reported to have fled there when the Taliban captured Mazar-e Sharif, overwhelming forces jointly under his command before the group advanced on Kabul.
Members of Dostum’s exiled Junbish-e Milli party have reiterated these concerns more recently, but the reality is that the Taliban has no opponents capable of preventing it from forging ahead with giant public works projects, Alizada said.
More obvious obstacles are technical capacity and cash, with billions of dollars in funds belonging to Afghanistan’s central bank frozen after the Taliban takeover. That would make it hard for the cash-strapped Taliban to finance a project whose first phase cost nearly $100 million, according to reports.
But Graeme Smith, a senior consultant for the International Crisis Group’s Asia Program, said the Taliban has a strong political will to finish off projects begun by the former government with Qosh Tepa the biggest that the group has revived so far.
“With their very limited resources, the Taliban have prioritized [Qosh Tepa],” said Smith, expressing skepticism that the Islamic fundamentalist group would pay attention to its neighbors’ concerns.
“The Taliban is a nationalist movement intensely focused on their domestic constituencies,” Smith said.
“I think it’s fair to assume they will continue governing with a strong focus on issues inside the country and less regard for concerns outside,” he told RFE/RL.
Games Of Leverage
Taciturn Turkmenistan has so far said nothing about the canal project.
But a Turkmenistan-based hydrologist speaking in March to RFE/RL’s Turkmen Service on condition of anonymity called the project “not a problem, but a disaster.”
RFE/RL correspondents in the closed authoritarian country reported this year about severe water shortages in Turkmenistan’s Soviet-built Karakum Canal, which is four times the length of the one the Taliban is seeking to complete.
The World Resources Institute in 2019 ranked Turkmenistan as one of 17 countries in the world with “extremely high” water stress. Uzbekistan and Afghanistan were placed in the next highest category. Central Asia as a whole depends on rivers that rise in mountains, where many glacier stocks are being depleted by climate change.
Tashkent, whose own Moscow-imposed, cotton-growing legacy is one of the chief causes of the Amu Darya’s demise, has been more proactive on Qosh Tepa.
According to the Taliban’s deputy prime minister for economic affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the topic was among those broached by Uzbek presidential envoy and former Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Komilov when he was in Kabul last month for talks on economic cooperation.
Komilov was cited by Baradar’s office as saying that Uzbekistan was “ready to work with the Islamic emirate (the Taliban-ruled Afghanistan) through technical teams in order to maximize the benefits of the Qosh Tepa canal project.”
Uzbekistan provided no comment to that effect in its release on the talks, but President Shavkat Mirziyoev -- in a national address in December -- flagged Qosh Tepa as a concern as he touched on the problem of desertification.
“At the moment, we consider it necessary to conduct practical talks on the construction of a new canal in the Amu Darya basin with the interim government of neighboring Afghanistan and the international community based on international standards and taking into account the interests of all countries in the region,” he said.
“We believe that this approach will be supported by our neighbors.”
Mirziyoev’s preference for dialogue over threats on transboundary water use has been welcomed by the neighborhood since predecessor Islam Karimov passed away in 2016.
This appears to have worked with upstream Kyrgyzstan, where successful border negotiations saw Uzbekistan granted de facto control of a strategic reservoir located inside Kyrgyz territory, albeit not without a rash of political discontent in Kyrgyzstan.
And although authoritarian Karimov virulently opposed the construction of giant hydroelectric dams in Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, Mirziyoev has given both his blessing, with Tashkent even attaching itself to Kyrgyzstan’s Kambar-Ata-1 project as a partner -- a move that will give it a hand in upstream management.
Qosh Tepa, however, is becoming a source of public anxiety in Uzbekistan.
“With the volume of the Amu Darya water [already] decreasing, Afghans will take a quarter of its water through this canal,” complained Uzbek academic and outspoken government critic Khidirnazar Allakulov in an interview with RFE/RL’s Uzbek Service.
“Instead of solving the problem, the Uzbek government takes the Taliban to Samarkand, dressing them and presenting them with gifts. The government bows to Afghanistan….. Not only the current generation, but also future [Uzbek] generations can be endangered by the water problem,” Allakulov said.
Regular exchanges between the Turkmen and Uzbek governments and the Taliban predated the fall of the Ghani government, and Turkmenistan was among the first countries in the world to accept a Taliban-appointed ambassador.
But in line with the international community as a whole, neither has recognized the new regime in Kabul.
This only complicates what Alizada calls the “legal lacuna” between Afghanistan and its former communist neighbors, since Kabul had not previously signed treaties with them on transboundary management.
And while Afghanistan is keen for more trade opportunities and relies on its northern neighbors for supplies of electricity for several provinces, there are other areas of these bilateral relations where the Taliban feels it has real leverage, Alizada argued.
“For the Central Asian countries, I think the number one concern is hard security, especially with the region’s history with transnational extremist groups. The Taliban will continue to use assurances on security in negotiations with these countries going forward.”
UN Says Ban On Afghan Female Staffers By Taliban 'Unacceptable'
The United Nations said on April 5 that it cannot accept a Taliban decision to bar Afghan female staffers from working at the agency, calling it an “unparalleled” violation of women's rights.
The United Nations ordered its 3,300 employees in Afghanistan not to report to their offices for the next two days as the UN mission in the war-torn country seeks further clarification on the Taliban ruling.
Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman for the United Nations, told reporters that the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan would hold talks on April 5 with the Taliban to "seek some clarity" on the issue after receiving word a day earlier that the de facto authorities in Kabul had banned "female national staff members of the United Nations from working."
The Taliban has not commented publicly on the ban.
Since taking power in August 2021 after the exit of international troops, the de facto Taliban rulers have imposed a series of restrictions on Afghan women, including banning them from higher education and many government jobs.
The UN, which has around 400 Afghan women working in its offices in Afghanistan, said it was informed of the ban first in Nangarhar Province, but that it then appeared to be extended countrywide.
"I strongly condemn the prohibition of our Afghan female colleagues from working in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Twitter late on April 4.
"If this measure is not reversed, it will inevitably undermine our ability to deliver life-saving aid to the people who need it," he added.
The UN's humanitarian coordinator in Afghanistan, Ramiz Alakbarov, said the Taliban's order was a "huge violation" of women's rights.
"Women are absolutely essential to all aspects of our service delivery work in Afghanistan," he said in an interview with AFP.
He also said the UN Charter makes clear that "no authority can give instructions to the United Nations...on who should be employed" and said the UN is "not going to make an exception."
The Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan worsened an already major humanitarian crisis and triggered an economic meltdown. Foreign governments immediately cut development funding and imposed sanctions on the new government.
The UN and other nongovernmental organizations have stepped in with assistance, but have been hindered by funding issues and the Taliban's curtailing of activities through measures such as banning women from the workplace.
The Taliban has attracted widespread condemnation for its severe restrictions on women.
Soon after capturing the country, the militants banned girls above the sixth grade from going to school. In December, the hard-line Islamist group banned women from attending university.
They have also launched a brutal crackdown on dissent, with several women's rights activists, including Nargis Sadat, university lecturer Zakaria Osuli, academic Sultan Ali Ziaee, and journalists Khairullah Parhar and Mortaza Behboudi, being detained.
With reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters
UN Expresses Concern Over Ban On Afghan Female Staff In Eastern Province
Female Afghan employees of the United Nations have been banned from working by Taliban authorities in eastern Afghanistan, UN officials said on April 4. The UN mission expressed “serious concern” after its female staffers were prevented from reporting to work in Nangarhar Province. “We remind de facto authorities that United Nations entities cannot operate and deliver life-saving assistance without female staff,” the world body said in a tweet. Taliban spokesmen were not immediately available for comment and it wasn't immediately clear whether the ban extended beyond Nangarhar Province. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Azadi, click here.
Afghan Taliban Raid Kills Six Members Of Islamic State Group
An overnight raid by Taliban forces in Afghanistan’s northern Balkh Province killed six members of the extremist Islamic State (IS) group, a Taliban spokesman said on April 4. The regional affiliate of IS -- known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province-- has been the key rival of the Taliban since its takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021. The militant group has increased its attacks, targeting both Taliban patrols and members of Afghanistan’s Shi'ite minority. In March, the Islamic State group carried out a suicide bombing that killed three people, including the Taliban’s appointed governor for Balkh. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Iran, Taliban Discuss Release Of Iranian Nationals From Afghan Prisons
The Taliban government is compiling a list of Iranian nationals imprisoned in Afghanistan for possible release following Tehran's recent handover of hundreds of Afghan prisoners.
Taliban Prosecutor-General Shamsuddin Pahlawan met with Iran's deputy ambassador to Afghanistan, Hasan Mortazavi, in Kabul on April 3 to discuss the ongoing prisoner-release efforts.
The development comes amid increased diplomatic activity between the Taliban government and Tehran.
Earlier this year, representatives of the Taliban Prosecutor-General's Office visited Tehran, resulting in the release of 857 Afghan prisoners held in Iran, according to Iran's semiofficial Mehr news agency.
During the follow-up meeting in Kabul, Pahlawan said that the Taliban government was reviewing the cases of Iranian nationals imprisoned in Afghanistan and will soon complete a list of those suitable for release.
Those prisoners would then be handed over to Iran's judicial authorities.
It is unclear how many Iranian nationals are currently imprisoned in Afghanistan.
Following the Taliban's seizure of power in August 2021, some Iranian dissidents opposed to Iran's Shi'ite clerical establishment expressed fears that they could be targeted by the hard-line Sunni Islamist group.
The previous Afghan government had granted asylum to Iranian nationals, allowing them to live freely without fear of political persecution.
The Taliban government is not officially recognized by any government, but is engaged in efforts to increase cooperation with outside states.
The Iranian government has recently established closer relations with Kabul, including the handover of the Afghan Embassy in Tehran to the Taliban government.
In March, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid announced that it had sent diplomats to 14 countries, including Iran, as it took charge of diplomatic missions abroad.
In January, the Taliban said it was seeking international recognition of Afghanistan's seat in the United Nations, which is currently held by the former government led by ex-President Ashraf Ghani.
With reporting by Mehr and AP
Three British Men Being Held In Afghanistan, Says U.K. Nonprofit
Three British men have been detained by the Taliban in Afghanistan, U.K. nonprofit group the Presidium Network said on April 1. The group said on Twitter it had been "working closely with two of the families." "We are working hard to secure consular contact with British nationals detained in Afghanistan and we are supporting families," the U.K.'s Foreign Ministry added in a statement. Scott Richards of the Presidium Network told Sky News: "We believe they are in good health and being well treated."
- By Frud Bezhan
The Azadi Briefing: Fears Of A Famine Mount In Afghanistan
Welcome to The Azadi Briefing, an RFE/RL newsletter that unpacks the key issues in Afghanistan. To subscribe, click here.
I'm Frud Bezhan, regional desk editor for Iran, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. Here's what I've been tracking and what I'm keeping an eye on in the days ahead.
The Key Issue
The United Nation’s World Food Program (WFP) has warned that it is just “days away” from cutting assistance to 9 million people in Afghanistan if it does not immediately receive funding. The WFP delivers food, cash, and other assistance in emergencies.
“We urgently need $93 million to assist 13 million people in April and $800 million for the next six months,” the WFP said in a tweet on March 29.
Hsiao-Wei Lee, country director for WFP Afghanistan, said that “catastrophic hunger knocks on Afghanistan’s doors and unless humanitarian support is sustained, hundreds of thousands more Afghans will need assistance to survive.”
The Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan in 2021 worsened an already major humanitarian crisis and triggered an economic meltdown. Foreign governments immediately cut development funding and imposed sanctions on the new government.
For the past 20 months, multibillion-dollar aid packages have prevented a widespread famine. In 2022, the WFP received around $1.7 billion from international donors, including the United States and European nations. But donors have reduced funding this year, rekindling fears of a famine.
Why It's Important: Aid groups have repeatedly warned that emergencies in Ukraine, Turkey, and Syria, challenging global economic conditions, and the Taliban’s ban on women working for NGOs could lead to a drop in donor funding for Afghanistan.
The WFP’s stark comments are one of the first tangible signs of foreign governments and institutions pulling back from Afghanistan.
Aid groups now face the worst-case scenario in Afghanistan: reducing or ending food assistance to the estimated 20 million Afghans -- or around half of the population -- who are "acutely food insecure."
What's Next: It is unclear if the WFP, which is funded entirely by donations, will be able to raise the funds it needs to continue its life-saving assistance in Afghanistan.
If it does not, there could be catastrophic consequences for Afghans, 6 million of whom are already on the verge of starvation.
The Week's Best Stories
Matiullah Wesa, a widely known and respected campaigner for education in Afghanistan, was beaten and arrested by the Taliban in Kabul on March 27. His arrest on unknown charges has sparked an international outcry and highlighted the Taliban's intensifying crackdown on educators and dissent.
U.S. forces left a trove of weapons behind when they withdrew from Afghanistan in 2021. Some of those arms have turned up in neighboring Pakistan, where they have been used by armed groups. Experts say the Pakistani Taliban and ethnic Baluch separatist groups have obtained M16 machine guns and M4 assault rifles, night-vision goggles, and military communication gear.
Former Afghan university student Farzana Haidari operates a sewing machine in Ghor Province. She had nearly completed her degree in Persian language and literature when the Taliban banned education for women. Since seizing power, the regime has broken its pledges to allow education access and professional careers for females.
What To Keep An Eye On
At least 10 people have been killed and nearly 100 injured by heavy rain and flash floods that have struck Afghanistan, the Taliban-run National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said on March 30. Spokesman Shafiullah Rahimi said around 1,000 homes have been destroyed.
The areas most affected have been the northern provinces of Parwan and Balkh, as well as the southern province of Uruzgan.
"The floods are a calamity. It’s a disaster,” Sufi Faqir, a farmer in Parwan, told RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi, adding that his fields were destroyed.
Gholam Dastagir, a shopkeeper in the provincial capital, Charikar, told Radio Azadi that his shop was flooded and his goods ruined. “Now, we don’t have any money to buy food,” he said.
The NDMA has warned of snowfall and more heavy rain in the coming days.
Why It's Important: Scores of Afghans die every year from floods and torrential downpours, particularly in impoverished rural areas where poorly built homes are often at risk of collapse.
Decades of conflict, coupled with environmental degradation and insufficient investment in disaster risk reduction, have contributed to the increasing vulnerability of Afghans to natural disasters, according to the UN.
Recent floods and earthquakes are likely to aggravate the country’s humanitarian and economic crises.
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Afghanistan said that “aid agencies are assessing the impact and providing aid where needed” following the latest floods. But it added that “limited funding is constraining their ability to scale up” aid to those affected by the floods.
That's all from me for now. Don't forget to send me any questions, comments, or tips that you have. You can always reach us at azadi.english@rferl.org.
Note: There will be no Azadi Briefing on April 7.
Until next time,
Frud Bezhan
If you enjoyed this briefing and don't want to miss the next edition, subscribe here. It will be sent to your inbox every Friday.
Arrest Of Prominent Afghan Education Campaigner A 'Sign Of Authoritarianism' Under The Taliban
For over a decade, Matiullah Wesa traveled across Afghanistan with a mobile school and library, trying to improve access to education for children in remote areas.
Even after the Taliban seized power in 2021 and restricted female education, the 30-year-old continued to urge parents and community leaders in impoverished rural areas to send boys and girls to school.
But Wesa, head of the Pen Path nongovernmental organization, paid the price for his work this week when he was beaten and arrested in Kabul. His two brothers, who worked with him, were briefly detained. Meanwhile, his family's home was raided by Taliban fighters.
Wesa's arrest on March 27 on unknown charges has sparked an international outcry and served to highlight the Taliban's intensifying crackdown on dissent. In recent weeks, the militant group has arrested a number of activists and educators.
"[Wesa's arrest] is a major sign of oppression and authoritarianism," Orzala Ashraf Nemat, an Afghan researcher, told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi. "There was nothing political about his work, and he didn't campaign against any government."
With the help of his vast network of volunteers, Pen Path claims to have distributed stationery and books to more than 1.5 million children across Afghanistan. A widely known figure, Wesa was a respected campaigner for education.
Since his arrest, the Taliban has launched a smear campaign against Wesa, portraying him as a Western spy.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid accused Wesa, who hails from the southern province of Kandahar, the Taliban's stronghold, of conspiring with foreigners.
"He acted on his own and had public and secret meetings [with foreigners] without informing our government," Mujahid told VOA. "He was taking directions from outside."
Last month, Wesa traveled to Brussels, where he met with European officials. He has previously met with United Nations officials and Western diplomats in Kabul, often posting photos of his meetings.
Wesa's family has strongly rejected the Taliban's claims.
"We are not a political or military organization that needs to have secret contacts," Wesa's elder brother, Attaullah, told Radio Azadi. "We have campaigned for education, which is our human and Islamic right."
Sami Yousafzai, an Afghan journalist who tracks the Taliban, said Wesa's Brussels visit was likely the reason for his arrest.
"The Taliban are an authoritarian regime and want to control all aspects of Afghan life," he said. "The Taliban want all Afghans to meet foreign officials only after getting their approval."
'Silence Every Source Of Light'
Since seizing power, the Taliban has waged a brutal crackdown on dissent that has targeted human rights defenders, women activists, journalists, and intellectuals. The militants have violently dispersed peaceful protests staged by women demanding their basic rights.
The clampdown has intensified in recent months and specifically targeted educators.
The Taliban has attracted widespread condemnation for its severe restrictions on education. Soon after capturing the country, the militants banned girls above the sixth grade from going to school. In December, the hard-line Islamist group banned women from attending university.
Jeremy Laurence, a spokesman for the UN's Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, said a "concerning number of civil society activists and media workers have been detained since early 2023."
They include women's rights activist Nargis Sadat, university lecturer Zakaria Osuli, academic Sultan Ali Ziaee, and journalists Khairullah Parhar and Mortaza Behboudi.
Laurence said the individuals have been arbitrarily detained without "clear information as to their whereabouts, wellbeing, or any charges against them."
In early March, the Taliban arrested Rasul Parsi, a former university professor in the western city of Herat who had written Facebook posts critical of the authorities.
On March 26, the Taliban briefly detained three female activists -- Fatemeh Mohammadi, Malali Hashemi, and Ruqiya Saee -- for participating in a protest demanding girls' right to go to school. They were released the following day after reportedly pledging to not take part in any future demonstrations.
In February, the Taliban arrested former university professor Ismail Mashal after he began distributing books to women and girls in Kabul to protest the Taliban's restrictions on female education. Mashal, who was recently released, made headlines in December when he ripped up his diplomas on live TV.
Shaharzad Akbar, an Afghan rights campaigner who headed the former Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission, said the Taliban is specifically targeting education activists because it "proves that people inside Afghanistan are opposed to their policies."
"They want to silence every source of light and hope," she told Radio Azadi.
Written by Abubakar Siddique based on reporting by Radio Azadi correspondents Mursalin Arsala, Jawid Naimi, and Homayoon Hewad.
Pakistani Armed Groups Obtain U.S. Weapons Left Behind In Afghanistan
When the United States pulled out its forces from Afghanistan in 2021, it left behind around $7 billion worth of military equipment and weapons, including firearms, communications gear, and even armored vehicles.
The Taliban seized the arms following the fall of the Western-backed Afghan government during the chaotic U.S. withdrawal, giving the hard-line Islamist group a vast war chest.
Since the Taliban takeover, some of the American military gear and weapons have turned up in neighboring Pakistan, where they have been used by armed groups, according to experts and security officials.
Observers say the influx of U.S. weapons has boosted the military capabilities of the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militant group and ethnic Baluch separatist groups that are waging insurgencies against the government in Pakistan, which has witnessed a surge in violence over the past two years.
"These weapons have added to the lethality of such groups," said Asfandyar Mir, a senior analyst at the United States Institute of Peace, adding that a "robust and in many ways growing black market" for U.S. weapons is thriving in Pakistan.
Experts say armed groups have obtained advanced U.S. weapons and equipment like M16 machine guns and M4 assault rifles, night-vision goggles, and military communication gear.
A 'Terrifying' Impact
Abdul Sayed, a Sweden-based researcher who tracks the TTP, said the group's access to sophisticated combat weapons has had a "terrifying" impact, especially on the lesser-equipped police force, in Pakistan.
A police officer in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which has borne the brunt of the TTP attacks, told RFE/RL that they were sitting ducks for militants.
"The fact is that they can see us in the dark while we can't. That gives the terrorists an enormous advantage," said the officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.
Moazzam Jah Ansari, a former police chief of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, told journalists in November that militants "picked up sophisticated weapons left behind by the Americans and waged war against [the province's] police."
The TTP's attacks in Pakistan have surged since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan. The two militant groups are ideological and organizational allies.
According to the Pakistan Institute of Peace Studies (PIPS), a think tank in Islamabad, the number of terrorist attacks in the country increased by 27 percent last year compared to 2021. At least 419 people were killed, while 734 were injured in 262 terrorist attacks last year.
There are few signs that the number of attacks will drop. On January 15, senior police officer Sardar Hussain Khan and two policemen were killed in the northwestern city of Peshawar with a sniper gun, which was fitted with a thermal scope, according to the authorities.
The TTP has released numerous videos of sniper attacks on security check posts along Pakistan's western border with Afghanistan over the last two years.
'No Realistic Way To Retrieve' Weapons
In March last year, the Pentagon reported to Congress that nearly $7.2 billion worth of aircraft, guns, vehicles, ammunition, and specialized equipment like night vision goggles and biometric devices were left behind in Afghanistan.
A Taliban official told Al Jazeera that the group seized more than 300,000 light arms, 26,000 heavy weapons, and around 61,000 military vehicles.
The Pentagon told U.S. government watchdog SIGAR that there is "currently is no realistic way to retrieve the materiel that remains in Afghanistan, given that the United States does not recognize the Taliban as a government."
The Pentagon did not respond to RFE/RL's requests for comments.
The Taliban has rejected claims that it has supplied TTP fighters with U.S. weapons and equipment. The group has also downplayed suggestions that it has sold off arms on the black market.
"If some weapons are being smuggled, they are far fewer and not of much concern," Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi.
Mujahid claimed that some former members of Afghanistan's security forces sold their weapons after the fall of the internationally recognized government in Kabul.
'Extremely Vulnerable'
Pakistani gun owners say the black market has been flooded by U.S. weapons since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.
"It's like the 1980s, but, this time, many Western weapons are now available," said Gohar Bacha, a gun owner from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
During that time, Western nations sent millions of dollars worth of arms to the Pakistan-based Afghan mujahedin, the U.S.-backed Islamist groups who were fighting Soviet forces that had invaded Afghanistan in 1979. The mujahedin were armed with mostly Chinese and captured Soviet weapons.
Bacha said the new U.S. weapons available on the black market "are of excellent quality and very lethal." He said a U.S.-made M4 assault rifle in good condition can be purchased for around $1,400. U.S. military communication gear such as Harris Engineering Falcon Three Radios, meanwhile, can be bought for around $3,500.
Militants are not the only ones buying Western weapons on the Pakistani black market.
A civilian government bureaucrat in the southwestern province of Baluchistan told RFE/RL that he recently purchased an Austrian-made Glock handgun for $1500.
Pakistan's gun laws allow civilians with a license to own firearms.
"I felt extremely vulnerable, so I wanted to carry a reliable weapon," said the bureaucrat, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media, revealing that he had received threatening phone calls from armed groups.
"Security and governance are rapidly declining, so people are forced to fend for themselves," he said.
Afghan Women Face Continuing Restrictions On Education, Work
Former Afghan university student Farzana Haidari now runs a sewing machine in Ghor Province. She had nearly completed her degree in Persian language and literature when the Taliban shut down studies for women. Since seizing power in 2021, the regime has broken its pledges to allow education access and professional careers for females.
IS-K Claims Suicide Attack Near Foreign Ministry In Kabul That Killed Six
Islamic State-Khorasan, an offshoot of the Islamic State militant group, has claimed a suicide attack that killed six people and wounded 12 others on March 27 near the Foreign Ministry in the Afghan capital of Kabul.
After the Taliban's return to power in 2021, Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) has emerged as the Taliban's main rival in the war-wracked country.
Ahead of the March 27 attack, security forces spotted the bomber and shot at him but could not prevent him from reaching a checkpoint in Malik Asghar Square, where he detonated his explosive vest, according to Khalid Zadran, a spokesman for the Taliban's security command in Kabul.
A Kabul hospital run by EMERGENCY, an Italian NGO, said on Twitter that it had admitted 12 wounded patients, including a child, as well as two people who were dead on arrival.
IS-K later claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing in a statement on Amaq, the militant group's news arm.
The attack took place a day after the Taliban claimed it had killed three key Islamic State militants during a raid in Mazar-e Sharif, the capital of northern Balkh Province.
Islamic State has staged several attacks in Afghanistan recently.
On January 11, an IS suicide bomber killed at least 10 people when he blew himself up near the Foreign Ministry, not far from the site of the March 27 attack.
IS also claimed a bombing near a checkpoint at the Kabul military airport on January 1 that killed up to 20 people and an attack in December on a Kabul hotel frequented by businesspeople. At least five Chinese nationals were wounded in the December attack on the hotel.
In September, two Russian Embassy employees were killed in an IS suicide attack outside Moscow's mission in Kabul.
The Taliban has responded to the attacks by stepping up raids on suspected IS hideouts.
Last month, Taliban security forces said they had killed two senior IS members -- Qari Fateh, the regional IS intelligence and operations chief, and another senior leader, Ijaz Amin Ahingar, in two separate raids in Kabul.
With reporting by AFP, AP, and dpa
Prominent Afghan Girls' Education Advocate Detained By Taliban
A prominent activist for the right to education for Afghan girls, Matiullah Wesa, has been detained by the Taliban, his brother and the United Nations said on March 28.
Wesa was detained outside his home in Kabul by Taliban security forces, his brother, Muhammad Wali Akhlaqi, told RFE/RL. He was beaten and thrown in a car that sped away, Akhlaki said.
After returning to power in August 2021, the Taliban adopted a hard line, crushing women’s rights and restricting freedoms, including imposing a ban on girl’s education beyond the sixth grade, despite initially promising to be more open to women’s rights.
Women were forced to cover themselves, banned from public spaces, and forbidden to work for domestic and foreign NGOs; traveling or working outside the home is largely restricted.
The UN Mission to Afghanistan (UNAMA) reported Wesa's arrest in a statement on Twitter on March 28, while UN Special Rapporteur Richard Bennett tweeted that he was "alarmed" by the news of the activist's arrest.
"Matiullah Wesa, head of PenPath1 and advocate for girls’ education, was arrested in Kabul Monday," UNAMA said. "UNAMA calls on the de facto authorities to clarify his whereabouts, the reasons for his arrest, and to ensure his access to legal representation and contact with family."
"Alarmed by reports that Matiullah Wesa, famous educator especially for girls, leading civil society member, & founder of PenPath1, has been arrested in Kabul by the Taliban. His safety is paramount & all his legal rights must be respected," Bennett tweeted.
The Taliban has not commented on Wesa's arrest.
Wesa, who is 30, launched the PenPath1 project some 14 years ago, campaigning for schools for girls and distributing books in rural areas.
PenPath also talks about the importance of girls' education to villagers in remote areas.
Wesa has continued to campaign for girls' education even after the Taliban's ban on secondary school education for girls.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Amnesty Report Says 'Hypocrisy' Of Western States Laid Bare By Russia's Invasion of Ukraine
Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 unleashed numerous war crimes and generated a global energy and food crisis, but it also laid bare the hypocrisy of Western states that reacted to the Kremlin’s aggression, Amnesty International said in its annual report on human rights.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Amnesty International said that while the response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was swift and forceful, countries applied human rights law on a case-by-case basis in a "staggering show of blatant hypocrisy and double standards" and left a lack of meaningful action on grave violations by some of their allies.
“States cannot criticize human rights violations one minute and in the next condone similar abuses in other countries just because their interests are at stake. It’s unconscionable and undermines the entire fabric of universal human rights," said Agnes Callamard, Amnesty International’s secretary-general, in a news release accompanying the report.
The organization said its report examining the human rights situation in 156 countries in 2022 highlights double standards throughout the world on human rights and the failure of the international community to unite around human rights and universal values. It also found that double standards and inadequate responses to human rights abuses around the world fueled impunity and instability.
The report said, for example, that while EU member states opened their borders to Ukrainians fleeing Russian aggression, many kept their doors shut to those escaping war and repression in Syria, Afghanistan, and Libya.
It also said that while the United States has been a vocal critic of alleged Russian violations in Ukraine and has admitted tens of thousands of Ukrainian war refugees, it expelled more than 25,000 Haitians between September 2021 and May 2022.
The report cited in particular the refusal to confront Israel’s "system of apartheid against Palestinians" and inaction against China's human rights violations against Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang Province.
These double standards emboldened countries like China, and enabled Egypt and Saudi Arabia to evade, ignore, and deflect criticism of their human rights record, Amnesty International said.
Callamard also said that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a "chilling example" of what can happen when states think they can flout international law and violate human rights without consequences.
“Had the system worked to hold Russia accountable for its documented crimes in Chechnya and Syria, thousands of lives might have been saved then and now, in Ukraine and elsewhere. Instead, what we have is more suffering and devastation,” Callamard said.
Russia has been accused by other human rights groups and Western governments of being responsible for serious human rights violations and abuses in the North Caucasus region of Chechnya and of human rights abuses in Syria, including its participation in bombing of civilian targets.
Suicide Attack Near Foreign Ministry In Kabul Kills At Least Six
At least six people were killed and 12 others were wounded on March 27 when a suicide bomber blew himself up near the Foreign Ministry in the Afghan capital, Kabul.
Khalid Zadran, a spokesman for the Taliban's security command in Kabul, said security forces spotted the bomber and shot at him but could not prevent him from reaching a checkpoint in Malik Asghar Square, where he detonated his explosive vest.
A Kabul hospital run by Emergency, an Italian NGO, said on Twitter that it had admitted 12 wounded patients, including a child, and two people were dead on arrival.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far, but after returning to power in 2021, the Taliban has been targeted by Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K), an offshoot of the Islamic State militant group that has emerged as the Taliban's main rival in the war-wracked country.
IS-K has staged several attacks in Afghanistan recently.
On January 11, an IS-K suicide bomber killed at least 10 people when he blew himself up near the Foreign Ministry, not far from the site of the March 27 attack.
IS-K also claimed a bombing near a checkpoint at the Kabul military airport on January 1 that killed up to 20 people and an attack in December on a Kabul hotel frequented by businesspeople. At least five Chinese nationals were wounded in the December attack on the hotel.
In September, two Russian Embassy employees were killed in an IS-K suicide attack outside Moscow's mission in Kabul.
The Taliban has responded to the attacks by stepping up raids on suspected IS-K hideouts.
Last month, Taliban security forces said they had killed two senior IS-K members -- Qari Fateh, the regional IS-K intelligence and operations chief, and another senior leader, Ijaz Amin Ahingar -- in two separate raids in Kabul.
With reporting by AFP, AP, and dpa
Afghan Women's Protest For Education Halted In Kabul By Taliban
At least 20 Afghan women marched in the capital, Kabul, on March 26 to demand the right to education for women and girls before being rounded up by a Taliban patrol.
The demonstration comes amid UN and other international condemnation over ongoing strictures under the Taliban-led government to keep women and girls out of schools, jobs, media, and other aspects of life since the hard-line militant group took power after U.S.-led international forces left in 2021.
Participants in the demonstration told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi that Taliban enforcers arrived shortly after they began their planned march from the Red Bridge area in western Kabul and corralled the protesters to prevent them from continuing.
Video footage shared on social media showed around two dozen veiled women marching with small signs with "education is our right" written on them.
The demonstration was organized by the Afghan Women's Political Participation Network.
Organizers reportedly planned to march toward the Asif Mayel Girls' School, one of dozens of schools violently attacked by Taliban fighters or sympathizers.
"For almost two years, the future and fate of Afghan women have been taken hostage and we have been completely removed from society," one of the protesters, Momine Eftekhari, told Radio Azadi.
"Education is a standard with an educational curriculum that is the right of everyone. Not only is it the right of boys but girls, but unfortunately we have been deprived of education, work, and sports for more than 19 months."
She said the situation was "no longer tolerable [and] that's why we took to the streets."
Taliban Claims Delegation Visited Afghan Consulate In Neighboring Tajikistan
The Taliban-led Afghan government's foreign office has claimed a delegation traveled to an Afghan consulate in Khorugh, the capital of Tajikistan's Gorno-Badakhshan region, although no Tajik official sources confirmed any such visit on March 25. Relations are strained between the Taliban leadership in Kabul and Dushanbe, which has been outspoken in its demand that the unrecognized Afghan government boost inclusiveness since it took over after the withdrawal of U.S.-led international troops in August 2021. The Taliban said its delegation was surveying repairs to the consulate following an avalanche that killed 16 people and buried dozens of buildings on February 15. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
