Afghan Boys Describe Training As Suicide Bombers

In 2015, an extremist group calling itself Islamic State-Khorasan Province began recruiting new members -- including children -- in eastern Afghanistan. Two brothers, who were 9 and 16 when they were recruited, say they spent two years training with the militants and preparing for suicide missions, but managed to escape with their father. Now home in Nangahar Province, they told Voice of America about the harrowing experience. (Producer: Ayesha Tanzeem)