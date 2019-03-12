Accessibility links

Afghan Chief Executive: Foreign Troops Still Needed 'Until War Over'
Afghanistan's Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah says that Taliban militants and regular Afghans want foreign forces to leave Afghanistan, but that the troops need to stay "until the war is over and peace is restored." In an interview with RFE/RL's Radio Free Afghanistan in Kabul on March 11, he discussed the talks between representatives of the Taliban and the United States as part of an envisioned Afghan reconciliation process, paving the way to a possible withdrawal of foreign troops from the country.

