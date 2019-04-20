Accessibility links

Blast, Gunfire In Kabul As Attackers Target Ministry

Gunmen attacked the Communications Ministry shortly before midday in the center of the Afghan capital on April 20, officials told RFE/RL's Radio Free Afghanistan. The police said a bomber blew himself up outside the ministry, clearing the way for the other attackers to enter the building and the heavily guarded government compound in central Kabul. People were evacuated from buildings around the scene of the attack that no group immediately claimed responsibility for.

