With Music Banned, Afghan Musician Now Sells Snacks To Feed His Family

Before Taliban rule in Afghanistan, Sardar Mohammad made his living and provided for his family by playing the harmonium, a traditional folk instrument that was popular at celebrations. Since the Taliban takeover in August 2021, playing and listening to music has been banned, with sermons or Koran readings replacing the melodies once heard at weddings. Now, some musicians have resorted to selling food on the streets while music shops stand silently in the Kabul district where they once thrived.