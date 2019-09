The Taliban took credit for the September 2 deadly attack in Kabul that killed 16 people and wounded at least 119, just hours after the Afghan-based militant group agreed "in principle" to a deal to end the 18-year conflict, the longest war in which the United States has been embroiled. The attack came as U.S. special envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad was in Kabul to discuss with Afghan officials the draft peace deal.