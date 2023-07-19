Taliban Violently Disperses Women's Protest Against Ban On Beauty Salons
Afghan women demonstrated in Kabul on June 19 to demand the Taliban authorities back down from their decree ordering the closure of all beauty salons. The women say the shutdown would leave their families with no income. Taliban officials say beauty salons are forbidden under Shari'a law and demanded they be closed by July 25. It's the latest step in restricting women's freedoms since the regime seized power in Afghanistan in 2021.