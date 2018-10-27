Afghans In Kandahar Vote In Delayed Elections Amid Recent Violence
Afghans went to polling stations in the country's southern province of Kandahar on October 27 to vote in parliamentary elections. Voting in the province was delayed by one week after an attack that killed two senior Afghan officials. The Afghan elections have been rocked by repeated Taliban and Islamic State attacks. Both groups have warned Afghans against participating in the elections and have used violence to try to prevent people from going to the polls.