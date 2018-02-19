Bodies Found Of Nine People Abducted Last Year In Afghanistan

The bodies of nine civilians abducted by militants early last year have been found in Afghanistan's eastern province of Nangarhar, an Afghan official and tribal elders said on February 19.

Sayed Rahman Mohmand, the governor of Kot district, said the bodies, including three of tribal leaders, were found dumped in a common grave over the weekend.

Mohmand said locals found the bodies in the neighboring Achin district.

The nine were abducted by militants in Kot and nothing was known about their fate till now.

Tribal elders confirmed the discovery of the bodies and said funerals for the deceased will be held on February 19.

Mohmand said the Islamic State group was behind the abduction and the killings, though the militant group has not claimed responsibility for the deaths.

Both the Taliban and IS are active in eastern Afghanistan.

Based on reporting by AP and tolonews.com