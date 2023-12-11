Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Afghanistan

Homeless And Hungry: Afghan Families Face Bleak Winter After Expulsion From Pakistan

Homeless And Hungry: Afghan Families Face Bleak Winter After Expulsion From Pakistan
Embed
Homeless And Hungry: Afghan Families Face Bleak Winter After Expulsion From Pakistan

No media source currently available

0:00 0:04:30 0:00

Hundreds of thousands of Afghan nationals have returned to their country from Pakistan in recent months. Most of the families are homeless and desperate after being forced to return to a country already dealing with a dire humanitarian crisis. Many left Pakistan ahead of a November 1 government-imposed deadline for an estimated 1.7 million undocumented migrants to leave. Since the deadline expired, Islamabad has deported thousands of Afghans each day.

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG