Thousands Of Afghan Refugees Leave Pakistan As Deadline Expires

Afghan refugees in Pakistan, many having traveled for days, crossed into Afghanistan as a November 1 deadline to leave the country took effect. Islamabad has vowed to deport an estimated 1.7 million undocumented Afghans living in Pakistan if they don't leave voluntarily. International humanitarian groups have called on Pakistan to stop the forced expulsions, saying many Afghans will face harsh conditions in their own country -- and many will be in danger of persecution by the Taliban.