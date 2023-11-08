Afghan Returnees Describe Dire Conditions In Their Homeland

Thousands of Afghans forced to return to Afghanistan after a crackdown in neighboring Pakistan say they now face life in makeshift camps without proper sanitation or water. The Afghan returnees also say they were only allowed to bring $175 of their own money with them. Others express worry about where to go in Afghanistan after having lived abroad for years. International human rights groups are decrying conditions in camps set up by the Taliban but the Afghan regime disputes the claims and says it is transporting the new arrivals to their native regions.