Pompeo: U.S. Working 'To Bring Afghans To The Negotiating Table'

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke to reporters in Kabul during an unannounced visit on June 25. Following meetings with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and other officials, Pompeo said the United States' goal in ongoing peace talks with the Taliban is not to dictate an agreement, but to help Afghans "decide the future of their own country." But Pompeo stressed that Afghan-U.S. relations will depend on how an eventual settlement protects the rights of minorities and women.