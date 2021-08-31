More Than 100 Afghan Citizens Offered Refuge In North Macedonia

More than 100 Afghan citizens, the first to be offered refuge by North Macedonia since the fall of Kabul, arrived at Skopje airport late in the evening of August 30. The evacuation was carried out in response to fear of retribution by the Taliban, who took control of Kabul on August 15. The government said it expects to accommodate 780 Afghans in North Macedonia, but Prime Minister Zoran Zaev announced that 1800 could be sheltered if needed.