Russia To Evacuate More Than 500 Citizens From Afghanistan, Defense Ministry Says

Russia will use four military transport aircraft to evacuate more than 500 of its citizens from Afghanistan, Russian news agencies reported on August 25, citing the Russian Defense Ministry.

The Taliban has said that all foreign evacuations from the country must be completed by August 31.

Besides Russian nationals, the four aircraft will airlift citizens of other member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and Ukraine.

"On August 25, by order from Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian Defense Minister, Army General Sergei Shoigu, organized the evacuation by military transport aircraft of over 500 citizens of the Russian Federation, CSTO member states (Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan) and Ukraine from the territory of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan," the ministry said in a statement.

The aircraft are equipped with medical personnel and supplies to provide the necessary medical assistance in flight, the statement said.

Based on reporting by Reuters, Interfax, and TASS