Eight Security Guards Killed Near U.S. Base In Afghanistan

An Afghan official says eight Afghan security guards have been killed by gunmen who opened fire on them in the northern province of Parwan.

Two others were wounded, Bagram district Governor Abdul Shokoor Qudosi said.

The guards from Bagram air base were killed when their vehicle was attacked by unknown gunmen late on June 19, he said.

The incident took place on the main road near Shah Kah village, approximately 1 kilometer from the air base, Qudosi added.

The group of 10 security guards was on its way to work at the time of the attack, according to the governor.

So far, no group has claimed for responsibility for the attack.

Bagram air base is the largest U.S. military base in Afghanistan and is a regular target for attacks.

In November, a suicide bomb blast inside the base left two U.S. service members and two contractors dead and 16 others wounded.

Based on reporting by AP and dpa