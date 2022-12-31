Afghanistan
Afghan Educator Who Tore Up His Degrees Vows To Fight Taliban Ban On Women
An Afghan academic who caused a storm by quitting and tearing up his degree certificates on live television to protest the ban on women in universities has vowed to fight the order "even if it costs my life." Ismail Mashal, a lecturer in journalism for more than a decade at three universities in Kabul, shred his qualifications and resigned from the institutions after the ban was issued this month. "I'm raising my voice. I'm standing with my sisters.... My protest will continue even if it costs my life," Mashal, 35, told AFP at his office in the Afghan capital.
The Azadi Briefing: Taliban's NGO Ban Could Put Millions Of Afghans At Risk
I'm Abubakar Siddique, a senior correspondent at RFE/RL's Radio Azadi. Here's what I've been tracking and what I'm keeping an eye on in the days ahead.
The Key Issue
The Taliban on December 24 banned all local and foreign nongovernmental organizations from employing Afghan women.
The order came from the Taliban’s economy minister, who said any NGO not complying with the edict will have its license revoked. The official said the ministry had received “serious complaints” about Afghan women working for NGOs not wearing the mandatory hijab, or Islamic head scarf, “correctly.”
The widely condemned order led major international aid agencies to halt their humanitarian operations in Afghanistan, including in the fields of health and education.
Why It's Important: The Taliban’s ban is the latest draconian restriction against women in Afghanistan. Since the Taliban seized power last year, it has severely curtailed women’s right to work and receive an education.
The order will rob tens of thousands of Afghan women employed by local and foreign organizations of their livelihoods at a time when many Afghans are struggling for survival. Many of the women are the sole breadwinners for their families. The Taliban’s ban will aggravate the economic crisis in Afghanistan, which is already reeling from mass unemployment and soaring inflation.
Foreign NGOs suspending their operations will also exacerbate the devastating humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, one of the biggest in the world. Humanitarian assistance, including the distribution of food aid, can only be run with the help of Afghan women. Many initiatives are also specifically aimed at helping women, the most vulnerable group in the country of around 40 million. The move could put millions of Afghan women and their children at greater risk of hunger and disease.
What's Next: UN officials said they have held "constructive" talks with the Taliban over resuming their operations. More discussions are planned in the weeks ahead. But it unclear if the Taliban will reverse its ban. The militant group has hardened its policies in recent months as the prospect of international recognition has dimmed. Many observers have said the hard-line Islamists are reestablishing their brutal regime of the 1990s, which was an international pariah.
The Week's Best Stories
Hundreds of Afghan men -- professors, fellow students, husbands, and fathers -- are publicly voicing their opposition to the Taliban's decision to ban women from universities. The rare show of support from men in the deeply patriarchal society speaks volumes about public discontent with the Taliban's draconian steps against women and girls.
Thousands of Afghan soldiers are living a desperate existence in Iran, where they sought refuge after the Taliban returned to power in Kabul. Many describe having to resort to manual labor and even rifling through garbage to make ends meet, while others say they have no choice but to put their fighting skills to work for a private Russian mercenary group that has sought to recruit them to join the Kremlin's war in Ukraine.
What To Keep An Eye On
The Taliban’s police chief in the northeastern province of Badakhshan was killed in a car bombing on December 26. At least two of his bodyguards were also slain in the attack.
The bombing was claimed by the Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) extremist group, a rival of the Taliban. IS-K released a video showing the moment the car bomb killed Abdulhaq Abu Omar.
Why It's Important: Omar is considered to be one of the most senior Taliban security officials to be killed since the militants returned to power.
IS-K militants killed Hamdullah Mukhlis, the head of the Kabul military corps, in November 2021. In August of this year, IS-K militants carried out a bomb attack on a religious seminary headed by Rahimullah Haqqani, a key Taliban ideologue. The cleric was killed along with his brother, son, and several close associates.
Omar’s killing underscores the continued threat posed by IS-K, despite efforts by the Taliban to eliminate the group. In a bid to undermine the Taliban’s rule, IS-K militants have carried out high-profile attacks in major cities, including against the country’s religious minorities. More recently, IS-K has staged attacks in Afghanistan against the interests of countries allied with the Taliban.
Afghanistan, Pakistan Among Most Dangerous Places For Journalists, RSF Reports
Nearly 1,700 journalists have been killed worldwide over the past two decades between 2003 and 2022, an average of more than 80 a year, according to an analysis published by Reporters Without Borders (RSF). Iraq and Syria were the most dangerous countries to work in as a journalist, accounting for "a combined total of 578 journalists killed in the past 20 years, or more than a third of the worldwide total," RSF said. They are followed by Mexico (125), the Philippines (107), Pakistan (93), Afghanistan (81), and Somalia (78). Three RFE/RL journalists were killed in Afghanistan in 2018 and one -- Mohammad Ilyas Dayee -- in 2020.
'Teach Everyone Or No One': Afghan Men Join In Protests Against Taliban's Ban On Women's Education
Afghan women have found a strong supporter as they protest against the Taliban banning women from universities -- men.
Hundreds of male professors and students, as well as husbands and fathers, are publicly airing their opposition to the latest restriction imposed by the Taliban against their "sisters."
While women are leading the charge and taking the brunt of the ensuing crackdown as they demonstrate for their rights, men have protested the Taliban's December 20 decision to ban women from state and private universities with walkouts, resignations, and street demonstrations.
Such open support from men is unusual in Afghanistan's deeply patriarchal and conservative society, and speaks volumes about public discontent as the Taliban gradually restores the most draconian aspects of its brutal rule in the 1990s.
The protests by both women and men began immediately after the Taliban announced the university ban, the latest restriction it has imposed against women since it seized power in August 2021. Just days later, the militant group banned Afghan women from working for NGOs operating in Afghanistan.
In Nangarhar, male students at a medical school in the eastern province walked out of their classes en masse on December 21 and said they would refuse to take exams until women's access to their university was reinstated.
There were similar walkouts of male students at the Afghan Pamir Higher Education Institute in the capital, Kabul.
In southern Kandahar Province, around 600 male students at Mirwais Neka University walked out of their classes to protest the ban.
In the provincial capital, also called Kandahar, male students who walked out of their university classes were reportedly beaten by Taliban fighters, as evidenced by videos sent to RFE/RL's Radio Azadi.
"Teach everyone or no one," a protest slogan born in Nangarhar, quickly spread to provinces around the country, including Herat, Logar, and Takhar.
Ahmad Ehsan Sangar, the president and founder of the Afghan Social Organization activist group, was a participant in street protests in eastern Logar Province this week that were violently dispersed.
"We raised our voices at night with many slogans and were attacked by the Taliban," Sangar told Radio Azadi. "Our location was identified, and the Taliban searched for us. As a leader, I will stand by my fighting sisters. We want a free country, and we want a country where women and men have equal rights."
Another male resident of Logar Province, who spoke to Radio Azadi on condition of anonymity out of fear of retribution, said he joined residents who were driven from the streets but then took to their rooftops to shout their support for the education of girls and women in Afghanistan.
"We hate illiteracy and misery. We want to be literate and our generation to be literate," he said. "The Taliban came and fired at us, and finally we went up to our roofs and chanted."
Prominent male personalities have also publicly supported women and their right to pursue a university education.
Among them are several cricket players, who have used the popularity of their sport in Afghanistan as a platform to express solidarity with female students.
And on live national television, Ismail Mashal, a university professor from Kabul, ripped up his academic degrees while appearing on the private TOLOnews channel.
"I don't need these diplomas anymore because my country is no place for education," Mashal declared. "If my sister and my mother cannot study, then I don't accept this education."
Dozens of other male academics have also reportedly resigned from Afghan universities, where women had previously been allowed to study by the Taliban, although while segregated from male teachers and students.
Women have continued to lead the way on the streets and in chants of "Allahu Akbar" and "education is our right" that have broken the nighttime silence in Kabul and other cities.
One woman in southeastern Ghazni Province, who spoke to Radio Azadi on condition of anonymity, said she joined the chants of "teach everyone or no one" in the hope that the message will be taken seriously by the Taliban and the world as a whole.
"We hope that this growing demonstration will continue to expand so that our voices can be heard," she said.
Afghan women and girls have suffered significant losses of personal liberties since the Taliban returned to power. Despite the hard-line Islamist group's pledge to respect women's rights, girls were almost immediately barred from attending school past the sixth grade.
In the Taliban's first year of power, women were ordered to wear the all-encompassing burqa, and in recent months women have been banned from entering public places such as parks, bathhouses, and gyms.
Receiving word that they would no longer be able to attend university left many female students in tears.
WATCH: Women in Afghanistan have been reacting with shock and anger since the Taliban banned them from universities. Current and future female students across the nation feel their futures are being erased. Countries and human rights groups around the world have harshly criticized the Taliban's decision.
And those who took to the streets were shown no mercy by the authorities, with the Taliban violently breaking up even small demonstrations in cities around the country.
In the western city of Herat, water cannons were used to hammer home the point that no dissent by women would be tolerated.
University education as a whole was already suffering from a brain drain since the Taliban's return to power. At Herat University alone, some 70 percent of the institution's lecturers dissatisfied about teaching restrictions, the diminished quality of education, and the halving of their salaries are believed to have left, often for abroad.
The ban on women's university education has only added to the international outcry about the Taliban's treatment of women and girls.
But amid the controversy, the Taliban has doubled down.
Nida Mohammad Nadim, the Taliban's minister of higher education who signed off on the ban on women's education, this week said that the militants were not interested in the "progress and civilization" of the Afghan people and that nothing -- not even a nuclear strike -- would make them change course.
Three Pakistani Soldiers Killed In Overnight Attack Near Afghan Border
Three Pakistani soldiers were killed in an attack late on December 28 in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, intelligence officials told RFE/RL. Armed men attacked a security checkpoint in the Kurram tribal district on the border with Afghanistan, said an intelligence official who did not want to be named, adding that 10 other members of the security forces were wounded. One militant was also killed, the official said. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, click here.
G7 Tells Taliban To 'Urgently Reverse' Ban On Women Aid Workers
Foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) developed countries and several other Western democracies on December 29 called on Afghanistan's Taliban rulers to "urgently reverse" a ban on women working in the war-wracked country's aid sector.
The interdiction is the latest blow to women's rights in Afghanistan since the Taliban returned to power in August2021 following the withdrawal of U.S.-led international forces.
The hard-line Islamist group also barred women from attending universities earlier this month, triggering a wave of global outrage and protests in some Afghan cities. The Taliban had already barred teenage girls from attending secondary school.
The G7 ministers along with those of Australia, Denmark, Norway, Switzerland, and Netherlands said in a joint statement they were "gravely concerned that the Taliban's reckless and dangerous order...puts at risk millions of Afghans who depend on humanitarian assistance for their survival.
"We call on the Taliban to urgently reverse this decision," they said in the statement issued by Britain's Foreign Office.
"Women are absolutely central to humanitarian and basic needs operations. Unless they participate in aid delivery in Afghanistan, NGOs will be unable to reach the country's most vulnerable people to provide food, medicine, winterization, and other materials and services they need to live," the statement said.
The G7 consists of the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and Britain. Additionally, the European Union is a "non-enumerated member" of the group.
The United Nations said on December 28 that some "time-critical" aid programs in Afghanistan have stopped due to the ban on female aid workers and warned that many other activities will also likely need to be paused.
The United Nations and several key aid groups said in a joint statement that women's "participation in aid delivery is not negotiable and must continue," calling on the Taliban-led administration to reverse its decision.
Six aid groups have already suspended operations in Afghanistan in response to the ban. The groups include Christian Aid, ActionAid, Save the Children, the Norwegian Refugee Council, and CARE.
The International Rescue Committee, which provides emergency help in health, education, and other areas and employs 3,000 women throughout Afghanistan, also said it was suspending services.
Women have also been fired from many government jobs, prevented from traveling without a male relative, and ordered to cover up outside of the home.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
UN Says Some Aid Programs Stopped In Afghanistan After Ban On Women
The United Nations said on December 28 that some "time-critical" aid programs in Afghanistan had stopped due to a ban by the Taliban-led administration on female aid workers and it warned that many other activities will also likely need to be paused. The United Nations and several key aid groups said in a joint statement that women's "participation in aid delivery is not negotiable and must continue," calling on the Taliban-led administration to reverse its decision. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
UN Security Council Denounces Taliban Bans On Women In Afghanistan
The UN Security Council on December 27 called for the full, equal, and meaningful participation of women and girls in Afghanistan, denouncing a ban by the country's Taliban-led administration on women attending universities or working for humanitarian aid groups. The Security Council said the ban on women working for aid groups would have a significant and immediate impact on humanitarian operations. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
U.S.-Trained Afghan Soldiers Angry Over Their Plight Are Ready To Join Russia's War Against Ukraine
Lost status and a desperate existence in Iran are driving thousands of former Afghan troops -- many of them elite commandos trained by the United States -- to consider fighting as mercenaries in Ukraine and other battlefields.
Many ex-Afghan security personnel accuse the United States of abandoning them after the Taliban regained power last year. They also say poverty and security concerns are factoring into their decisions to take a private Russian mercenary group up on its recruitment offers.
According to WhatsApp messages viewed by RFE/RL's Radio Azadi, some former Afghan commandos are already making the move to join the Vagner Group, also known as Wagner, a private paramilitary organization that plays a prominent role in the Kremlin's war against Ukraine.
We had no place to live in Afghanistan anymore, because the Taliban terrorists chased us."
Others currently living in Iran, where thousands of former Afghan soldiers sought refuge following the Taliban's seizure of their native Afghanistan in August 2021, say they are living a meager existence, resorting to manual labor or even rifling through garbage to sell to make ends meet.
It marks a major turnaround for the former members of the Afghan National Army (ANA) and its elite commando force, which were trained by the United States and Western allies and formed the backbone of the former Afghan government's efforts to defend the country and combat the Taliban and the Islamic State extremist group.
Afghan soldiers in Iran who have said they plan to take Vagner up on its recruitment offers say they were betrayed by the United States and the U.S.-backed Afghan government that they fought for. Many blame them for their current predicament.
The Taliban rapidly seized control of the country as the United States pulled out its forces from Afghanistan. Without U.S. assistance, Afghan forces quickly capitulated, and many Afghan leaders fled abroad as Taliban fighters descended on Kabul.
"After the fall of the country's traitorous presidential regime, [the United States] sold us out and surrendered the country to terrorists (the Taliban)," one former member of the Afghan special forces, who did not provide his name, said in an audio recording posted on a WhatsApp channel subscribed to by former members of the Afghan military.
"We had no place to live in Afghanistan anymore, because the Taliban terrorists chased us," he said in the audio, which was posted on December 3. "Several of our peers were captured and beheaded, and we were forced to leave Afghanistan."
No Life On The Run
RFE/RL was unable to independently verify the soldier's claims, but the extrajudicial killings of former Afghan military and government workers is well-documented, with 100 such slayings recorded in the first months of Taliban rule alone.
Also widespread and well-documented is the belief among former Afghan soldiers, translators, and government workers that they were abandoned by their U.S. allies and that the former Afghan government botched the war effort and stole funds that had been allocated to the army.
Those claims have been backed by a recent report by Business Insider documenting that former Afghan officials smuggled nearly $1 billion in gold and cash out of the country as their government neared collapse.
In November, the U.S. Special Inspector-General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) cited corruption as among the factors that hastened the fall of the Afghan government and paved the way for the Taliban to reestablish control of Afghanistan.
Tens of thousands of Afghan troops who fought alongside Western allied forces over nearly two decades in Afghanistan are believed to have been left behind when the United States withdrew the last of its forces on August 30, 2021.
While an estimated 80,000 at-risk Afghans were airlifted out, those who were not had to fend for themselves, leading to concerns that tens of thousands of U.S.-trained troops would have no alternative but to flee the country, or join the Taliban or a regional adversary.
Many of them went into hiding in Afghanistan at risk of being hunted down by the Taliban, or fled abroad. By some accounts, up to 30,000 former Afghan soldiers made their way to Iran.
Fighting For Dollars
The former soldier who discussed his situation on WhatsApp said he fled to Iran for his safety and had lived there for several months. After receiving word that the Vagner group was recruiting Afghans to fight in Ukraine, he said he signed up.
"Afghanistan, NATO, and the United States brought us in as young men and abandoned us," he said. "Russia started a program. They were recruiting certain units and taking them to the war in Ukraine. So, a number of our fellow soldiers signed up, and we are going to Russia soon."
Another former soldier, in an audio message posted on the same WhatsApp channel on December 3, said he and a group of colleagues had recently arrived in Iran with the intention of joining Vagner to fight for Russia in Ukraine after hearing about the mercenary group's recruitment offers.
Serious security and economic problems and extreme poverty and desperation have forced them to do this for a bite of bread, to survive, and to escape the pursuit and torture of the Taliban."-- General Farid Ahmadi
He claimed that Iran was aware of the recruitment effort and was even aiding the process of transferring Afghan soldiers to Russia.
"We were in Afghanistan, and there were many rumors being spread that former military personnel had gone to Russia through Iran," the soldier said, speaking anonymously. "We registered here in Iran. They transferred a few people before us."
The soldier said that former Afghan soldiers were being offered permanent citizenship in Russia in exchange for fighting in Ukraine.
The former special forces officer said that his decision to sign on with Vagner was influenced by safety concerns in Afghanistan, where he said he and his fellow soldiers had lived in hiding and poverty for 14 months, and the chance for a better life for his family.
"We came alone, but a number of those who were transferred earlier are now with their families [in Russia]," he said. "We decided to go because of our situation and that of our children.
"We couldn't leave the house. Most of our friends were arrested and killed, and most of them, like me, fled to Iran or Tajikistan," he said.
We understand some Afghans may be vulnerable to [Vagner's] monetary inducements, but would caution anyone from joining in the illegal invasion of Ukraine."-- U.S. State Department spokesman
The former Afghan officer estimated that, based on his conversations, some 2,500 Afghan soldiers had left Afghanistan with the intention of going to Russia, where he said he was offered $2,500 for six months of training and $3,000 once he goes to Ukraine to fight.
Those figures correspond roughly with other reports and testimonials about Vagner's recruitment drive, which also say that Afghan special forces troops and their families were being offered safe haven and $1,500 a month to move to Russia and subsequently fight in Ukraine.
General Farid Ahmadi, a former commander of the special operations corps of the deposed Republic of Afghanistan, told Radio Azadi that he believes security and financial concerns are driving many former Afghan soldiers to consider fighting with Vagner.
"Serious security and economic problems and extreme poverty and desperation have forced them to do this for a bite of bread, to survive, and to escape the pursuit and torture of the Taliban," Ahmadi said in a live interview via Skype this month.
Radio Azadi has documented the lives of some former Afghan soldiers living in Iran, where they say they are reeling from their lost status and dire financial situations.
Sayed Ahmad Nouri, 38, said he used to serve as a special forces commander in western Afghanistan but now has to collect garbage in Mashhad to provide for his large family.
Nouri laments that he used to direct hundreds of troops and "tanks would move under my command, and I had complete authority," while serving with the ANA. Now, he said, his family of 12 lives in a one-room apartment and "are sleeping on top of one another."
Abdul Ahad Safi, a former ranking official who headed a government department fighting organized crime in Afghanistan's Herat Province, now does manual labor at a Mashhad workshop to support his family of five.
He told Radio Azadi that he can "barely keep himself alive" because "my income does not cover our expenses.”
Bad Consequences
Aside from Russia's war against Ukraine, a small number of former Afghan soldiers have been recruited to fight in other conflicts, including for Iran in Yemen, and in Syria and even in Nagorno-Karabakh, according to Ahmadi.
There has been no evidence that Afghan forces have actually reached the battlefield in Ukraine, and the country's security service did not reply to queries sent by RFE/RL regarding the possibility that Afghans were fighting for Vagner in Ukraine.
In response to questions by RFE/RL, a U.S. State Department spokesman said in written comments that the department was aware of unconfirmed reports that the Vagner group is recruiting former Afghan soldiers living outside of Afghanistan.
"We understand some Afghans may be vulnerable to [Vagner's] monetary inducements, but would caution anyone from joining in the illegal invasion of Ukraine," the spokesman said, adding that the Vagner group "is used by the Russian government to support its dangerous and destabilizing foreign policy, while attempting to maintain deniability."
Regarding claims by Afghan soldiers that they were abandoned by the United States in Afghanistan, the spokesman acknowledged the difficulties Afghans face in leaving the country, but said, "We continue to monitor the economic situation of Afghanistan and provide assistance, where possible, to the people of Afghanistan as part of our enduring commitment."
Islamic State Claims Attack That Killed Taliban Police Chief In Badakhshan
The Islamic State (IS) militant group has claimed responsibility for an attack that killed a key Taliban security official on December 26 in the northern Afghan province of Badakhshan.
Regional security chief Abdulhaq Abu Omar and two others were killed in a car-bomb attack that took place near the regional police headquarters in Faizabad, the province's capital and largest city, according to the Taliban's acting Interior Ministry.
Badakhshan Province is bordered by Tajikistan to the north, China to the east, and Pakistan in the southeast.
The ministry's spokesman, Abdul Nafi Takur, told RFE/RL that four suspects had been arrested in connection with the incident, which he said was carried out using a vehicle fitted with a mine in a high-speed attack.
According to a statement released by the IS mouthpiece Amaq, militants had closely monitored Omar's movements before carrying out the attack.
Omar is believed to be the highest-ranking Taliban security official slain since the hard-line Islamist group returned to power in August 2021 following the withdrawal of the U.S.-led international forces from Afghanistan.
The Taliban-led government has dealt with a constant stream of violence since returning to power. Some attacks, including in Afghanistan's north, have been attributed to the IS affiliate Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K).
IS-K earlier this this month claimed responsibility for a coordinated attack on a Chinese-owned hotel in the Afghan capital, Kabul, which left three assailants dead and at least two guests wounded.
The attack on the Kabul Longan Hotel prompted the Chinese government to urge its citizens to leave Afghanistan.
An armed anti-Taliban resistance movement, known as the National Resistance Front (NRF), has also been established in the country and has been active in northern Afghanistan.
Khair Mohammad Khairkhwa, the most senior NRF commander, was killed alongside dozens of his fighters following a protracted battle with the Taliban in northern Baghlan Province, after apparently running out of ammunition, an NRF spokesman said on December 27.
With reporting by dpa and AP
- By Frud Bezhan
More Repressive Measures In Pipeline As Taliban Reverts To 'Old Practices' In Afghanistan
After forcibly seizing power in Afghanistan in 2021, the Taliban made a public effort to assuage concerns by the international community that it would return to its brutal rule of the 1990s.
But the militant Islamist group has gradually reverted to its repressive policies of the past as the prospect of international recognition and assistance has diminished, experts said.
In recent weeks, the Taliban has reintroduced corporal punishments, including public floggings. The militants have also intensified their assault on women’s rights, including recently banning women from attending university.
Observers said there are likely more draconian edicts in the pipeline as the Taliban reestablishes a theocratic state governed by the militant group’s extreme and tribal interpretation of Islamic Shari’a law.
“It is very likely that the Taliban will increasingly impose more repressive measures,” said Weeda Mehran, co-director of the Center for Advanced International Studies (CAIS) at the University of Exeter. “This trend has been established.”
'Draconian Policies'
In the past 16 months, the Taliban has imposed dozens of restrictions on women’s appearances, freedom of movement, and their right to work and receive an education.
Only girls below the sixth grade are allowed to attend school. High schools for girls have been closed, despite repeated promises to reopen them. In a major blow, the Taliban banned women from attending university on December 20.
The Taliban’s university ban has fueled speculation that the group will impose a blanket ban on education for girls and women like during its first stint in power from 1996-2001. The Taliban’s higher education minister has called female education “un-Islamic and against Afghan values.”
The militants have also reintroduced corporal punishments in recent weeks, including the public flogging of men and women for crimes such as theft, eloping from home, and committing adultery.
On December 7, a man was publicly executed in western Afghanistan, the first such event to be carried out since the Taliban takeover. The execution was attended by top Taliban leaders.
The public punishments came soon after Taliban Supreme Leader Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada ordered the group's courts to employ strict interpretations of Shari'a law, which prescribes punishments such as stoning, execution, amputation, and public lashings. The Taliban handed down similar punishments during its previous rule.
Mehran of the University of Exeter said the Taliban has been gradually returning to its “old practices” as its hopes of recognition by the international community have dimmed.
“The only reason the Taliban did not originally implement its draconian policies at the same level and extent as its first regime in the 1990s was because the group was vying for international recognition, aid, and trade,” said Mehran.
In the Taliban’s first press conference after seizing power in Kabul, spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid pledged to uphold the free press and women’s rights -- though within the framework of Islam. But the militants have failed to live up to their promises and instead reimposed many of the repressive policies of the past.
Omar Sadr, an author and research scholar at the University of Pittsburgh, said the Taliban has strategically used the Islamic concept of “taqiya,” or deliberate deception, to mislead the international community.
“The group's stance was ambiguous as it never promised basic human rights based on the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, gender equality, and democratic governance,” said Sadr. “Many interpreted the ambiguous stance as moderation. But there was no evidence to support the assumption that the Taliban aimed to moderate.”
Analysts said the Taliban is likely to impose more restrictions in the year ahead, including further eroding women’s rights, expanding its crackdown on dissent, empowering its notorious morality police to forcefully impose Taliban edicts, and increasing its use of corporal punishments.
'Pure' Islamic System
The Taliban’s supreme leader has repeatedly pledged to establish what he has called a “pure” Islamic system in Afghanistan, without offering any details.
Afghanistan was an Islamic republic under the political system that was ushered in after the U.S.-led invasion that toppled the Taliban from power in 2001. The 2004 constitution prescribed that "no law can be contrary to the beliefs and provisions of the sacred religion of Islam," although it contained more liberal and democratic elements.
Observers said the Taliban has retained its goal of recreating a theocracy based on its radical interpretation of Islam.
“The key features of its medievalist vision of political order are a lack of differentiation between the public and private, extensive policing of individual behavior, and degrading of women to second-class subjects,” said Sadr.
In October Mujahid announced that the group was working on creating a new constitution.
In the late 1990s, the Taliban drafted a 14-page constitution -- the first and only attempt by the group to codify its views on power and governance. But the document was never officially ratified, and it was unclear how much of it was ever implemented before the militants were ousted from power.
Haroun Rahimi, an Afghan academic who researches Islamic law, said the Taliban is moving toward a “greater use of codification.”
“The recent trend has certainly been a shift away from a more laissez faire approach to a more regimented enforcement of what the Taliban consider to be Islamic principles,” said Rahimi.
During the summer, Taliban Chief Justice Abdul Hakim Haqqani published a book that some observers have labeled the Taliban’s manifesto. The book, which was reportedly endorsed by the Taliban leadership, hints at the group’s political vision for Afghanistan.
“The book makes an argument for the extensive enforcement of Islamic rules through state force on par with the first rendition of the Islamic Emirate,” said Rahimi, referring to the official name of the Taliban government. “How this unfolds in practice remains to be seen.”
Afghan Man Takes Daughters To Pakistan To Get Them An Education
Mohammad Asif Shakuri and his family moved to Balochistan Province in Pakistan from the city of Kandahar in Afghanistan after his eldest daughters were shut out of university. The Taliban in Afghanistan has prevented many women from attending university and suspended secondary education for girls since retaking power in 2021.
Taliban Police Chief Killed In Badakhshan Car Bombing
A regional Taliban police chief and two others have been killed in a car bomb attack in Afghanistan's northeastern Badakhshan Province.
The December 26 attack took place in the morning near the regional police headquarters in Faizabad, the province's capital and largest city, according to the Taliban's acting interior ministry.
The ministry's spokesman, Abdul Nafi Takur, told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi that four suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident, which he said was carried out using a vehicle fitted with a mine in a high-speed attack.
No group has claimed responsibility for the car bombing, which the interior ministry said killed regional police chief Abdulhaq Abu Omar. The ministry did not identify the two others reportedly killed. Four people were wounded in the attack, according to local media.
Omar is believed to be the highest Taliban security official slain since the hard-line Islamist group seized power in August 2021.
The Taliban-led government has dealt with a continuous stream of violence since returning to power. Some attacks, including in Afghanistan's north, have been attributed to the extremist group Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K).
An armed resistance movement, known as the National Resistance Front (NRF), has also been established in the country and has been active in northern Afghanistan. An NRF spokesman reportedly said only that the attack was the result of Taliban infighting.
Badakhshan Province is bordered by Tajikistan to the north, by China to the east, and by Pakistan in the southeast.
With additional reporting by dpa and Hasht e Subh Daily
Global Outrage Grows, Groups Suspend Operations After Taliban Bans Women NGO Staff In Afghanistan
Worldwide condemnation against the Taliban decision to ban women from working at domestic and international NGOs heightened on December 25, with at least three foreign groups saying they will suspend operations in Afghanistan.
The Swiss-based CARE, the U.S.-based Save the Children, and the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRE) all said they were suspending aid operations in Afghanistan following the Taliban rulers’ announcement that all NGOs should ban women from working at their jobs or face losing their license to operate in the country.
"We cannot effectively reach children, women, and men in desperate need in Afghanistan without our female staff," the three aid groups said in a joint statement.
Later, the New York-based International Rescue Committee (IRC), which has been active in Afghanistan since 1988, said it was “dismayed and disheartened by the latest Taliban edict” and that it too would suspend operations in the country.
Western nations and international organizations expressed condemnation of the Taliban move, with the United Nations saying the decision “takes the country backward” and the United States, Germany, and the EU among those assailing the action.
In a Twitter post, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid wrote that “American officials should stop interfering in our internal matters. All those institutions wanting to operate in Afghanistan are obliged to comply with the rules and regulations of our country.”
The Taliban on December 24 said in a letter from the Islamist group's economy ministry that domestic and international NGOs should suspend all female employees because it said the women were not in compliance with regulations regarding the wearing of a hijab, or the traditional head scarf, in the conservative Muslim nation.
The decision, along with an earlier move to ban women from attending universities, sparked rare protests in the country against the hard-line Taliban rulers and caused consternation among the workers themselves.
“I was so upset when I heard about the Taliban decree that I couldn’t even sleep last night,” a woman in the central province of Daikundi who has been working for an NGO told RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi. She asked that her name and exact location not be disclosed because of fears for her safety.
“I’m the only breadwinner in my family. We don’t have anyone else in my family who can work. My entire life depended on my work. [My family] doesn’t have any other income.”
She added that “it’s not only me who is in this situation. All my colleagues are distraught. All the women I spoke to are upset.”
“I can’t describe how concerned and hopeless we feel right now,” she said.
In its statement, the Norwegian Refugee Council said: "Without women driving our response, we would not have jointly reached millions of Afghans in need since August 2021. Beyond the impact on delivery of lifesaving assistance, this will affect thousands of jobs in the midst of an enormous economic crisis."
Neil Turner, the NRC country director, told Radio Azadi that “this decision by the Taliban effectively means that we are not able to operate in the way that we need to operate to get assistance through to vulnerable people.”
“The Taliban have hamstrung the operations of more than 20 million people in desperate need of assistance…in Afghanistan.”
“We hope that this suspension will be temporary, of course,” he added. “And we will be trying to work with any authorities in any place in Afghanistan where they can give us written assurances that our female colleagues can go to work and can assist the vulnerable people in Afghanistan."
CARE, which has provided aid services throughout the world since 1945, said it was “deeply concerned" by the ban.
It said that without women aid workers, “NGOs may not be able to reach women, girls, and families, cutting access to aid for half of a population already suffering from a hunger crisis.”
Since the Taliban seized power in August last year, Western officials and activists, along with some inside Afghanistan, have expressed deep concerns about women’s rights under the extreme conservative rule of the Islamist Taliban leadership despite their vow to protect rights.
Women’s rights were severely restricted during the Taliban's first stint in power until they were driven from government by a U.S.-led invasion in 2001.
With reporting by AFP
UN Diplomat: Western States Should Reopen Embassies In Kabul
Despite the hard-line Islamist Taliban's return to power last year, Germany and other Western countries should reopen their embassies in Kabul, the UN's deputy special representative (political) for Afghanistan has said. It was easier to assess the situation in Afghanistan when being present in the country, Markus Potzel said, adding that it shouldn't be forgotten that Western nations also had interests in Afghanistan. No country has recognized the Taliban-led government so far. To read the original story by dpa, click here.
- By RFE/RL
Afghanistan's Taliban Rulers Order NGOs To Prevent Women From Working At Their Jobs As Protests Spread
In the latest assault on women’s rights, Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers ordered all domestic and international NGOs to prevent female employees from working at their jobs, claiming that many were not observing dress codes in the conservative Muslim nation.
"There have been serious complaints regarding the nonobservance of the Islamic hijab and other rules and regulations pertaining to the work of females in national and international organizations," the Islamist group's economy ministry said on December 24 in a note sent to NGOs and seen by AFP and other Western news agencies.
AP reported that the note said that any organization which did not comply with the order would have its license to operate in the country revoked.
In a statement, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said it was “profoundly concerned” about the reported order by “Taliban de facto authorities” and said it would seek to meet with the Afghan rulers to gain clarity.
“Any such order would violate the most fundamental rights of women, as well as be a clear breach of humanitarian principles,” it said. “This latest decision will only further hurt those most vulnerable, especially women and girls.”
Full details of the order were not immediately available, and it was not clear how it would affect the various United Nations agencies operating in Afghanistan.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Twitter that he was “deeply concerned” by the Taliban move and that “this decision could be devastating for the Afghan people.”
The reports come as rare protests continued to erupt in parts of Afghanistan following the Taliban decision announced on December 20 to forbid women from universities, drawing condemnation from the international community and the UN.
Taliban security forces have used violence and arrested several people as they have dispersed protests by Afghan women against the ruling.
On December 24, dozens of women and girls protested in the western city of Herat before they were stopped by security forces, according to video posted on social media.
AP said it observed video showing women yelling and running for cover to avoid water cannons before returning to the main street to continue their protest.
VOA quoted a local Taliban official as saying that security forces blocked protesters from reaching buildings housing the provincial government.
On December 22, a group of some 50 women dressed in hijabs, some wearing masks, gathered in the capital, Kabul, for a protest march against the move before they were attacked and dispersed by Taliban security forces, participants and witnesses told RFE/RL.
Several hundred medical students -- both male and female -- protested against the measure at Nangarhar University's medical school in eastern Afghanistan on December 21.
Some of the female students, who did not want to be named for fear of reprisals by the Talban, told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi that their end-of-semester exams were supposed to begin on December 22, but following the announcement, they were barred from taking the exams.
In a rare display of solidarity, some male students joined the protest and refused to take part in the exams as well.
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has urged the Taliban rulers to revoke the decision to ban female students from universities.
UNAMA warned that preventing women from "contributing meaningfully to society and the economy will have a devastating impact on the whole country," and bring more international isolation and economic hardship to a country already on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres earlier said he was "deeply alarmed" by the Taliban decision, labeling it another “broken promise” by the group -- which vowed to protect women's rights when it took power.
Since the Taliban seized power in August of last year, Western officials and activists, along with some inside Afghanistan, have expressed concerns about women’s rights under the extreme conservative rule of the Islamist Taliban leadership. The Taliban rulers have not been officially recognized as the country's government by the international community.
Women’s rights were severely restricted during the Taliban's first stint in power until they were driven from government by a U.S.-led invasion in 2001.
With reporting by RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi, AFP, and AP
Dozens Protest In Afghanistan Against Ban On Women's Education
Dozens of Afghan girls and women, mainly students, took to the streets in western Herat on December 24 to protest the Taliban's ban on women’s education. Protesters, divided into small groups, were chanting "education is our right" and gathered in front of the provincial governor's office, a protester told the dpa news agency. The Taliban forces tried to disperse them using water cannons, sticks, and batons, another protester said. The Taliban’s decision to ban girls and women from attending school and university has sparked strong international opposition.
Al-Qaeda Releases Video It Claims Is Narrated By Leader Al-Zawahri, Intelligence Group Says
Al-Qaeda has released a 35-minute recording the group claims was narrated by its leader, Ayman al-Zawahri, who was killed in August by the U.S. military in a drone strike in Kabul. The SITE intelligence group said on December 23 that the recording is undated, and the transcript does not clearly point toward a time frame for when it could have been made. Zawahri was killed in the surprise U.S. air strike after being in hiding for years. It was the biggest blow to the militant group since its founder, Osama bin Laden, was killed in 2011. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Female Students In Afghanistan Leave Dormitories After Taliban Announces Higher Education Ban
Female students at universities in Afghanistan have begun vacating their dormitories after the Taliban-led government said women will no longer be able to seek higher education in the country.
Ahmed Zia Hashemi, spokesman for the Higher Education Ministry, confirmed to Radio Azadi that the process of women leaving the dormitories had begun.
In a text message to Radio Azadi, he wrote: "Universities are closed, so what are [women] doing in the dormitories?"
A number of female students in Kabul and Nangarhar told Radio Azadi that the Taliban told them that their universities were closed and they should go home.
A student at Kabul Medical University who did not want to be identified out of concern for her security told Azadi Radio that a large number of students have gone home and others are leaving.
WATCH: Women in Afghanistan have been reacting with shock and anger since the Taliban banned them from universities.
A female student at the Nangarhar University Faculty of Medicine who likewise did not want to be named due to security concerns told Azadi Radio that the Taliban has closed the dormitory for women.
The Taliban announced the decision to ban women from universities on December 20 in a letter from the Higher Education Ministry to higher education institutions, drawing immediate condemnation from the international community and the United Nations.
Higher Education Minister Nida Mohammad Nadim said on December 22 that the ban was necessary to prevent the mixing of genders at universities and because he believes some subjects being taught violated the principles of Islam.
He also said female students had ignored Islamic instructions, including on what to wear, and had failed to be accompanied by a male relative when traveling.
The ban is in place until further notice, he added.
A number of female students said Nadim's defense of the ban was unacceptable to the students and the families who sent their children to study.
"They just want to satisfy themselves and present a useless reason to the people and keep the people busy with their reasons, which are not the truth," said one student at Kabul Medical University who did not want to be identified.
Another student who also requested anonymity said it was a "very painful time."
The ban on women attending university is the latest attack on women since the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan in August last year amid the hasty withdrawal of U.S.-led forces from the war-wracked country.
The Taliban previously banned girls from attending school past the sixth grade, restricted women from holding most jobs, and ordered them to cover themselves head-to-toe when in public. Women are also banned from entering parks and gyms.
The president of Al-Azhar University condemned the closure of universities to women and asked the government to reconsider.
Afghan Women Weep And Protest Ban From University Education
Women in Afghanistan have been reacting with shock and anger since the Taliban banned them from universities. Current and future female students across the nation feel their futures are being erased. Countries and human rights groups around the world have harshly criticized the Taliban's decision.
The Azadi Briefing: Taliban's University Ban Signals Return To Past Repression Of Women
I'm Mustafa Sarwar, a senior news editor at RFE/RL's Radio Azadi. Here's what I've been tracking and what I'm keeping an eye on in the days ahead.
The Key Issue
The Taliban banned women from attending universities in Afghanistan on December 20. In a statement, the Taliban's Higher Education Ministry said the decision was effective immediately, and ordered educational institutions to inform the ministry of their compliance. The ministry did not give any reasons for its decision.
The move was quickly condemned by countries and rights groups around the world. In Afghanistan, female university students wept and consoled each other after hearing the news. Students in Nangahar University in eastern Afghanistan staged a protest on December 21 and male students walked out of their exams in solidarity with their female classmates. On December 22, around 50 women staged a rally in Kabul that was violently broken up by Taliban fighters.
Why It's Important: The Taliban's university ban is the latest restriction against women in Afghanistan. Since the Taliban seized power last year, the militant group has severely curtailed female education and women's right to work. The militants have also imposed restrictions on women's appearances and freedom of movement.
The university ban is a major blow to women. But it was also expected. Nida Mohammad Nadim, a hard-line cleric who was appointed as the Taliban's minister for higher education in October, has said that female education is "un-Islamic and against Afghan values."
The Taliban's latest ban has also provided further evidence that the group is bent on reestablishing its brutal regime from the 1990s, when women were barred from working outside their homes and girls were banned from attending school.
What's Next: When it seized power, the Taliban pledged to uphold women's rights. The militant group projected a more moderate image to convince the world that it had changed. But the Taliban has failed to meet its promises and reimposed many of its repressive policies of the past. Observers have said the militants are likely to further restrict the rights of women.
The Week's Best
In interviews with Radio Azadi, female students described a feeling of despair and helplessness following the Taliban's ban on women attending university. Najiba, a second-year law student at Bamiyan University, said she felt like a "bird with no wings who wants to fly." Tamana Azizi, a medical student in Kunduz Province, said her dreams of serving her people as a doctor had been crushed. Farhat Rahmani, a journalism student, said she felt "destroyed."
The families of the eight people killed in a deadly Taliban raid last month have called for an international investigation. The incident occurred in Daikundi, a province in central Afghanistan that is home to the country's Shi'ite Hazara minority. The Taliban claimed that it had targeted and killed "armed rebels" in a village on November 25. But the survivors and the families of the victims told Radio Azadi that those killed were all civilians, including four children.
What To Keep An Eye On
The Taliban has changed the name of Charikar, the provincial capital of the northern province of Parwan, to Imam Azam. The new Arabic name refers to Imam Abu Hanifa, an eighth-century jurist who founded the Hanafi school of Islam, the Sunni denomination followed by the Taliban.
A local Taliban official told Radio Azadi on December 15 that the group had consulted local leaders and cultural figures. But information obtained by Radio Azadi suggested that the order for the name change had come from Taliban Supreme Leader Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada.
Why It's Important: Changing the name of Charikar, an ancient city with Buddhist roots, appears to be part of the Taliban's Islamization drive.
The move triggered widespread online condemnation, with Afghans accusing the Taliban of trying to eliminate indigenous cultural identities. The Taliban has previously changed the names of units in the Afghan military, replacing Persian and Pashto names with Arabic ones.
Taliban Violently Disperses Women's Protest Against University Ban
Taliban security forces have used violence and arrested several people as they dispersed a protest by Afghan women against a ruling that bans female students from universities.
Afghanistan's Taliban announced the decision to forbid women from universities late on December 20 in a letter from the Islamist group's education ministry to higher education institutions, drawing immediate condemnation from the international community and the United Nations.
A group of some 50 women dressed in hijabs, some wearing masks, gathered in the capital, Kabul, on December 22 for a peaceful protest march against the move, chanting slogans against the ban, but were attacked and dispersed by Taliban security forces, participants and witnesses told RFE/RL.
The participants intended to gather outside Kabul University, Afghanistan's largest and most prestigious higher education institution, but switched to a different location after a large number of security forces members were deployed there.
One of the women who attended the march, Basira, told RFE/RL that security forces beat some of the participants and took them away, while others managed to escape. A number of journalists covering the protest have been reportedly detained, too.
"Unfortunately, the Taliban turned our protest into violence once again," she told RFE/RL.
She said she did not know the total number of women who were arrested, but said one woman she knows, Zahra Mandaj, was arrested with four others. Basira said she and others avoided arrest by running into houses whose occupants had opened their doors.
Another participant, Shahla Arefi, told RFE/RL that plainclothes female members of the security forces had infiltrated the march and immobilized some protesters who attempted to run when armed Taliban men appeared.
Taliban authorities have not commented on the incident, but the Taliban-led government's minister of higher education defended the decision to ban women from universities.
Nida Mohammad Nadim said in an interview with Afghan television that the ban was necessary to prevent the mixing of genders at universities and because he believes some subjects being taught violated the principles of Islam.
He also said female students had ignored Islamic instructions, including on what to wear, and had failed to be accompanied by a male relative when traveling.
"They were dressing like they were going to a wedding. Those girls who were coming to universities from home were also not following instructions on hijab," he said.
The ban is in place until further notice, he added.
Nadim also pushed back against international condemnation of the ban and said foreigners should stop interfering in Afghanistan's internal affairs.
On December 22, Turkey and Saudi Arabia became the latest Muslim-majority countries to blast the Taliban authorities' move.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, speaking at a news conference with his Yemeni counterpart, said that the ban was "neither Islamic nor humane" and called on the Taliban to reverse the move.
The Foreign Ministry of Saudi Arabia, a country that until recently had also enforced sweeping restrictions on women's rights but has now begun to allow them more liberty, voiced "astonishment and regret" at the Taliban's decision.
The ministry said the move was "astonishing in all Islamic countries."
On December 21, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan urged the Taliban authorities to immediately revoke the decision.
Qatar, which has maintained contact with the Taliban authorities, also condemned the decision.
A statement on December 22 by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on behalf of the Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies said gender persecution could amount to a crime against humanity.
The G7 strongly condemned the ban on women from universities, which taken with other measures by the Taliban would seem to be a systematic policy, said Baerbock, who chaired a virtual foreign ministers' meeting on December 22.
"Gender persecution may amount to a crime against humanity under the Rome Statute, to which Afghanistan is a state party," the foreign ministers said in a statement.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Taliban was trying to sentence Afghanistan's women "to a dark future without opportunity" by banning them from attending universities.
Inside Afghanistan, where cricket is a hugely popular sport, several cricketers have also condemned the move, while some male students at the medical school of Nangarhar University, in eastern Afghanistan, refused to take exams on December 21 in solidarity with their banned female colleagues.
In neighboring Pakistan, students at Peshawar University in the northwest of the country staged a peaceful demonstration in support of Afghan girls' right to higher education, urging the Taliban to reverse the ban.
With reporting by AP and AFP
'A Bird With No Wings': Afghan Women React With Despair To Taliban's University Ban
The Taliban's ban on women attending university hit like a bombshell to current and future students, despite the consistent erosion of the rights of women and girls since the hard-line Islamist group seized power last year.
The dire news, delivered by the Taliban's Higher Education Ministry in a statement on December 20, was condemned internationally and decried by female students.
As the Afghan capital, Kabul, awoke to the gloomy new reality, small demonstrations against the decision were quickly dispersed by Taliban fighters. Protests by women were also held in other cities, while photos of male students walking out of exams in solidarity with women students were published on social media.
Women from around the country who spoke to RFE/RL's Radio Azadi following the announcement described a feeling of despair and helplessness.
"The Taliban has come and taken away our human rights, both the right to education and the right to freedom," said Najiba, a second-year law student at Bamiyan University in central Afghanistan.
"Imagine how frustrating it would be for a bird with no wings who wants to fly," she added, using only her first name. "And the right to education is considered a wing not only for me, but for all girls in Afghanistan."
Tamana Azizi, a medical student in the northern Kunduz Province, said by telephone that her dreams of serving her people as a doctor had been crushed.
"I am very sad because the doors of universities are shut in the faces of girls," she said. "Closing the doors of the universities means closing our future and losing our dreams and aspirations."
Farhat Rahmani, a journalism student in the northern Parwan Province, told Radio Azadi by telephone that she felt "destroyed."
"I think that we will never be able to continue our studies," she said. "They [the Taliban] did not fulfill any of the promises they made. I have no words to express my sadness."
Shortly after seizing power in August 2021, the Taliban pledged to uphold women's rights. The militant group made a public effort to assuage concerns by the international community that it would return to the infamous repression of women and girls during its first stint in power in 1996-2001 -- when women were not allowed to work and girls were barred from pursuing an education. But the Taliban has fallen far short of meeting its promises.
During the Taliban's first year in power, girls were barred from attending school past the sixth grade and women were ordered to wear the all-encompassing burqa. In recent months, women have been banned from entering parks, bathhouses, and gyms, among other public places.
While women and girls were allowed to take university entrance exams a few months ago, the professions they could apply to study were strictly limited, with engineering, journalism, veterinary science, and agriculture not an option.
Universities had until this point remained open to women, although with rules that required female students to use segregated entrances and classrooms, and allowing only women or older men to teach them.
In its December 20 letter, the Taliban's Higher Education Ministry said the government had evaluated its policy on universities and announced that "female education is suspended until further notice."
The letter signed by the higher education minister, Nida Mohammad Nadim, said the decision was effective immediately, and ordered educational institutions to inform the ministry of their compliance.
The decision was quickly condemned by countries and rights groups around the world.
During a UN Security Council meeting to discuss Afghanistan on December 20, the United States and Britain harshly criticized the move by the Taliban, whose government has not been recognized by any country.
"The Taliban cannot expect to be a legitimate member of the international community until they respect the rights of all Afghans, especially the human rights and fundamental freedom of women and girls," U.S. Deputy UN Ambassador Robert Wood said.
British UN Ambassador Barbara Woodward called the ban "another egregious curtailment of women's rights and a deep and profound disappointment for every single female student."
Through a spokesman, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in a December 21 statement that he was "deeply alarmed by news reports that the Taliban have suspended access to universities to women and girls."
Guterres reiterated that "the denial of education not only violates the equal rights of women and girls, but will have a devastating impact on the country's future."
UN Mission Urges Taliban To Reverse Move To Ban Women From Universities
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has urged the country's de facto Taliban rulers to immediately revoke a decision to ban female students from universities as guards stopped women from entering campuses and medical students in the eastern part of the country protested against the measure.
The Taliban announced its decision to forbid women from universities late on December 20 in a letter from the Education Ministry to higher education institutions, drawing immediate condemnation from the international community.
"The UN family and the entire humanitarian community in Afghanistan share the outrage of millions of Afghans and the international community over the decision by the Taliban de facto authorities to close universities to female students across the country until further notice and calls on the de facto authorities to immediately revoke the decision," UNAMA said in a statement on December 22.
As women were being turned back by armed security guards at universities in the capital, Kabul, and other Afghan cities, several hundred medical students, both male and female, protested against the measure at Nangarhar University's medical school in eastern Afghanistan.
Some of the female students, who did not want to be named for fear of reprisals by the Talban, told Radio Azadi that their end-of-semester exams were supposed to start December 22, but that, following the announcement, they were barred from taking the exams.
In a rare display of solidarity, some male students joined the protest and refused to take part in the exams as well.
But in Kandahar, the base of the radical Taliban movement, male students sat for exams in classrooms while female colleagues were banned from campuses.
Since seizing control of Afghanistan in August 2021 amid the hasty withdrawal of U.S.-led forces from the war-wracked country, the Taliban has banned girls from attending school past the sixth grade, restricted women from holding most jobs, and ordered them to cover head-to-toe when in public. Women are also banned from entering parks and gyms.
In its statement, UNAMA warned that preventing women from "contributing meaningfully to society and the economy will have a devastating impact on the whole country" and bring more international isolation and economic hardship to a country already on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe.
The UNAMA statement came a day after UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the decision, calling it another “broken promise” from the Taliban -- which said when it took power that it would respect human rights -- and a “very troubling” move.
"It’s difficult to imagine how a country can develop, can deal with all of the challenges that it has, without the active participation of women and the education,” Guterres said.
On December 22, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the Taliban had "decided to destroy" Afghanistan's future by banning women from higher education and said she would put the issue on the agenda of the G7 club of advanced economies, of which Germany currently holds the presidency.
"By destroying the future of girls and women in Afghanistan, the Taliban decided to destroy their own country's future," she tweeted. "The Taliban may try to make women invisible, but won't succeed -- the world is watching."
The U.S. State Department also condemned the move and said there would be significant consequences.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
- By RFE/RL
U.S., Britain Condemn Taliban's Ban On Women Attending University In Afghanistan
The United States and Britain have condemned an order issued on December 20 by the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan banning university education for women nationwide.
U.S. and British envoys to the United Nations in New York condemned the move -- the latest edict limiting the rights and freedoms of women -- during a Security Council meeting to discuss Afghanistan.
"The Taliban cannot expect to be a legitimate member of the international community until they respect the rights of all Afghans, especially the human rights and fundamental freedom of women and girls," U.S. Deputy UN Ambassador Robert Wood said.
British UN Ambassador Barbara Woodward said the suspension was "another egregious curtailment of women's rights and a deep and profound disappointment for every single female student."
"It is also another step by the Taliban away from a self-reliant and prosperous Afghanistan," she told the council.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the decision, calling it another “broken promise” from the Taliban and a “very troubling” move.
"It’s difficult to imagine how a country can develop, can deal with all of the challenges that it has, without the active participation of women and the education,” Guterres said.
The U.S. State Department also condemned the move and said there would be significant consequences.
"The Taliban should expect that this decision, which is in contravention to the commitments they have made repeatedly and publicly to their own people, will carry concrete costs for them," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters in Washington.
"They have seriously -- possibly even fatally -- undermined one of their deepest ambitions...and that is an improvement and betterment of relations with the United States and the rest of the world," Price said.
Price also commented on the release on December 20 of two Americans who have been held in detention in Afghanistan, saying it was an apparent "goodwill gesture on the part of the Taliban" and not part of a prisoners swap or linked to a payment.
Since seizing control of Afghanistan in August 2021, the Taliban have widely implemented a strict interpretation of Shari'a law. They have banned girls from attending school past the sixth grade, restricted women from holding most jobs, and ordered them to cover head-to-toe when in public. Women are also banned from entering parks and gyms.
The notification on women attending university was signed by the minister for higher education, Neda Mohammad Nadim.
"You all are informed to immediately implement the mentioned order of suspending education of females until further notice," said the letter, which was issued to all government and private universities.
The notification was directed at all agencies, including public and private educational institutes and universities, and it instructed them to inform the ministry about developments related to the ban.
The Taliban’s adherence to an austere version of Islam is at odds with many officials in Kabul and many Afghans who hoped girls would be able to continue learning following the takeover.
The international community has made the right to education for all women a sticking point in negotiations over aid and international recognition of the Taliban regime.
With reporting by AIP, AFP, AP, and Reuters
