Taliban Bars Women Without A Burqa From Entering Hospitals In Afghanistan

The Taliban has barred female patients, visitors, and medical staff who do not wear the all-encompassing burqa from entering public hospitals in western Afghanistan, the latest restriction by the hard-line Islamist group targeting women.



The new dress restriction came into force on November 5 in the western city of Herat, the country’s third largest. It is unclear if the measure will be extended nationwide.



International organizations have warned that the move will create further obstacles for women that will impede their access to critical health care.



Since seizing power in 2021, the Taliban has largely erased women from public life and severely impeded their right to work or get an education.



“This is suffocating for us,” a female resident of Herat, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of retribution, told RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi.



The woman said she was forced to spend the equivalent of around $20 to buy a burqa so she could visit a hospital for treatment. She said members of the Taliban’s dreaded morality police were enforcing the restrictions outside major public hospitals and clinics in the city of some 600,000 people.

Doctors Without Borders (MSF), the Geneva-based charity, said the Taliban’s new restrictions were already leading to fewer women visiting public health facilities in Herat.





“Female patients and caretakers are now barred from entering the hospital unless they wear a burqa, meaning that access to care is determined by clothing rather than medical need,” Sarah Chateau, MSF program manager, said in a statement on November 7.



“Each restriction placed on women as patients translates into delayed or denied medical care. We know that this will have severe consequences for children and mothers who already face enormous barriers to accessing health services in Afghanistan.”



She said the Herat Regional Hospital, one of the city’s largest, has observed a 28 percent drop in admissions of patients in need of urgent care.



Morality Law



In August 2024, the Taliban enacted a morality law that imposed severe restrictions on the appearances, behavior, and movement of women.