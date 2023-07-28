The Azadi Briefing: Fear, Disillusionment Undermine Taliban's Efforts To Woo Exiled Former Afghan Officials

Welcome back to The Azadi Briefing, an RFE/RL newsletter that unpacks the key issues in Afghanistan. To subscribe, click here.

Mustafa Sarwar, a senior news editor at RFE/RL's Radio Azadi.

The Key Issue

The Taliban created a special commission last year to help convince exiled former officials from the deposed Western-backed Afghan government to return to their homeland.

A spokesman for the commission this month claimed that more than 600 political figures, ex-officials, and other prominent Afghans who were promised amnesty had returned to Afghanistan since March 2022.

But dozens of returnees told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi that they left Afghanistan again over their disillusionment with the Taliban and fears for their safety.

Janat Fahim Chakari, the head of the private Karwan University in Kabul, said he left the country after receiving "many threats." "Unfortunately, we were not treated well" by the Taliban, he said.

Meanwhile, Lal Mohammad Gharibzadeh, a local anti-Taliban leader in northern Afghanistan who had returned to the country, was killed by unidentified gunmen last month. Gharibzadeh's relatives, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of retribution, suspect that he was targeted by the Taliban.

Why It's Important: The Taliban appears to be using the return of former Afghan officials for propaganda purposes. Many of the homecomings have been heavily publicized, with Taliban officials meeting the returnees at the airport and taking photos with them.

Observers have said the militant group wants to boost its internal legitimacy and show that it is inclusive.

Yet, the extremist group has monopolized power, sidelining many ethnic and political groups as well as women since forcibly seizing control of Afghanistan in 2021. The Taliban's theocratic government remains unrecognized and appears to have little support among Afghans.

The Taliban has shown no signs that it is willing to form an inclusive government or accept any political opposition to its rule.

What's Next: More prominent Afghans who have returned to their homeland are likely to leave the country again amid concerns over their safety and mounting Taliban repression.

Zarifa Ghafari, a former mayor, is the only prominent Afghan female political figure who has returned to the country since the Taliban takeover. But she left Afghanistan soon after arriving and has since criticized the Taliban.

What To Keep An Eye On

Authorities in Iran's western province of Kermanshah have imposed new restrictions on Afghan migrants.

Hamzeh Soleimani, a local official, was quoted as saying that Afghans would no longer be allowed to live or work in the province as of August 10. He said any Iranian employers who violated the order would be punished.

It is unclear how many Afghans will be affected by the order in Kermanshah. Iranian officials have not specified the reasons for the move.

Why It's Important: The new rules in Kermanshah are the latest restrictions imposed on members of Iran's large Afghan community, many of whom have complained of widespread discrimination and abuse.

An estimated 3 million Afghans, many of them undocumented refugees and migrants, live in Iran. Over 1 million Afghan have arrived in Iran following the Taliban takeover, although Tehran is believed to have deported more than half of the recent arrivals.

Afghans in the Islamic republic say they have come under growing pressure from the authorities amid rising tensions between Iran and the Taliban over cross-border water resources.

In May, authorities in Iran's southwestern province of Fars banned retail stores and grocery shops from employing foreigners, including Afghans, as salespeople and shop assistants.

Juma Gul, an Afghan migrant who lived and worked in Fars, said he was arrested by police at his workplace and deported from Iran. "They beat us and said, 'your government does not give us water,'" he told Radio Azadi. "They treated us with cruelty and disrespect."

