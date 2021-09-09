'Saving People's Lives': Ukrainian Pilot Recalls Chaotic Kabul Evacuation

Ukrainian pilot Veronika Borisova had once led Afghanistan's first all-female flight crew, but on August 15, she had a very different assignment -- piloting the first evacuation flight from Kabul to Kyiv. The night before, she went to bed in a city controlled by Afghan government forces, but by lunchtime the next day, the Taliban was already on the streets and moving toward the airport. "When we got on board, we literally had only a few minutes to accommodate our passengers, close the doors, and leave," she says in an interview with Current Time.