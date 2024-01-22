Afghanistan
- By AP
Taliban Enforcing Restrictions On Single, Unaccompanied Afghan Women, UN Says
The Taliban is restricting Afghan women's access to work, travel, and health care if they are unmarried or don't have a male guardian, according to a UN report published on January 22. There are no official laws about male guardianship in Afghanistan, but the Taliban has said women cannot move around or travel a certain distance without a man who is related to her by blood or marriage. The Taliban's chief spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said the UN report was based mostly on misunderstandings and accused the mission of ignoring or criticizing Islamic law, or Shari'a.
More News
Four Survivors Found After Rescuers Reach Remote Site Of Plane Crash In Northern Afghanistan
Four people survived the crash of a Moscow-bound chartered ambulance flight in a mountainous area of northeastern Afghanistan, according to the Russian aviation authority on January 21.
Six people were aboard the flight, and four of them were found alive with various injuries when rescuers reached the remote site of the crash, said Rosaviatsia, Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency in a statement quoted by TASS. It said the fate of the two other people was "being clarified."
The Russian-registered charter plane disappeared from radar screens on January 20, Rosaviatsia said. The ambulance flight originated in Thailand and made stops in India and Uzbekistan before crashing, Rosaviatsia said.
The four survivors were found by rescuers who reached the remote site of the crash on January 21, according to the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan. Two people died, according to provincial officials.
Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman for the Taliban-led government, said the pilot of the plane, which Rosaviatsia said was a French-made Falcon 10 jet manufactured in 1978, was among the survivors.
The Afghan Islamic Press news agency quoted Zabihullah Amiri, head of the provincial information department, as saying the plane went down between the Karan wan Munjan and Zebak districts of Badakhshan Province.
Initial reports about the crash indicated that it was an Indian passenger plane, but the Indian Ministry of Aviation said the aircraft was neither scheduled nor chartered in India.
The flight was a private medical evacuation from Thailand's Pattaya, a popular tourist destination for Russians, TASS reported, citing the Russian Embassy in Bangkok.
"On board was a bedridden patient in serious condition, a Russian citizen, who was transported from one of the hospitals in Pattaya to Russia," the RIA news agency reported, citing a source at Thailand's Utapao International Airport.
With reporting by Reuters
Human Rights Advocates Worried Over Treatment Of Afghan Women Detained By Taliban
A women's rights advocate with Human Rights Watch (HRW) has expressed concern over the treatment of Afghan women activists currently held in Taliban detention.
Heather Barr, associate women's rights director at HRW, says the women detained by Afghanistan’s hard-line Islamist rulers are facing inappropriate treatment in prisons.
"I have documented that women face adverse prison conditions and denial of due process," Barr said on January 19.
"They also face torture and are being subjected to horrible preconditions before being released," she added.
In addition, Barr said the Taliban was forcing families of detained women activists who don't comply with the rules to hand over their property documents.
"Their families are threatened that if these women create problems again, their property will be confiscated, and their families will become homeless," she said.
Leila Basim, a member of the Spontaneous Movement of Afghan Women, said another member of the movement, Munizha Siddiqi, had been languishing in Taliban captivity since her arrest on September 24.
"During the past two months, her family tried very hard to meet her in Kabul’s Pul-e Charkhi prison," she told RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi.
Basim said that the family had agreed to all the Taliban's conditions, but Siddiqi is still being kept in prison.
"Every door they knock on is being shut to them, which is alarming," she said.
Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman of the Taliban government, did not respond to Radio Azadi's request for comment.
The Taliban government has neither confirmed nor denied the arrest of Siddiqi and other female campaigners. The number of women who are being held by the Taliban is unknown.
Since its return to power in August 2021, the Taliban has banned women from education, employment, and public life, with few exceptions, and since the beginning of this year, has arrested scores of women for allegedly violating its Islamic dress code.
The dress code and other regulations restricting women’s lives are based on the Taliban's strict interpretation of Islamic law.
The Azadi Briefing: The Taliban's War On Books
Welcome to The Azadi Briefing, an RFE/RL newsletter that unpacks the key issues in Afghanistan. To subscribe, click here.
I'm Abubakar Siddique, senior correspondent at RFE/RL's Radio Azadi. Here's what I've been tracking and what I'm keeping an eye on in the days ahead.
The Key Issue
The Taliban confiscated at least 50,000 books from publishing houses and bookshops in the Afghan capital this week.
Publishers and bookstore owners said the extremist group has also banned the sale and publication of more than 100 books. Many of the books were written or translated by Afghan authors in Dari and Pashto and focus specifically on the Taliban.
Atiqullah Azizi, a Taliban official, said the books were banned because they violated “national and Islamic values” or promoted disunity among Afghans.
The move has been criticized by authors and publishers, who said they will incur significant financial losses.
"With such restrictions, the Taliban want to impose their views on people," Mujib Rahimi, an author and former government spokesman whose three books have been banned, told RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi.
Afghan writer, Nazir Ahmad Shahar, said his book, Waziristan: The Last Refuge, which is about the history of the mountainous region in northwestern Pakistan, was also banned.
“The Taliban censors didn’t even read the books and banned them just by looking at the titles,” Shahar told Radio Azadi.
Why It's Important: The Taliban’s ban on and confiscation of books suggests the extremist group is intensifying its censorship drive in Afghanistan.
Since seizing power, the Taliban has imposed severe restrictions on the media and access to information, and increased detentions of reporters, activists, and other critics as part of its brutal crackdown on dissent.
The hard-line Islamists have also overhauled the secular curriculum of elementary schools and built hundreds of madrasahs, or Islamic seminaries, across the country in the past two years.
What's Next: The Taliban is likely to widen its book seizures to other parts of Afghanistan and expand its list of banned books.
The groups appears intent on severely limiting Afghans’ access to alternative forms of information and entrenching its extremist ideology in the country.
What To Keep An Eye On
A Taliban official has announced that the first road linking Afghanistan to neighboring China will be inaugurated soon.
Mohammad Ayub Khalid, the Taliban governor for the northeastern Badakhshan Province, said the 50-kilometer-long road via the Wakhan Corridor will connect his country to China’s western Xinjiang region.
Khalid said the road, which for now is a dirt track, will be “asphalted in the spring,” in comments to the pro-Taliban Hurriyat Radio on January 18.
Khalid did not say if Beijing is helping to fund the project, which was first conceived by the ousted Western-backed Afghan government.
The aim of the initiative is to turn the isolated and strategically located Wakhan Corridor into a transport belt by linking China to Afghanistan and Tajikistan to Pakistan.
Why It's Important: Since its return to power, the Taliban has been keen to attract investments from China.
But the Taliban, which remains unrecognized and sanctioned by the international community, has secured only limited investments from Beijing.
The militants appear to be hoping to convince China that Afghanistan can be a valuable land link to Iran, which has attracted substantial Chinese investments.
That's all from me for now. Don't forget to send me any questions, comments, or tips that you have. You can always reach us at azadi.english@rferl.org
Until next time,
Abubakar Siddique
If you enjoyed this briefing and don't want to miss the next edition, subscribe here. It will be sent to your inbox every Friday.
'My Dreams Turned To Dust': Voices Of Afghan Women Banned From Studying By The Taliban
When the Taliban banned women from getting a secondary education in Afghanistan, tens of thousands of students lost access to university, a major setback for women's rights in the country. RFE/RL spoke with three women who had their studies cut short by the Taliban regime. One former student said it was the worst day of her life when her dream of becoming a surgeon was shattered.
- By RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal
- Farhad Shinwari
- Will Tizard
Truckers Stalled For Days: Pakistan Restricts Key Border Crossing With Afghanistan
Hundreds of trucks, many loaded with perishable goods, were blocked at a key Pakistan border crossing with Afghanistan on January 16. Citing security concerns, Islamabad has demanded Afghan truckers have visas before passing the Pakistan checkpoints. It has led to days of traffic jams on both sides of the Torkham border crossing, a vital commercial-goods link. The new barriers are part of escalating security tensions between the two countries.
Afghan Women Accuse Taliban Of Torture And Extortion Amid Dress Code Crackdown
The Taliban’s notorious religious police have detained scores of Afghan women and girls in recent weeks for allegedly violating the extremist group’s Islamic dress code.
Among them was Zahra’s younger sister, who was detained in the capital, Kabul, in early January for allegedly failing to cover herself from head to toe in public.
“My sister was humiliated and tortured while in Taliban custody,” Zahra, whose name has been changed to protect her identity, told RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi. “They told her that she was an infidel because she wore tight clothes.”
Zahra said her family was forced to pay Taliban officials nearly $12,000 in bribes to secure her release.
The Taliban’s crackdown on women who allegedly violate the hard-line Islamist group’s dress code is the latest blow to Afghan women. Since seizing power in 2021, the Taliban has severely curtailed women's right to work and study, and imposed restrictions on their appearances and freedom of movement.
In May 2022, the Taliban ordered all women to wear the all-encompassing burqa or an Islamic abaya robe and niqab that covers the hair, body, and most of the face in public. The latter is common in the Arab Gulf states.
Afghan women, especially those in urban areas, consider the burqa and niqab to be alien to Afghan culture. Before the Taliban’s return to power, many women wore loose head scarves that only concealed their hair.
The Taliban’s enforcement of the dress code was sporadic and uneven across the country. But activists say that since the turn of the year, the group has intensified the enforcement of the law.
'Going Through Agony'
Masuda Kohistani, a women's rights activist in Kabul, said the Taliban has even targeted women and girls wearing the hijab, a headscarf that covers the hair and neck, but leaves the face visible.
Kohistani said she witnessed members of the Taliban’s religious police detaining a 20-year-old woman in the suburb of Khairkhana in northern Kabul who was wearing a hijab.
“The shopkeepers attempted to argue with the Taliban by pointing out that she was observing the hijab, but the militants beat them up,” Kohistani told Radio Azadi. “Her family is going through agony. They don't know what to do as they struggle to find her.”
The Taliban’s religious police is overseen by the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice, which is responsible for enforcing the Taliban's morality laws, including its strict dress code and gender segregation in society.
A young woman, who requested anonymity for fear of retribution, told Radio Azadi that the Taliban on January 3 detained several women in Dasht-e Barchi, a neighborhood in Kabul where many are members of the Shi’ite Hazara minority. She said she escaped arrest after an older man told her to hide.
“He told me to run towards my house because the Taliban had just arrested several women in the neighborhood,” she said.
Mina Rafiq, a women’s rights activist in Kabul, said the Taliban’s crackdown began in Kabul but has expanded to other parts of the country, including the central province of Daikundi, the western province of Herat, and the northern provinces of Balkh, Kunduz, and Takhar.
“Now, we are not even allowed to choose the clothes we wear,” she told Radio Azadi. “How will they ever allow us to get an education or speak freely?”
It is unclear exactly how many women have been detained in recent weeks.
'Demeaning And Dangerous'
The United Nations and global rights watchdogs have condemned the Taliban’s latest clampdown on women.
“The Taliban's dress-code crackdown and arbitrary arrests is a further violation of women's freedom of movement and expression in Afghanistan,” Amnesty International said on January 14. “The crackdown must immediately be ceased, and those detained released.”
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said on January 11 that it was looking into claims of mistreatment of women and extortion in exchange for their release.
“Enforcement measures involving physical violence are especially demeaning and dangerous for Afghan women and girls,” said Roza Otunbayeva, UN special envoy and head of the mission.
Zabihullah Mujahid, the chief Taliban spokesman, dismissed UNAMA’s concerns.
“Afghan women wear the hijab on their own,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Neither have they been forced to do so, nor has the ministry of vice and virtue mistreated them.”
Afghan activists said the crackdown is another major blow to women, who have been effectively erased from public life.
“The situation for women in Afghanistan is becoming worse every day," said Ruqiya Saee, a women's rights activist in Kabul.
Written by Abubakar Siddique based on reporting by Khujasta Kabiri of RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi.
After Failed Talks, Busiest Border Crossing Between Afghanistan And Pakistan Remains Shut
Taliban and Pakistani officials have failed to agree on reopening the busiest border crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan following its closure last week after Islamabad imposed a requirement for passports and visas for Afghan drivers.
"Yesterday, our meeting with the Pakistani border officials ended without bearing any results, and the gate remains closed," Mullah Adil, the spokesman for the Taliban governor in Nangarhar, told RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi on January 16.
The Torkham border crossing links Pakistan's western Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province to Nangahar, an eastern Afghan province, through the historic Khyber Pass.
Khan Jan Alekozai, a senior official of the Afghanistan-Pakistan Joint Chamber of Commerce, says the border closure is causing huge commercial losses in both countries.
"Up to 400 vehicles on both sides are carrying oranges and tangerines, damaging farmers and businesses in both countries," he said.
Stranded truckers say they have no food or water to wash themselves and are urging Islamabad to show some leniency.
"I am carrying potatoes which will rot soon," Abdul Wali told Radio Mashaal. "They should at least allow the stranded trucks carrying perishable food."
Alekozai added that Islamabad has also shut the minor border crossing of Dand-e Pathan and Kharlachi, Ghulam Khan. Angor Adda and Chaman, the second-largest border crossing, has been shut for over two months.
The Torkham border crossing closure follows a visit last week to Kabul by senior Pakistani Islamist politician Maulana Fazlur Rehman. His weeklong visit, which included a meeting with the Taliban’s supreme leader in Afghanistan, Haibatullah Akhundzada, was an attempt to revive strained ties between the erstwhile allies.
Since October, Pakistan has expelled more than half a million undocumented Afghans over the Taliban's failure to rein in the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also called the Pakistani Taliban. Islamabad blames the group for escalating attacks on security forces and accuses the Taliban-led government of giving TTP militants shelter. Pakistani officials claim TTP attacks have killed more than 2,000 Pakistanis since the Taliban's return to power in August 2021.
Pakistan is seeking to unilaterally impose regulated cross-border movement on Afghans and ethnic Pashtuns living along the shared 19th-century Durand Line border between the two countries.
The move has been met by intense backlash from Kabul and the Pashtun minority communities affected by the border closure.
Angor Adda and Birmal, a smaller border crossing linking Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lower South Waziristan district to Afghanistan’s southeastern province of Paktika, has been intermittently shut for more than two months.
Members of the local Ahmadzai Wazir tribe, who live on both side of the border, are demanding unrestricted travel and improved trade facilities.
Islamabad’s new policy to rescind their century-old rights to cross the border using just their identity documents has rattled other Pashtun communities.
In Chaman, hundreds of thousands of traders and porters have been protesting the imposition of travel documents since October 21. Chaman is a town in the southwestern Balochistan Province, and it borders the Afghan town of Spin Boldak in the southern province of Kandahar.
Ghosullah, a protest leader in Chaman, says they will turn their sit-in protest into a hunger strike if Islamabad fails to meet their demands by January 31.
But Jan Achakzai, the provincial information minister in Balochistan, said Islamabad will implement its decision requiring everyone crossing the Afghanistan-Pakistan border to have travel documents.
UNICEF Wants More Aid For Children Affected By Earthquake In Western Afghanistan
UNICEF, the UN's aid and relief organization for children, has called for greater support for the nearly 100,000 children affected by the October earthquakes in the western Afghan province of Herat.
In a January 15 statement marking 100 days since the first earthquake on October 7, UNICEF said that the tremors killed more than 1,000 people and destroyed 21,000 homes, severely impacting the livelihoods of countless people in several Herat districts.
"To make matters worse, Herat Province is now gripped by a harsh winter, threatening lives and slowing efforts to rebuild," the statement said.
Fran Equiza, UNICEF representative in Afghanistan, said villages that bore the brunt of the tremors were still suffering 100 days later.
"UNICEF is concerned about the survival of 96,000 children affected by the earthquakes if we are not able to provide the services they need to recover," he said, while appealing for more aid quickly.
Equiza said schools and health centers in the affected region were damaged beyond repair or had been destroyed completely.
"Children are still trying to cope with the loss and trauma," he added.
Equiza said nighttime freezing temperatures were now threatening the lives of children and their families.
Most residents affected by the tremors still live in tents, which are difficult to heat.
In Zindah Jan, one of the Herat districts most affected by the earthquakes, many require urgent humanitarian support to survive through the winter.
Gholam Ali, a resident of Naib Rafi village in Zindah Jan, said his children are sick because they live in an unheated tent.
"No one pays attention to us, no one even sees us," he told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi.
"My children shiver from the cold because we have no stove, firewood, or coal," he added. "We have no warm clothes and blankets."
During the past week, Afghan philanthropists have distributed hundreds of houses they built in Herat. But the needs of those displaced by the tremors far exceed the supply of new housing units.
Pakistani Politician Meets With Afghan Taliban's Reclusive Supreme Leader
Senior Pakistani politician Maulana Fazlur Rehman met the Taliban’s supreme leader in Afghanistan, Rehman‘s office said on January 13, the second known meeting between a foreign official and the reclusive Hibatullah Akhundzada. Rehman, leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e Islam Pakistan (JUI) political party, has expressed intentions to seek to improve relations with the Pakistani Taliban, which is allied with the Afghan Taliban and has been blamed for terror attacks inside Pakistan. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Mashaal Radio, click here.
New Logjam At Afghan-Pakistani Border, As Islamabad Tightens Document Requirements
Hundreds of trucks and other cargo vehicles have been stranded at the Torkham border crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan after Pakistan implemented a requirement for passports and valid visas for Afghan drivers beginning early on January 13.
A countermove by authorities of the Taliban-led Afghan government appears to be compounding the chaos.
A Pakistani official at Torkham told RFERL’s Radio Mashaal that Afghan drivers without passports were now barred from entering the country.
Hundreds of goods-laden trucks were stranded on the Afghan side of the heavily trafficked border as a result of the measure's implementation.
The Afghan Taliban authorities have also stopped Pakistani cargo vehicles from entering Afghanistan in response.
“Pakistan has repeatedly extended and given time on the valid visa and passport condition," a Pakistani official told RFERL.
Afghan Taliban security officials had called for Afghan drivers’ exemptions from the passport and visa requirement.
The Taliban was said to have regarded the tightening as a unilateral decision.
The federal government of Pakistan implemented a border-control policy in 2016, known as Border Management, that does not allow anyone without a passport or visa to travel through the Torkham border crossing.
The Azadi Briefing: Why Are Afghans Rushing to Acquire Passports?
Welcome to The Azadi Briefing, an RFE/RL newsletter that unpacks the critical issues in Afghanistan. To subscribe, click here.
I'm Abubakar Siddique, senior correspondent at RFE/RL's Radio Azadi. Here's what I've been tracking and what I'm keeping an eye on in the days ahead.
The Key Issue
Thousands of Afghan men and women are flocking to the central passport office in the Afghan capital, Kabul, after the Taliban suspended online applications, forcing people to apply for them in person.
On January 10, videos circulating on social media platforms captured the desperation of Afghans seeking travel documents.
"The crowd was so big that my father lost his warm scarf," said Haseebullah, who arrived around midnight to line up in the freezing temperatures.
"Everyone was miserable," he told Radio Azadi.
Shizer Samim, a university student from the northern Balkh Province, is seeking a passport to study abroad after the Taliban barred women from attending universities in December 2022.
"I applied for a passport a year ago but I still don't have one," she told Radio Azadi.
Since the Taliban returned to power in August 2021, hundreds of thousands of Afghans have attempted to get passports. But the process is marred by corruption, excessive fees, and long delays.
Why It's Important: The eagerness to obtain passports indicates that educated, skilled, and well-off Afghans are voting against the Taliban with their feet by seeking to escape the militants' harsh rule.
Afghanistan's extensive humanitarian and economic crises, coupled with the Taliban's draconian restrictions and bans on education and work for women, have prompted many Afghans to seek a normal life elsewhere.
Hundreds of thousands of Afghans, mostly educated and skilled professionals, government workers, and middle-class entrepreneurs have fled Afghanistan since the Taliban regained power.
Despite the Taliban promising amnesty for former soldiers and government workers, human rights watchdogs have documented extensive reprisal killings, beatings, detentions, and harassment by the hard-line Islamist group.
The Taliban has established a monopoly on power by appointing its members and leaders to government positions, which leaves little incentive for most Afghans to believe in a future under the group.
Last year more than 1 million "undocumented Afghans" were expelled from neighboring Iran and Pakistan, and there were also significant deportations from Turkey.
Those events serve as additional incentives for Afghans to obtain documents before traveling abroad.
What's Next: Without significant improvements in the Taliban's governance and the country's economy, the Afghan exodus will only worsen.
The fading Afghan crisis from the international agenda and the mistreatment of Afghans in neighboring countries ensure that the four-decade cycle of Afghan displacement will continue.
What To Keep An Eye On
A senior Pakistani Islamist politician's visit to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan to revive strained ties between the two neighbors has left many unanswered questions.
Maulana Fazlur Rehman, leader of the Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) party, has spent nearly a week in Kabul to meet with Taliban officials, including its reclusive chief, Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada, and leaders of Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), otherwise known as the Pakistani Taliban.
He went in an attempt to reduce tensions between erstwhile allies the Taliban and Islamabad over the group's alleged backing for the TTP. Since the Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan, TTP attacks have killed thousands and threaten elections in JUI-F strongholds in northwestern Pakistan.
Rehman had claimed that while he was invited by the Taliban, his trip was sanctioned by Islamabad and the Foreign Ministry briefed him on the state of relations between the two countries.
But on January 11, Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Rehman's trip was private and "was not sponsored or advised by the government of Pakistan."
Why It's Important: While Rehman might gain some breathing space from the TTP for his election campaign, his visit is unlikely to improve bilateral ties immediately.
Islamabad remains staunchly opposed to talks with the TTP mediated by the Taliban, which is reluctant to give up on a key ideological and organizational ally.
That's all from me for now. Don't forget to send me any questions, comments, or tips that you have. You can always reach us at azadi.english@rferl.org
Until next time,
Abubakar Siddique
If you enjoyed this briefing and don't want to miss the next edition, subscribe here. It will be sent to your inbox every Friday.
2 Killed In Third Deadly Kabul Explosion In Less Than A Week
Two people were killed and 12 wounded in an explosion in western Kabul on January 11, a police spokesman said. It was the third deadly blast to hit the Afghan capital in less than a week. Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said the deaths and injuries occurred when a grenade was detonated outside a commercial center in the Dasht-e-Barchi neighborhood, an enclave of Afghanistan’s Hazara community, a predominantly Shi’ite ethnic group. A separate explosion earlier on January 11 occurred near a mosque. There was no information about casualties or damage caused by the first explosion on January 11. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi, click here.
UN Voices Concern Over Arbitrary Arrests Of Afghan Women By Taliban Authorities For Alleged Violations Of Islamic Dress Code
The UN Assistance Mission to Afghanistan (UNAMA) has expressed deep concern over what it says are recent arbitrary detentions and arrests of Afghan women and girls because of alleged violations of the Islamic dress code. "Since January 1, in Kabul and Daykundi provinces, UNAMA has documented a series of hijab decree enforcement campaigns by the de facto Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice and the de facto police," UNAMA said in a statement on January 11. It added that "large numbers of women and girls" were either warned or detained in Kabul and Dayakundi's Nili City.
Tajik Militant Commander Under Taliban Wanted In Dushanbe Vanishes In Afghanistan
Tajik militant Muhammad Sharifov (aka Mahdi Arsalon), who is wanted in Dushanbe on terrorism charges, disappeared in Afghanistan months ago, his relatives and friends said on January 8. After taking over Afghanistan in 2021, the Taliban riulers appointed Sharifov, 30, to oversee districts along the Tajik-Afghan border. Fighters of the Ansarullah group were placed under his command. Tajikistan then expressed concerns over the presence of Ansarullah, which consists mostly of Tajiks who are not loyal to the Tajik government, close to the mutual border. The Taliban later moved Ansarullah fighters to other sites, apparently to ease tensions with Dushanbe. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
U.S. Watchdog Tells Congress No 'Specific' Controls In Place For Afghan Assistance
The U.S. Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) says there are no specific controls in place to ensure funds headed to the war-torn country are not diverted to or misused by the Taliban militants who seized control amid the departure of international troops in August 2021.
In a response to a Congressional request for a report on the Switzerland-based Afghan Fund, SIGAR said in a letter late on January 8 that many questions remain about the situation and its $3.5 billion in funds.
SIGAR said the purpose of the Afghan Fund was to "receive, protect, preserve, and disburse" the assets it holds through Afghanistan's central bank "for the benefit of the Afghan people."
Decisions regarding the disbursement of funds require a unanimous vote of the board of trustees, it added, noting that more than a year after being created, the fund had made no disbursements "for activities intended to benefit the Afghan people."
"Although the fund's unanimous vote requirement could help prevent the fund from engaging in risky activity, there are currently no controls in place that specifically address the issue of Taliban diversion," SIGAR said.
The de facto Taliban government remains largely unrecognized by the international community and has been accused of widespread human rights abuses, particularly against women and girls. It has barred women from working for assistance organizations and has restricted the ability of such organizations to work in the education sector.
A SIGAR quarterly report in October 2023 warned the "the Taliban have effectively infiltrated and influenced most UN-managed assistance programming," raising fears among U.S. lawmakers that the Afghan Fund could suffer a similar fate.
SIGAR said in its letter to Congress that the U.S. Treasury and the State Department will not support transferring the funds back to the central bank, the Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB), in Kabul until it "implements adequate anti-money laundering and countering-terrorist-financing controls."
"The DAB must also demonstrate its independence from political influence and interference, submit to monitoring by a 'reputable' third party, and undergo a third-party needs assessment," it added.
Amid its international isolation because of the Taliban rulers and a severe drought, Afghanistan is teetering on the brink of a humanitarian crisis, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a report on January 8.
"An estimated 23.7 million people -- more than half of Afghanistan's population -- will require humanitarian assistance to survive in 2024 as the country continues to reel from decades of war and grapple with climate-induced crises, recurrent natural disasters, entrenched poverty, and barriers to women’s participation in public life," the report said.
It added that more than $3 billion in "life-saving assistance" will be required in 2024 to avert the crisis.
Pakistani Islamist Leader Attempts To Help Reset Ties With Afghan Taliban
A senior Pakistani Islamist politician has met top Taliban leaders in Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, in an attempt to revive ties between the two neighbors.
The January 8 meeting involving Maulana Fazlur Rehman, leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e Islam Pakistan (JUI) political party, hoped to improve ties marred by a violent campaign by the Pakistani Taliban allied with the Afghan Taliban and the ongoing forced expulsion of more than 1 million Afghans by Islamabad.
Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, the Taliban-led government's prime minister, reiterated that officials want smooth relations -- strained due to the forced expulsion of Afghan refugees from Pakistan -- with the country's neighbors.
Islamabad has accused the Taliban government of giving shelter to militants of the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also known as the Pakistani Taliban, or other groups. Kabul denies the accusations.
"We will not allow anyone to [create problems] from our territory," he was quoted as saying by a Taliban statement after the meeting.
In recent months, Pakistan has taken steps to expel 1.7 million undocumented Afghans as part of a policy announced in October to repatriate "illegal foreigners" living on its soil.
The situation has led to chaotic scenes at some border crossings as returnees are funneled back into Afghanistan, where international aid groups are already struggling to provide humanitarian assistance to millions of people displaced by insecurity and a recent spate of earthquakes and perennial drought.
Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Taliban's foreign minister, highlighted the plight of Afghan refugees in Pakistan and the losses Afghan traders endure because of frequent border closures and stranded imports in Pakistani ports.
"The trade and economic exchange between the two countries should not be sacrificed for political ends," he was quoted as saying in the Taliban statement.
Rehman agreed with the Taliban's complaints about the mistreatment of Afghans in Pakistan.
"We see this kind of attitude as a cause of the current problems between the two countries," he said in a statement issued by the JUI. "My visit aims to remove the misunderstanding between the two countries."
Rehman is visiting Kabul after the Taliban invited him last month.
Before leaving on the trip, Rehman told RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal that it was endorsed by Islamabad, where senior government officials briefed him on the current state of relations with the Taliban government.
He said that he would also meet the Taliban's supreme leader, Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada, who rarely meets foreign diplomats and political leaders.
"We will use our relations with the Taliban for the benefit of both countries," he said.
Rehman's JUI has had close relations with the Taliban since its emergence in southern Afghanistan nearly three decades ago. Many Taliban leaders were educated in madrasahs run by former lawmakers and other JUI leaders.
But it is unclear how far his visit will go to quell tensions between Islamabad and Kabul.
For more than a year, the longtime allies have fallen out over the Taliban's alleged support for the TTP. Islamabad blames the group for the rising attacks that have killed more than 2,000 people since the Taliban's return to power in August 2021.
Underscoring the challenges ahead, the TTP claimed responsibility for a bomb attack on a police vehicle on January 8.
At least five police officers were killed and 22 injured in an attack in the district of Bajaur on the Afghan border in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.
The police were guarding a polio-vaccination team.
Islamic State Claims Responsibility For Deadly Minibus Blast In Kabul
The Islamic State (IS) extremist group has claimed responsibility for a deadly minibus explosion in the Afghan capital, Kabul. The Sunni Muslim extremist group said on January 8 that its members planted an explosive device on the minibus carrying Shi'ite Muslims, whom they label as disbelievers. Reports vary on the number of casualties from the January 7 blast, with the death toll ranging from five to 16. The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said at least 25 members of Kabul's Hazara community were killed or wounded. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi, click here.
Bus Blast Kills Two In Predominantly Shi'ite Kabul Neighborhood
Two people were killed and 14 others were wounded in an explosion on a bus in the Afghan capital on January 6, police said. Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said the explosion occurred in the capital's Dasht-e-Barchi neighborhood -- an enclave of Afghanistan’s predominantly Shi’ite Hazara ethnic group. "According to initial information, unfortunately, two civilians in the bus were killed and 14 others were injured," Zadran said in a statement. "The injured were rushed to hospitals and police are investigating the incident." The explosion is the latest to hit the area in recent months.
Iran Moves To Seal Borders With Afghanistan And Pakistan After Deadly Blasts
Iran said it is shutting its vast borders with neighboring Afghanistan and Pakistan to increase security after the twin bombing that killed at least 89 people in the southeastern city of Kerman on January 3.
The Iran Students News Agency (ISNA) quoted Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi as saying his government was prioritizing border crossings along borders with Afghanistan and Pakistan, both of which range for almost 1,000 kilometers.
The bombings in Kerman targeted people attending ceremonies to mark the fourth anniversary of the assassination of the late military commander General Qasem Soleimani, who was assassinated in Iraq in 2020 by a U.S. drone.
The Islamic State (IS) extremist group has claimed responsibility for the blasts saying that two of its members detonated explosive belts in the crowd that had gathered for Soleimani's memorial. IS has in the past claimed responsibility for some terrorist attacks in Iran.
On January 5, Vahidi told state TV that the country's intelligence agencies "have found very good clues regarding elements involved in the terrorist explosions in Kerman."
He said that a number "of those who had a role in this incident have been arrested," but did not elaborate.
Afghanistan's Taliban-led government and Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs have yet to react to the announcement of the border closures. Both condemned the attack on January 3.
In the past, Tehran has accused both countries of allowing illegal immigrants, and sometimes terrorists, to slip across the border and harming Iran's national security.
"Iran is indirectly accusing Afghanistan by insinuating that terrorists come from that country," Aziz Ma'araj, a former Afghan diplomat who had served in Tehran, told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi.
Ahmad Khan Andar, an Afghan security expert, warned against blocking landlocked Afghanistan's borders.
"The two countries should jointly fight terrorists along their shared border," he told Radio Azadi.
In Afghanistan, the Taliban has been fighting against the Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K), a local branch of IS, since it first emerged in 2015.
Since seizing power in August 2021, the Taliban has tried to launch an intense crackdown on the IS-K, but many analysts say the mountainous border regions remain porous and it is far from eliminating the hard-line Salafist group that considers Shi'ites apostates.
Iran and Afghanistan's northern central Asia neighbors and Russia consider the IS and IS-K to be a significant threat to security.
The Azadi Briefing: Conditions For Afghan Journalists Worsened In 2023
Welcome to The Azadi Briefing, an RFE/RL newsletter that unpacks the critical issues in Afghanistan. To subscribe, click here.
I'm Abubakar Siddique, senior correspondent at RFE/RL's Radio Azadi. Here's what I've been tracking and what I'm keeping an eye on in the days ahead.
The Key Issue
Afghan journalists complain of growing restrictions amid mounting Taliban repression during the past year.
Journalists inside the country told RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi that access to information and censorship is tightening as they face torture, beatings, arrests, and threats.
“Freedom of expression faces grave challenges,” said a journalist who requested anonymity. He added that the Taliban often prevented them from publishing critical stories.
A woman journalist in western Afghanistan said that the Taliban barred her from doing her job.
“It was the worst year for journalists,” she told Radio Azadi. “I was repeatedly thrown out of press conferences just because I am a woman.”
The Taliban has banned women from showing their faces on television. It has also shut down radio stations run by women.
The Afghanistan Journalist Center (AFJC), an Afghan media watchdog, has documented 168 cases of violence and intimidation against journalists. These include instances of censorship, lack of access to information, detentions, conviction, torture, and threats.
Afghanistan is now one of the seven most dangerous countries for journalists globally, according to the global media watchdog Reports Without Borders.
In March, a bomb attack claimed by Islamic State-Khorasan, a Taliban rival, killed three journalists and injured 20 more.
Why It's Important: Since the Taliban’s return to power in August 2021, press freedom has dramatically declined in Afghanistan. It flourished while the pro-western Afghan republic existed from 2001 to 2021.
Despite early Taliban promises to allow media freedom, its hard-line government has tortured, threatened, and detained scores of journalists.
The once vibrant Afghan media was dramatically diminished after the Taliban closed independent print and electronic media outlets. Television and radio stations as well as newspapers also shut down after losing international funding.
In draconian efforts to control the free flow of information, the Taliban has denied visas to foreign correspondents and banned some international broadcasters.
Hundreds of Afghan journalists went into exile after the Taliban’s return to power. Many were harassed or fled out of fear of persecution by the Taliban.
What's Next: The Taliban is shaping a media environment that only serves its interests.
Even the independent media outlets still working inside Afghanistan are increasingly unable to publish or broadcast anything critical of the Taliban. At the same time, the group appears to be determined to replace journalism with propaganda.
Without access to the country, international media too will find it difficult to do in-depth reporting about Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.
What To Keep An Eye On
The February 8 parliamentary elections in Pakistan appear to be under increasing threat from Islamist militants along the country’s western border with Afghanistan.
On January 3, former lawmaker Mohsin Dawar survived an assassination attempt in North Waziristan. He leads a secular Pashtun political party, the National Democratic Movement, which opposes the Pakistani and Afghan Taliban groups.
On the same day, a candidate of the Islamist Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-), Qari Khairullah, survived a roadside bomb attack in Bajaur. North Waziristan and Bajaur are districts in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.
These were the latest in the growing number of attacks on the February 8 parliamentary elections being held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the rest of Pakistan. The region is bearing the brunt of attacks by Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) since the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan. The TTP shares ideological and organizational ties with the Afghan Taliban.
Why It's Important: The TTP’s campaign has already poisoned Islamabad's relationship with its erstwhile ally, the Taliban.
Since October, Pakistan has repeatedly shut border crossings with Afghanistan and expelled more than half a million Afghans to try to pressure the Afghan Taliban.
Escalating attacks in the run-up to Pakistan's parliamentary vote would derail a fragile diplomatic effort to mend ties between Islamabad and Kabul.
That's all from me for now. Don't forget to send me any questions, comments, or tips that you have. You can always reach us at azadi.english@rferl.org
Until next time,
Abubakar Siddique
If you enjoyed this briefing and don't want to miss the next edition, subscribe here. It will be sent to your inbox every Friday.
Pakistan Says 541,000 Afghans Have Left Amid 'Undocumented' Campaign
Pakistan's Foreign Ministry says 541,000 Afghans have left for Afghanistan as Islamabad's campaign to repatriate some 1.7 million "undocumented foreigners" continues, despite international concerns for their safety and means to shelter upon their return. Since its push began in October, Pakistan has extended a December deadline to February 29, with fines of $100 per month threatened for violators. Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar ul-Haq Kakar linked the expulsions to the Afghan Taliban government's inability to prevent the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) from launching deadly attacks in Pakistan. The UN World Food Program says 15 million Afghans face food insecurity this winter. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Azadi, click here.
Taliban Arrests Scores Of Women In Dress-Code Crackdown
Afghanistan's Taliban-led government has arrested dozens of women for failing to observe its strict dress code, which requires women to wear head-to-toe coverings, including over their faces.
Several eyewitnesses and some of the women detained told RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi that officials from the Taliban’s Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice have been making the arrests in various neighborhoods of the capital, Kabul, since January 1.
“There have been several incidents today in which the Taliban detained several women and took them to an unknown destination,” one eyewitness who requested anonymity said on January 3.
In May 2022, a decree by the Taliban, who seized power in August 2020 as international troops were withdrawing from the country, called on Afghan women to only show their eyes in public.
The order reinstated restrictions during the Taliban’s previous rule between 1996 and 2001. It is even stricter than neighboring Iran, where authorities have enforced the mandatory hijab, or Islamic head scarf, for decades, prompting widespread unrest.
The AP quoted the country's Vice and Virtue Ministry as saying women are being arrested for wearing "bad hijab," the first official confirmation of a crackdown on women who don’t follow the dress code.
A young woman who witnessed some detentions in Kabul said she managed to escape arrest after an older man intervened.
“He told me to run to run towards my house because the Taliban had just arrested several women in the neighborhood of Dasht-e Barchi in western Kabul,” she told Radio Azadi.
Some of the women detained were released on bail, while others are still being held by the Taliban.
The crackdown is the latest blow to women and girls in Afghanistan, who are already being marginalized in the country by Taliban bans on education, employment, and restrictions in access to public spaces.
Ruqiya Saee, a women's rights activist, said Afghan women are no longer able to dress the way they like.
“The situation in Afghanistan is becoming dire daily," she told Radio Azadi.
The arrests come days after the UN Security Council called for a special envoy to engage with the Taliban, especially on gender and human rights.
The Taliban, however, criticized the idea, saying that special envoys have “complicated situations further via the imposition of external solutions.”
On January 3, the United States supported the new UN special envoy for Afghanistan.
Matthew Miller, a spokesman for the U.S. State Department, said Washington remained concerned about the Taliban’s “repressive edicts against women and girls and its unwillingness to foster inclusive governance."
He added that the decisions made by the Taliban risk irreparable damage to Afghan society and move the Taliban further away from normalizing relations with the international community.
With reporting by the Associated Press
Taliban Blames Tajiks, Pakistanis For Attacks Inside Afghanistan
Afghanistan’s Taliban-led government on December 31 claimed that Tajik and Pakistani nationals have been responsible for most of the attacks inside the country since the extremist group took power and that dozens of the alleged perpetrators have been killed or arrested. Mohammad Mujahid, the Taliban defense minister, didn’t provide evidence during a Kabul news conference. Tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan have been high over claims by Islamabad that Afghanistan is providing a safe haven for terror groups who conduct operations inside Pakistan. Islamabad has also cracked down on more than 1.7 million “undocumented foreigners,” predominantly Afghans, living in the country. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi, click here.
UN Security Council Calls For Afghan Special Envoy
The United Nations Security Council adopted a resolution on December 29 calling for the appointment of a special envoy for Afghanistan to increase engagement with the country and its Taliban leaders. It followed an independent assessment report issued in November that called for greater engagement with Afghanistan following the return to power of the Taliban in August 2021. The resolution calls on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to name a special envoy to promote the independent report's recommendations, particularly regarding gender and human rights. The resolution was adopted after 13 members of the Security Council voted in favor, while Russia and China abstained.
Editor's Picks
Afghanistan/Pakistan Trending
Pakistani Protests: Baluch Women Seek Answers, Justice In Disappearance Of Loved Ones2
Afghan Women Accuse Taliban Of Torture And Extortion Amid Dress Code Crackdown3
Taliban Blames Tajiks, Pakistanis For Attacks Inside Afghanistan4
Taliban Closes Education Ministry Department, Creating Uncertainty For Thousands5
West On Course For More Engagement With Taliban, But Normalized Relations A Long Way Off6
Violence By Islamist Militants Haunts Pakistani Elections In Restive Province7
Islamic State Claims Responsibility For Deadly Minibus Blast In Kabul8
2 Killed In Third Deadly Kabul Explosion In Less Than A Week9
Human Rights Advocates Worried Over Treatment Of Afghan Women Detained By Taliban10
UN Security Council Calls For Afghan Special Envoy
Subscribe