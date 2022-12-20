Afghanistan
By RFE/RL
Taliban-Led Afghan Government Suspends Women From Seeking University Education
Taliban authorities in Afghanistan ordered a nationwide ban on university education for women in the latest edict limiting their rights and freedoms.
Despite promising a softer rule when they seized power last year, the hard-line Islamists have continued to roll back women’s rights and increase restrictions on all aspects of women's lives.
The notification issued on December 20 outlines the order from the Taliban-led government’s minister for higher education.
"You all are informed to immediately implement the mentioned order of suspending education of females until further notice," said a letter issued to all government and private universities, signed by the minister for higher education Neda Mohammad Nadim.
The notification was directed at all agencies, including public and private educational institutes and universities, and it instructed them to inform the ministry about developments related to the ban.
The notification has not yet been released on the website of the ministry, but sources in the ministry confirmed the authenticity of the notification to the Afghan Islamic Press (AIP) news agency. A spokesman for the ministry, Ziaullah Hashimi, also confirmed the order in a text message to the AFP news agency.
It is not clear when the cabinet took the decision. Although the letter is dated December 20, 2022, the text of the letter refers to a cabinet decision last year on the Hijri-Qamari calendar, which is used by the Taliban.
The Taliban had already banned education for girls beyond elementary school but kept universities open to female students and within the past three months allowed girls and women to take university entrance exams.
The Taliban’s adherence to an austere version of Islam is at odds with many officials in Kabul and many Afghans who hoped girls would be able to continue learning following the takeover.
The international community has made the right to education for all women a sticking point in negotiations over aid and recognition of the Taliban regime.
With reporting by AIP, AFP, and Reuters
More Visas For Afghans Who Helped U.S. Included In Spending Bill
A provision to provide 4,000 more visas for Afghans who worked with the United States was included in a massive government spending bill unveiled along with an extension of the Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) program until 2024. SIVs are available to Afghans who aided U.S. forces and who fear reprisals by the Taliban. Advocates estimate there could be 60,000 left who worked with Americans during the 20-year occupation. The program's inclusion in the omnibus means it will not expire next year. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Exiled Afghan Musicians Who Fled The Taliban Fear Deportation From Pakistan
Since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021, an estimated 800 Afghan artists have emigrated to Pakistan. Faiz Muhammad Sakhi is one of them and currently teaches music in the Pakistani city of Peshawar. He says he and other musicians face many problems, including police harassment.
Survivors Of Deadly Taliban Raid On Hazara Village In Afghanistan Demand Justice
Taliban fighters carried out a deadly raid last month in Afghanistan's central province of Daikundi.
The militant group said it targeted and killed "armed rebels" in a village outside of the provincial capital, Nilli, on November 25.
But locals said the at least eight people killed in the Taliban attack were all civilians, including four children. They said the Taliban also wounded four civilians and detained several others.
Among those killed in the village of Siwak was Mehdi, a 14-year-old boy.
"Mehdi was killed by the first bullet that hit him," his mother, Madina, told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi. "But they continued to shoot him at him. He was hit by another bullet above the heart."
Madina's husband, Muhammad Alam, was also killed in the Taliban assault. "My husband and child were innocent," she said. "We are just peasants."
The survivors and the families of the victims in Daikundi have called for an independent probe into the killings.
The killings in Daikundi, which is home to the country's Shi'ite Hazara community, was widely condemned.
During its oppressive rule from 1996-2001, the Taliban terrorized Hazaras, wrestling control of Hazara regions in Afghanistan through a campaign of targeted killings.
Since seizing control of Kabul in August 2021, the Taliban has tried to assuage Hazaras' fears of discrimination and persecution. But rights group have documented the extrajudicial killings of Hazaras and forced evictions of Hazaras by the Taliban in parts of the country.
Most of the attacks on Hazaras have been blamed on the Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) extremist group, which considers Shi'a as apostates who should be killed.
"The Taliban continue to kill [Hazara] civilians, including women and children, in violation of Islamic and human values," Mohammad Hassan Hakimi, a Hazara activist, told Radio Azadi. "[They are killed] without any proof of crime or trial."
The United Nations Assistance Mission In Afghanistan (UNAMA) on December 1 said it was "working to establish facts on the recent killings in Siwak."
"Very serious reports of civilian casualties, with extrajudicial killings, at least 8 fatalities, including children," UNAMA said in a tweet. "UNAMA has engaged Taliban on the need for credible investigation & accountability."
Richard Bennett, the UN special rapporteur for human rights in Afghanistan, has called on the Taliban to conduct a transparent investigation.
Abdul Nafi Takor, a spokesman for the Taliban's Interior Ministry, said the group's forces stormed a house in Daikundi after several "armed men" hiding at the property refused to hand over their weapons.
"Nine armed people were killed and four people were injured," he said. "It is not true that children were killed, or that any other harm was done."
But that has been disputed by the families and survivors of the Taliban's deadly raid.
Mozhgan lost her husband and uncle in the raid. She told Radio Azadi that Taliban fighters shot and killed her husband after detaining him.
"We expect the [Taliban] to release our detained relatives," she said of her four male relatives still detained by the group.
Holding the blood-stained clothes of her son, Madina has staged a sit-in in Nilli to raise awareness about the killings. She has called for the international community to investigate the incident.
"The blood of our martyrs was shed unjustly," she said. "They must receive justice. Our guilt should either be established or they [the Taliban] should answer for what they did."
Afghanistan Launches Polio Vaccination Campaign Amid Persistent Doubts
Afghan officials have launched a nationwide campaign to vaccinate millions of children against polio, an effort that in the past has faced resistance and even violence. The campaign is the first since the Taliban seized power last year. Previously, the Taliban had banned door-to-door vaccinations in areas they controlled. But the United Nations negotiated with the government to launch the new effort, which the health ministry said on December 19 aims to vaccinate 7 million children. Vaccination campaigns have encountered difficulties in the past due to lingering conspiracy theories that the vaccination causes infertility or that health workers were spies. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Azadi, click here.
Officials Say Death Toll From Afghan Fuel Tanker Explosion Climbs To 31
Afghan health officials said the death toll from a fuel tanker explosion in a tunnel north of Kabul has jumped to 31. The Health Ministry for the Taliban-led government also said the number of injured in the December 17 blast had risen to 37, and said both casualty figures were expected to climb further. Two days after the explosion, the cause was still unclear. The Salang Tunnel, located about 130 kilometers north of Kabul, was originally built in the 1960s and is a major transit link between northern and southern regions of Afghanistan. To read the original story from Radio Azadi, click here.
At Least 19 Killed After Fuel Tanker Explodes In Afghan Tunnel
An Afghan official says at least 19 people were killed when a truck carrying fuel exploded in a tunnel north of the capital, Kabul. Said Shamim, a spokesman for the Parwan provincial governor, said in a statement that the blast on December 17 injured at least 35 people and that survivors remained trapped under rubble. It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion, which happened at around 8.30 p.m. local time. The Salang Tunnel, which is around 130 kilometers north of Kabul, was originally built in the 1960s and is a major transit link between northern and southern regions of Afghanistan. To read the original story from Radio Azadi, click here.
With Music Banned, Afghan Musician Now Sells Snacks To Feed His Family
Before Taliban rule in Afghanistan, Sardar Mohammad made his living and provided for his family by playing the harmonium, a traditional folk instrument that was popular at celebrations. Since the Taliban takeover in August 2021, playing and listening to music has been banned, with sermons or Koran readings replacing the melodies once heard at weddings. Now, some musicians have resorted to selling food on the streets while music shops stand silently in the Kabul district where they once thrived.
The Azadi Briefing: Islamic State Targets Chinese Interests In Afghanistan
I'm Abubakar Siddique, a senior correspondent at RFE/RL's Radio Azadi. Here's what I've been tracking and what I'm keeping an eye on in the days ahead.

The Key Issue
The Key Issue
The Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) extremist group carried out a deadly gun and bomb attack on a Chinese-owned hotel in central Kabul on December 12. The Taliban said it killed all three attackers, and that two foreign nationals were lightly wounded.
Beijing contradicted the Taliban by saying that at least five Chinese hotel guests were injured in the assault. More than 30 Chinese citizens were in the hotel at the time of the attack, according to a leading Chinese businessman in Afghanistan. The Emergency Hospital in Kabul said it had received three dead bodies and 18 wounded.
Why It’s Important: The assault on the Kabul Longan Hotel was the first major attack on Chinese interests in Afghanistan since the Taliban seized power last year.
The attack has helped shed light on Beijing’s growing business activities in Afghanistan, which have largely gone under the radar. China has been one of the few countries in the world willing to trade with the Taliban government, which has not been recognized by any country. Chinese nationals have become the largest expatriate community in Afghanistan under Taliban rule. It has become common to see representatives of Chinese state-owned companies visiting ministries and holding talks with Taliban officials.
IS-K’s attack on the Chinese-owned hotel in Kabul comes after assaults on the Russian and Pakistani embassies in recent months. China, Russia, and Pakistan are among the few countries that have maintained a diplomatic mission in Kabul. They are also among the Taliban’s key political and economic partners.
Observers have said that IS-K’s attacks could be an attempt to undermine the Taliban’s ties with Beijing, Moscow, and Islamabad and scuttle efforts by the Kabul authorities to attract international trade and investment. IS-K appears to have achieved its immediate goal. Following the hotel attack, Beijing advised its citizens to leave Afghanistan “as soon as possible.” The move could see an exodus of Chinese expats.
What’s Next: IS-K militants have posed a direct threat to the Taliban’s rule and legitimacy. In the past 16 months, IS-K has staged deadly, high-profile attacks that have undermined Afghanistan’s new rulers. The extremist group is likely to continue attacking the interests of the Taliban and its key foreign allies in Afghanistan.
The Week's Best Stories
Taliban Higher Education Minister Nida Mohammad Nadim has sparked a flurry of controversies since his appointment in October. The hard-line cleric has described female education as un-Islamic and against Afghan values. Observers told RFE/RL that Nadim’s appointment and rise within the Taliban suggest that the militant group is planning to impose a blanket ban on female education.
Mohammad Sherzad keeps thousands of scorpions on his "farm" north of Kabul. Scorpion venom can be used in various medical products and is the most expensive liquid in the world. In this Radio Azadi video, Sherzad said tat the closure of Western embassies since the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan has made exporting more difficult.
What To Keep An Eye On
Pakistani security forces and Taliban fighters clashed near the key Chaman-Spin Boldak border crossing on December 15. Islamabad said at least one Pakistani civilian was killed and over a dozen wounded.
Cross-border shelling and gunfire killed at least six Pakistani civilians and a Taliban fighter on December 11 near the same crossing, which connects Afghanistan’s southern province of Kandahar with Pakistan’s Balochistan Province. In November, the border crossing was closed for a week after a Taliban fighter shot a Pakistani border guard.
Why It’s Important: The clashes reflect the growing tensions between the Taliban and Pakistan, who are longtime allies. The alliance, which dates back to the emergence of the Taliban in the mid-1990s, has come under increasing strain as their interests have diverged.
In recent months, Pakistan has accused the Taliban of harboring the leaders of the Pakistani Taliban, which has waged a 15-year insurgency against Islamabad. The Taliban has hit back by accusing Islamabad of permitting its air space to be used by U.S. drones to strike targets in Afghanistan.
Observers have said that the Taliban is also playing to a domestic audience by trying to show that they are not Pakistani proxies, an accusation that many Afghans have leveled against the militants.
Analysts say that Pakistan and the Taliban have incentives to cooperate despite their differences, citing the large trade volume between Pakistan and Afghanistan. But, so far, that has failed to curb the constant border clashes and war of words.
Abubakar Siddique
The Taliban Higher Education Minister Who Is Against Female Education
One of the Taliban’s main goals since seizing power in August 2021 has been to transform Afghanistan’s education system.
Since October, that task has fallen to Nida Mohammad Nadim, a hard-line cleric who was appointed as the minister for higher education.
A former governor and military commander, Nadim has vowed to root out all forms of the modern secular education that thrived in Afghanistan after the U.S.-led invasion in 2001 toppled the Taliban’s first regime. He has also voiced his opposition to education for girls and women, calling it un-Islamic and against Afghan values.
His comments have sparked controversies and fueled speculation that the Taliban is planning to further restrict female education.
The militants have already banned girls from attending high school and imposed gender segregation and a new dress code at universities. They have also banned women from applying for many university courses.
The Taliban has also vowed to overhaul the national curriculum and unveiled plans to build a vast network of madrasahs, or religious seminaries, across the country’s 34 provinces.
'Debauchery And Obscenity'
Since his appointment, Nadim has scrapped all of the rules and bylaws of the ministry tasked with regulating and overseeing public universities in Afghanistan. He has also appointed Taliban fighters as officials and teachers at universities, despite their lack of qualifications.
In a speech on December 4 in the western city of Herat, Nadim said that it would be “disrespectful” for members of the Taliban to take exams to determine their academic qualifications. He insisted that a Taliban fighter’s credentials were based on the “number of bombs” he had detonated.
Last month, Nadim also blasted Amanullah Khan, Afghanistan’s former reformist king who is widely regarded as a national hero for regaining the country’s independence from Britain in the early 20th century and his efforts to modernize Afghanistan.
Nadim accused the monarch of “bringing a recipe for debauchery and obscenity from foreign lands” by promoting female education in the 1920s. The Taliban official claimed that “education for women clashed with Islam and Afghan values.”
'A Bad Omen'
Observers said that Nadim’s appointment and rise within the Taliban suggest that the militant group is planning to impose a blanket ban on female education like during its first stint in power from 1996 to 2001.
“His appointment to the higher education ministry is a bad omen,” said a Kabul-based analyst who spoke to RFE/RL on condition of anonymity for fear of retribution.
Nadim was appointed by the Taliban’s supreme leader, Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada, who has the final say under the clerically led system. Observers say that Akhundzada is steering the Taliban in an even more hard-line direction.
The Kabul-based analyst said Nadim is a member of a council of Taliban clerics who have advised Akhundzada since the group seized power last year.
Sami Yousafzai, a veteran Afghan journalist and commentator who has tracked the Taliban since its emergence in the 1990s, said Nadim has endeared himself to Akhundzada by implementing his orders and vision.
“He acts like a good soldier and obeys orders,” Yousafzai said. “He just wants to please the hard-line Taliban leaders pushing for a complete ban on women’s education.”
In a dramatic, last-minute decision, the Taliban backtracked on its pledge to reopen high schools for girls in Afghanistan in March, highlighting the divisions within the group. Observers said Akhundzada likely made the U-turn to appease Taliban ultraconservatives who are vehemently against any form of female education.
'Fear Of Their Leaders'
Nadim, who is believed to be in his 40s, established a madrasah in the southern province of Kandahar after the U.S.-led invasion. He later joined the Taliban and became a member of the group’s military commission in Kandahar.
Nadim earned the title Sheikh al-Hadith, a distinction reserved for the most eminent scholars of the Prophet Muhammad's sayings.
Observers have said that Nadim’s religious credentials have endeared him to Akhundzada, who has the same title and is respected among the Taliban as a scholar and jurist.
After the Taliban takeover, Nadim was appointed as the governor for the eastern province of Nangarhar. Following a reshuffle in February, he gained the coveted governorship of Kabul Province, which includes the capital.
A source with knowledge of the Taliban’s internal politics told RFE/RL that Nadim has aligned himself with powerful ultraconservative clerics close to Akhundzada. They include Abdul Hakim Haqqani, the Taliban’s chief justice, Mohammad Khalid Haqqani, the head of the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, and Education Minister Habibullah Agha.
The source said Nadim’s predecessor, Abdul Baqi Haqqani, had enraged ultraconservatives by allowing women to attend university.
The source said Nadim’s opposition to female education has angered some Taliban pragmatists who fear that the group’s restrictions on girls and women will prevent them from gaining international recognition and assistance.
“But they are unable to open their mouths for fear of their leaders,” the source said.
Three Assailants Killed In Attack On Hotel In Kabul, Taliban Says
Afghanistan’s Taliban-led government said an attack on a hotel building in Kabul on December 12 ended with the killing of three attackers. All the guests of the hotel were saved and no foreigner was killed in the attack, spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said. The Kabul Emergency Hospital said that 21 injured were taken to the hospital and three of them were dead on arrival. The extremist group Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack on the hotel, which is popular with Chinese nationals. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Azadi, click here.
Women's Rights Activist Zarifa Yaqobi Released From Taliban Prison, Sister Says
Zarifa Yaqobi, a women's rights activist who is a member of the Afghan Women's Movement for Equality, has been released from prison in Afghanistan. Arifa Yaqobi, a sister of Zarifa, and some other women's rights activists confirmed her release to RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi on December 12. Razia Barakzai, a member of the movement, told Radio Azadi that the fate of other women is unknown. Colleagues of Zarifa Yaqobi told Radio Azadi that the Taliban forces arrested and imprisoned her along with four of her male colleagues last month. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Azadi, click here.
Afghan Man 'Milks' Scorpions For World's Most Expensive Liquid
Thousands of scorpions swarm under the rocks of Mohammad Sherzad's "farm" north of Kabul. Scorpion venom can be used in various medical products and is the most expensive liquid in the world. But Sherzad says the closure of Western embassies since the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan has made exporting more difficult.
At Least Six Killed, 17 Wounded In Clashes Along Pakistan-Afghan Border
At least six people were killed and 17 wounded in an armed clash between the Pakistani military and Taliban forces near the border area between the two countries. Officials said the clash took place at 11 p.m. on December 10 the Chaman crossing that connects Pakistan’s southwestern province of Balochistan to Spin Boldak in Afghanistan’s Kandahar Province. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, click here.
Gandhara Briefing: Afghans Brace For Brutal Winter, Chinese Influence In Pakistan, Malnourished Afghan Children
This week's Gandhara Briefing brings you our reporting on Afghans preparing for another brutal winter under Taliban rule, rising malnutrition among Afghan children, and Pakistan ranking first in a new index measuring Chinese influence.
Second Winter Under The Taliban
RFE/RL's Radio Azadi and I report about Afghans bracing for another brutal winter under Taliban rule. With hunger rising and food and energy prices surging, aid groups warn that many Afghans face a choice between buying firewood to warm themselves or food to feed themselves.
A growing number of Afghans have been forced to sell their possessions to survive through the winter in the mountainous country where temperatures can plunge below -25 degrees Celsius.
"I sold our carpets and kitchen utensils to buy food and fuel for the winter," said Mahmood, a father of five who lives in Parwan.
Afghanistan is already one of the world's worst humanitarian crises. Aid groups warn that the situation is set to further deteriorate this winter. The UN estimates that more than 28 million Afghans, or two-thirds of the country's population of 39 million, now require humanitarian assistance. That is a 16 percent increase from last year.
"Severity levels remain at unprecedented levels, with 6 million people [in Afghanistan] a step away from famine," said Tapiwa Gomo, a spokesman for the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.
Growing Chinese Footprint In Pakistan
Reid Standish writes about Pakistan ranking first in a new database measuring Beijing's influence around the world.
The China Index, launched by Taiwan-based research organization Doublethink Labs, says Pakistan's links to and dependency on Beijing in terms of foreign and domestic policy, technology, and the economy makes it particularly susceptible to Chinese influence.
"One can only hope that this will encourage Pakistanis to debate the pros and cons of the relationship and what it could mean for the future," said Shahzeb Jillani, a veteran journalist who helped compile research on Pakistan used for the database.
The South Asian country is home to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a centerpiece of Beijing's globe-spanning Belt and Road Initiative in which Chinese entities have funded and built hundreds of billions of dollars' worth of infrastructure projects in the last decade.
But many projects under the CPEC have run into problems or been scrapped due to financial and political concerns.
Starving Afghan Children
Radio Azadi reports on the sharp rise in malnutrition among Afghan children. In this video, the service visits a hospital in Kandahar, where around 240 undernourished children were admitted in November alone.
They are among the 875,000 Afghan children the United Nations deems to be at risk of severe acute malnutrition.
"It is because of hunger. No one can guess this child is 10 months old," said Zarmeena, whose daughter is being treated at Mirwais Hospital.
Mohammad Sediq, who administers the hospital, says mounting poverty brings hundreds of starving children to the hospital each month.
"Many people are jobless," he said. "When there are no jobs, there is no income."
Taliban Ban Hits Businesses
Radio Azadi reports on the financial impact of the Taliban banning women from entering public parks and funfairs.
"We have lost more than 80 percent of our customers," said Habibullah Zazi, the owner of a large private amusement park in Kabul.
Zazi said over 100 people working in restaurants or food stalls inside his park have lost their jobs.
Restaurants around Qargha Lake, a popular picnic spot in western Kabul, are also feeling the impact of the ban. "I could not pay the staff, rent, and electricity bills," said the owner of one restaurant, which closed last month.
Abubakar Siddique
UN Rights Chief Deplores 'Systematic Exclusion' Of Afghan Women
The UN humans rights chief Volker Turk said on December 9 that Afghan women and girls are being systematically excluded from virtually all aspects of life under the Taliban. "The continued systematic exclusion of women and girls from virtually all aspects of life is unparalleled in this world," Turk told journalists at a Geneva press briefing. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Afghan Teacher: Don't Let Our Girls Fall Behind The Rest Of The World
As schools above the sixth grade remain closed for girls in Afghanistan, teachers have been pleading with the Taliban to change their stance on allowing them to attend classes. In a call-in program broadcast by RFE/RL's Radio Azadi, Masooda Khurram Wardak, a school principal in Kabul, said on December 8 that teachers could put up with the absence of school supplies for students and even the requirement for girls to wear Islamic head scarves, but she urged authorities to "let girls get an education so they are not left behind in this world." The Taliban has banned girls and women from getting an education despite originally pledging not to do this when they retook power in Afghanistan in August 2021 after ousting an internationally-backed government that had ruled for two decades. Call-in programs produced by Radio Azadi continue to reach listeners in Afghanistan, despite the Taliban takeover.
Taliban Lashes 17 Men, 10 Women In Public For Alleged Adultery, Other Offenses
Twenty-seven people have been lashed in public in the northern Afghan province of Parwan as punishment for alleged adultery, theft, drug offenses, and other crimes, Obaidullah Aminzadeh, the Taliban provincial governor, told RFE/RL.
The public lashings on December 8 were held at a stadium in the provincial capital, Charakar, and were attended by provincial officials and local residents, the local Taliban court said in a statement.
Journalists were not allowed to attend.
Taliban court official Abdul Rahim Rashid said the men and women were convicted by three courts in each case and were each lashed between 25 and 39 times.
Some of those punished also received two-year prison terms, Rashid added.
"There were different cases with different types of punishment, which all were approved by the courts and implemented in a public gathering of locals and officials," Rashid said.
The lashings came a day after the Taliban carried out its first public execution since the militants retook power in August last year.
A man convicted of murder was shot dead with an assault rifle by the victim's father in western Farah Province before hundreds of spectators and many top Taliban officials, according to Zabihullah Mujahid, the top Taliban-led government spokesman.
Some officials came from the capital, Kabul.
The executed man had allegedly confessed to stabbing the victim to death and taking his motorcycle and phone during a robbery five years ago.
A separate court statement said that earlier this week, three men convicted of theft were lashed in public in eastern Paktika Province.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has voiced "deep concern" about executions in Afghanistan and elsewhere.
"Our position has never changed. The United Nations is against the death penalty," spokeswoman Stephanie Tremblay said, adding that the UN calls for a return to the moratorium on the death penalty in Afghanistan.
Capital punishment was widely practiced by the previous Taliban regime, which ruled much of the country from 1996 to 2001, when executions and punishments such as stoning were routinely conducted in front of large crowds.
After returning to power in August last year as U.S. and NATO forces pulled out of the country, the Taliban had initially promised to allow for women's and minority rights.
However, the radical Islamist group has further restricted rights and freedoms, including imposing a ban on girl’s education beyond the sixth grade.
With reporting by AP
Afghans Struggle For Survival As Country Braces For Second Winter Under Taliban Rule
Mahmood has been selling off what is left of his family’s meager possessions in order to prepare for the harsh winter ahead.
“I sold our carpets and kitchen utensils to buy food and fuel for the winter,” the father-of-five, who lives in the northern Afghan province of Parwan, told RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi.
Mahmood is among the millions of Afghans who aid groups say will struggle to survive as the country braces for its second winter under Taliban rule. There are fears that this winter could be even worse as hunger and disease spread and the prices of food and energy surge.
The Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021 triggered an economic collapse and worsened a major humanitarian crisis. Western donors abruptly cut off assistance and the new government was hit by international sanctions.
Aid groups have warned that the onset of winter will compound the acute humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, where around 90 percent of people already do not have enough to eat.
Many Afghans are bracing for the worst. More and more people are selling their belongings to make ends meet.
Halima, a widow in the capital, Kabul, has already sold most of her family’s belongings to feed her five children. “The only things I haven’t sold are things that nobody will buy,” she told Radio Azadi.
Afghans who do not have possessions or employment have taken even more desperate steps. Some families have married off their underage daughters. Others have sold their kidneys or children in a bid to avoid starvation.
Tapiwa Gomo, a spokesman for the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), told RFE/RL that Afghan families are being forced to take “more and more severe coping strategies” as their finances deteriorate.
'A Step Away From Famine'
Martin Schuepp, director of operations at the Red Cross who visited Afghanistan last week, said Afghans face an “impossible choice” this winter: “to eat or to buy heat.”
“They can’t afford either, resulting in a frightening rise in malnutrition and pneumonia cases,” he said.
The Red Cross estimates that child malnutrition cases this year are 90 percent higher than in 2021, while pneumonia has risen by 55 percent during the same period.
“Lack of warm clothing, insulation, and heating heightens the risk of respiratory infections, hypothermia and preventable mortality among children and the elderly,” said Gomo.
With many Afghans unable to afford food or heating, the number of people in need of humanitarian assistance has surged. According to the OCHA, more than 28 million Afghans need humanitarian assistance, a 16 percent increase from last year.
"Severity levels remain unprecedented, with 6 million people a step away from famine," said Gomo. "This is still one of the highest figures in the world in absolute terms."
Power Cuts
Many Afghans cannot afford gas, coal, wood, or fuel to cook and heat themselves. Those who rely on electricity, meanwhile, have been reeling from frequent and prolonged power cuts in recent weeks.
Uzbekistan, from where Afghanistan imports significant amounts of electricity, has cut its exports due to technical issues, sending prices soaring.
Fazal, a Kabul resident, said electricity is only available for a few hours each day, usually late at night.
Another Kabul resident, Bashir, said the rise in electricity prices has made it hard for him to make ends meet.
“I am struggling to pay for the high price of electricity while also coping with inflation,” he said.
Food prices have increased substantially compared to last year. The World Food Programme has said that the food basket it provides to vulnerable Afghans is 20 percent more expensive this year because of the global food and energy price hikes caused by the war in Ukraine.
"We are destitute, desperate, and need help," said Akbar who lives in the southeastern Paktia Province. Without assistance, he said, many in his village will not survive the winter.
Taliban Holds First Public Execution In Afghanistan Since Retaking Power
Afghanistan's Taliban administration has carried out the death penalty of a man convicted of murder in the country's first public execution since the militants retook power in August last year.
Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the ruling Taliban, said on December 7 that a group of senior officials attended the execution of a man from the Injil district of Herat Province. He allegedly confessed to killing a man with a knife and taking his motorcycle and phone during a robbery five years ago.
Several senior officials of the Taliban, including acting Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Ghani Baradar, were present at the execution, said government spokesman Bilal Karimi. In addition to Baradar, acting Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani, the country's chief justice, acting foreign minister, and acting education minister also attended the execution in the western part of Afghanistan, Reuters reported.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres voiced "deep concern" about the public execution, spokeswoman Stephanie Tremblay said.
"Our position has never changed. The United Nations is against the death penalty," she said, adding that the UN calls for a return to the moratorium on the death penalty in Afghanistan.
The Taliban took control of the country last August as international forces withdrew from Afghanistan following two decades of fighting.
The militants have formed an all-male cabinet made up entirely of members of the group and almost exclusively of ethnic Pashtuns.
They have further restricted women's rights to work and study, triggering widespread international condemnation.
Most of the world's countries do not recognize the Taliban-led government amid concerns that the militants are not living up to their promises of respecting human rights. However, on March 17, the United Nations Security Council voted to establish official ties with Afghanistan.
Capital punishment was widely practiced by the previous Taliban regime, which ruled much of the country from 1996-2001, when executions and punishments such as stoning were routinely conducted in front of large crowds.
Patricia Gossman, associate Asia director at Human Rights Watch, recently told Radio Azadi that if the Taliban resumes "barbaric and oppressive actions" such as public executions, it "will deserve international condemnation."
With reporting by Reuters
Taliban Allows High-School Graduation Exams For Afghan Girls
Afghan girls will be allowed to take their high-school graduation exams this week, an official and documents from the Taliban-led government indicated on December 6 -- even though they have been banned from classrooms since the former insurgents took over the country last year. According to two documents from the Taliban's Education Ministry obtained by the Associated Press, the decision applies to 31 out of Afghanistan's 34 provinces where the winter school break starts in late December. Ehsanullah Kitab, head of the Kabul education department, said the exams would take place on December 7. To read the original AP story, click here.
Olympic Committee Threatens To Stop Working With Afghanistan Over Restrictions On Women In Sports
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) warned on December 6 that it could stop working with Afghanistan if women are not allowed to play sports under Taliban rule.
The IOC said its support for Afghanistan's National Olympic Committee (NOC) will depend on conditions, including women being allowed to play sports with “safe and inclusive access” and to take part in sports administration.
Afghan teams for international events must include female athletes who live in the country, not just those based abroad, the IOC said.
The warning came a day after Human Rights Watch (HRW) called on the IOC to suspend Afghanistan from taking part in sports events immediately and to halt its funding. HRW said the ban should continue until women and girls are allowed to play sports in the country.
Forbidding women and girls from playing sports was one of the many restrictions imposed by the Taliban after its return to power in August 2021. HRW said that this is a violation of international human rights law and of the Olympic Charter, which mandates nondiscrimination in sport.
“Hundreds of female athletes have chosen to flee the country rather than give up the sports they love, and that are their jobs,” HRW said in its statement.
The IOC decision was announced after an executive board meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland. The board said it "expressed its serious concern and strongly condemned the latest restrictions imposed by the Afghan authorities on women and young girls in Afghanistan, which prevent them from practicing sport in the country.”
It was not immediately clear how soon the IOC might implement the measures, but the board said Afghanistan's participation in the Summer Olympics in Paris in 2024 “will depend on the progress made in relation to the fundamental issue of safe access to sport for women and young girls in the country.”
The IOC said it will continue direct support for individual athletes from Afghanistan who aim to compete at the Olympics.
The Taliban-led government's Department of Physical Training and Sports did not respond to RFE/RL's request for comment.
With reporting by AP
Afghan Hospital Sees Malnutrition Spike As UN Warns 875,000 Children At Risk
Officials at a hospital in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar say they're seeing a sharp rise in malnutrition among children, with 240 children hospitalized there in November. The United Nations estimates that 875,000 Afghan children are currently at risk of severe acute malnutrition.
At Least Five Killed In Explosion In Northern Afghanistan
At least five people were killed on December 6 in a roadside bomb explosion that targeted a vehicle carrying oil workers in northern Afghanistan, police said. "Today at around 7 a.m. a blast took place in...Balkh on a bus that belonged to Hairatan oil employees," said Asif Wazeri, spokesman for the Taliban police in the northern province of Balkh, adding that at least four people were wounded. No group has claimed the attack. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Radio Azadi, click here.
Gandhara Briefing: Forced Afghan Marriages, Taliban Hudood Punishments, And Jobless Women Soldiers
This week's Gandhara Briefing provides insight into why fear of the Taliban is prompting some Afghan parents to marry off their daughters early; the questioning of Taliban corporal punishments; and the struggles of Afghan Army women.
Forced Afghan Matrimony
I write about why the forced and early marriages of teenage girls are rising across Afghanistan 15 months after the Taliban shut secondary schools for girls.
Human rights activists and teenage brides we spoke to say some parents believe that marrying off their daughters protects them from being sought by Taliban members for marriage. Some fighters and leaders of the group are even seeking their second or third wives.
"I didn't want to marry," Khatira, a 12-year-old seventh-grader in Ghor, told us. "But my father warned me that if I refused to marry, the Taliban would force him to marry me to one of their fighters."
Nicolette Waldman, a researcher for Amnesty International, said child, early, and forced marriages are a result of sweeping Taliban restrictions on Afghan women, depriving them of education, work, and any societal role.
"These policies form a system of repression that discriminates against women and girls in Afghanistan in almost every aspect of their lives," she told me.
(Watch a group of Afghan women and girls holding secret taekwondo sessions in Kabul.)
Taliban's Corporal Punishments Questioned
Radio Azadi reports on why Afghans are skeptical of the motives behind the Taliban's drive to impose Islamic Hudood punishments for what Islamic Shari'a law considers serious crimes because they encroach on the "boundaries of God."
Religious and legal experts are questioning whether the Taliban has the spiritual authority, legitimacy, and Afghanistan's best interests in mind in imposing harsh punishments such as flogging for drinking, the amputation of limbs for theft, and stoning to death for adultery.
"This is just a propaganda stunt because the Taliban lacks the capacity to implement complete justice outlined in Islam," said Salahuddin Saeedi, an Afghan religious scholar.
He argued that Hudood can only be implemented under strict conditions outlined by Islamic law.
"The Taliban government lacks the legitimacy to implement Hudood," he said.
Even the commentators sympathetic to the Taliban think that handing down Hudood punishments without securing domestic legitimacy and international recognition is not a good idea.
"It is not important to flog people," said Hatef Mukhtar, a political commentator. He added that the Taliban's first priority should be gaining international recognition and ending Afghanistan's current isolation.
(Watch the hefty price Afghan children are paying for living in a war zone where more than 100 people are maimed by unexploded ordnance every month.)
Afghan Women Soldiers
In a video report, we take you to meet some women members of the defunct Afghan National Army.
They are struggling to survive after the Taliban stopped paying their salaries following its seizure of power in August 2021.
"The children don't understand if I tell them there is no food today," said a former army major struggling to feed her four children.
"As soon as they realize that I have a military background, they turn me away," she said of her efforts to find work.
Afghanistan's Last Sikh
In a video report, we meet Charin Singh. The middle-aged shopkeeper in Jalalabad is believed to be the only Sikh remaining in Afghanistan.
"Some were taken by their relatives to Canada, some went to London, but most went to Delhi," he said of the last 300 Sikh families, who left the country after a militant attack killed more than 25 community members inside a Sikh temple.
"Everyone is afraid to return," he said of fellow Sikhs whose businesses and properties were appropriated by their Muslim neighbors.
Forbidden Lamb Testicles
Radio Azadi reports on why the Taliban authorities have banned lamb testicles in Herat restaurants. They consider the local delicacy un-Islamic.
"I'm surprised that the Taliban are focusing on small issues such as banning the sale of sheep testicles. It is a really small issue," a Herat resident said of the ban. "We have many bigger problems in Afghanistan, such as poverty and the closure of girls' schools."
Restaurants are losing a significant part of their business as they can no longer serve kalpura -- the local Kabab dish believed to improve virility in men.
"Every day, 20 to 50 customers used to eat 'sheep egg' kebabs for breakfast," said Khair Mohammad, a restaurant owner. "Now we reject all who come to buy 'sheep eggs,' and if we sell them, we will be punished."
Abubakar Siddique
