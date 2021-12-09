Ahead Of Verdict, Parents Of Jailed Belarusian Blogger Losik Say He's 'Not Guilty Of Anything'

The parents of jailed Belarusian blogger and RFE/RL consultant Ihar Losik say they are trying to remain optimistic ahead of a court verdict expected on December 14. Losik's parents, Alyaksandr and Natallya, told RFE/RL their life is now about "believing that things will change for the better" and that their son was innocent of any charges. Losik has been in pretrial detention since June 2020. He was initially accused of using his popular Telegram channel to "prepare to disrupt public order" ahead of a disputed presidential election widely believed to have been rigged by Belarusian autocrat Alyaksandr Lukashenka. The charges against Losik are broadly seen as politically motivated.