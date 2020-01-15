Albania Orders Expulsion Of Two Iranian Diplomats

Albania has ordered the expulsion of two Iranian diplomats for activities "not in line with their status."



Foreign Minister Gent Cakaj said on Facebook on January 15 that the two diplomats, Mohammad Ali Arz Peimanemati and Seyed Ahmad Hosseini Alast, were declared persona non grata and asked to “immediately” leave Albania.



No further information was immediately available.



Albania in December 2018 expelled two other Iranian diplomats for "violating their diplomatic status" by allegedly engaging in unspecified illegal activities that threatened the country's security.



Albania is home to about 2,500 members of the Iranian exile opposition group Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization (MKO), which moved there from Iraq in 2013.

With reporting by AP