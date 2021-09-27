Albanian PM Urges Serbia To End 'Show Of Force' Near Kosovo Border

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama arrived in Kosovo on September 27 amid growing tensions between Kosovo and Serbia. He said that Serbia should stop what he described as its show of force near the border, where Serbian military aircraft have been sighted. Ethnic Serbs from Kosovo began blocking two main roads leading into the country on September 20 to protest Pristina's ban on cars with Serbian license plates. Pristina says it mirrors a ban made by Belgrade more than a decade ago after Kosovo declared its independence from Serbia.