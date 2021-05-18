Kazakhs Protest For 100th Day To Demand China Release Relatives In Xinjiang

Kazakhs in the city of Almaty demonstrated against the so-called reeducation camps in China's northwestern region of Xinjiang, where some say their relatives are being detained. The May 18 rally marked the 100th consecutive day of protests. Qalida Aqytkhan was blocked by police from reaching the Chinese Consulate as she held a picture of her three sons and called on Kazakh authorities to pressure China to release them, saying they are imprisoned on "unfounded charges."