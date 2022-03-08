News
Hundreds Hold Women's Day Rally In Almaty Demanding Equal Rights
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- More than 1,000 activists have rallied in Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, to mark International Women's Day while demanding equal rights for women.
The demonstrators, who gathered near the Shoqan Valikhanov monument in the center of Almaty on March 8, held posters with slogans such as "Women's Opinions Matter," "More Women In Politics," and "Feminism Will Save Kazakhstan."
The activists demanded that the Central Asian nation's government outline more modern gender policies, reduce the retirement age from 63 to 58 years, enact measures to help stop domestic violence, and hire more women in state entities and government structures.
The event was organized by feminist groups including Feminita, KazFem, SVET, FemAgora, and FemSreda.
The groups organized a similar rally on March 8 last year after obtaining permission from Almaty city officials to hold the public event for the first time.
This year's march was also permitted by the city administration.
Odesa Volunteers Build 'Hedgehogs' And Fill Sandbags To Resist Russian Attack
White House Says Biden To Announce New Measures Against Russia
The White House says U.S. President Joe Biden will announce further measures "to hold Russia accountable" for its "unjustified war" with Ukraine.
The White House said Biden would announce the moves at 10:45 local time on March 8.
No details were given, but several media outlets quoted sources as saying Biden will ban Russian energy imports.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has appealed several times to the West to stop importing energy supplies from Russia, Moscow's main source of revenue.
About 8 percent of oil imports by the United States come from Russia, it does not import any Russian natural gas. Biden had earlier resisted targeting energy with sanctions, saying he did not want to hurt U.S. consumers with a move that would likely trigger higher fuel costs.
It is unclear if the European Union would take a similar move given it is heavily reliant on Russian energy supplies. About one-third of Europe's natural gas consumption is from Russian supplies.
After Almost Two Years, Tajikistan Lifts Most Coronavirus Restrictions
DUSHANBE -- Tajik authorities have lifted almost all coronavirus restrictions, including mandatory mask wearing in public places and a temporary ban of traditional ceremonies and celebrations, including weddings.
The Central Asian country's coronavirus task force said on March 7 that the decision to lift the restrictions was made "while taking into consideration the normalization of the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Tajikistan."
The restrictions were imposed in July 2020. Wedding parties were limited to up to 40 close family members and had to be held inside private homes.
As of March 7, the number of participants in wedding parties and other traditional celebrations was raised to up to 200 people.
Tajik officials have officially recorded 17,000 coronavirus cases, including 124 deaths, in the country since mid-2020.
However, an investigative report by RFE/RL's Tajik Service in 2020 revealed that the real number of COVID-19 deaths might be several times higher, including dozens of physicians and nurses who treated COVID-19 patients and later died.
- By Mike Eckel
Ukrainian Intelligence Claims Senior Russian General Killed Near Kharkiv, Second In Recent Days
Ukrainian intelligence says a top Russian military officer has been killed in fighting near the city of Kharkiv and has released what it says are intercepted phone calls that appear to partly corroborate the death.
If confirmed, Major General Vitaly Gerasimov would be the second top general to have been killed in fighting in Ukraine in recent weeks.
In a statement on March 7, Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate said Gerasimov, a chief of staff and first deputy commander with Russia’s 41st Combined Arms Army, had been killed, along with several other senior officers.
The statement gave no details as to when or how he was killed.
There was also no independent confirmation of the death of Gerasimov, who was a decorated officer and veteran of the Second Chechen War in the early 2000s and, more recently, military operations in Syria and Crimea.
Russian authorities have given little public accounting of casualties among Russian troops since the new war erupted on February 24.
A Russian Defense Ministry spokesman has said “there were dead and wounded” but has given no other figures.
On March 2, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency cited the ministry as saying 498 Russian soldiers had died and another 1,597 were wounded.
Ukraine, however, has claimed its forces have killed more than 11,000 Russian troops.
Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate, known as the GUR, also released two audio recordings of what it said were two Russian intelligence officers discussing the state of the fighting.
In one, one of the officers laments the death of Gerasimov. Later, the two discuss the poor state of encrypted communications being used by Russian forces.
Another Russian officer, General Andrei Sukhovetsky, who was also a deputy commander with the 41st Army, was reported killed on February 28 during the fighting in Ukraine.
Energy Giant Shell Withdrawing From Russia, Will Stop Buying Moscow's Oil And Gas
Energy giant Shell has announced it will halt all purchases of Russian oil and gas and close other operations in the country, joining dozens of other companies in severing ties with Moscow over its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Shell said in a statement on March 8 that it was wrong to buy a cargo of Russian crude oil last week, a move sharply criticized as Moscow ratcheted up its bombing and shelling of Ukrainian cities, including hitting residential areas, and said it was now withdrawing from all Russian hydrocarbons, including crude oil, petroleum products, natural gas and liquefied natural gas, “in a phased manner.”
The company had already announced it intends to end its involvement in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project and exit its equity partnerships with Russia's Gazprom and related entities, including its 27.5 percent stake in the Sakhalin-II liquefied natural gas facility, its 50 percent stake in the Salym Petroleum Development, and the Gydan energy venture.
“We are acutely aware that our decision last week to purchase a cargo of Russian crude oil to be refined into products like petrol and diesel -- despite being made with security of supplies at the forefront of our thinking -- was not the right one and we are sorry," Shell Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden said in the statement.
"As we have already said, we will commit profits from the limited, remaining amounts of Russian oil we will process to a dedicated fund. We will work with aid partners and humanitarian agencies over the coming days and weeks to determine where the monies from this fund are best placed to alleviate the terrible consequences that this war is having on the people of Ukraine,” he added.
Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24. Since then, more than 2 million civilians have fled the country.
Dozens of companies, including major oil sector firms such as BP and Exxon, have said they are exiting Russia as the West imposes tight sanctions on Russia as punishment for its aggression against Ukraine.
Navalny Urges Russians To Continue Anti-War Protests That 'Unnerve' Kremlin
Jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny has again called for protests against Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, saying the response of Russians to the war "will largely define Russia's place in the history of the 21st century."
Navalny, the Kremlin critic who is currently serving a 2 1/2-year sentence on what his supporters and Western legal analysts call a trumped-up fraud charge, wrote on Twitter on March 8 that anger against the war was building inside Russia and "the anti-war momentum will keep growing across the society, so the anti-war protests should not be halted under any circumstances."
"It’s one thing if Putin killed Ukrainian civilians and destroyed life-critical infrastructure with full approval from the Russian citizens. However, it’s a whole different story if Putin’s bloody venture is not supported by the society," he added in a series of tweets.
Last week, Navalny called for daily demonstrations against the war, urging daily protests in cities.
Since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, more than 13,500 people have been detained by police for protesting against the war, according to OVD-Info, a nonprofit that monitors police arrests nationwide.
Navalny said a series of surveys -- four online polls each consisting of 700 participants from Moscow carried out by his aides and associates -- showed "rapid shifts" in the evaluation of Russia's role in the war.
While admitting the survey was limited, the 45-year-old lawyer said it was still apparent that "it took a few days of war to bring about radical mood changes among Russians."
"People are generally willing to change their stance, but only if we engage them in the dialogue and provide them with true information about the war," he said.
"Undoubtedly, the Kremlin can see these dynamics as well, hence the nervousness, the desperate attempts to end the war campaign as soon as possible," Navalny added.
UN Says Ukrainian Refugees Surpass 2 Million, Calls For Safe Evacuation Of Trapped Civilians
The United Nations refugee chief says the number of people fleeing Russia's advance into Ukraine has reached 2 million.
Filippo Grandi, the UN's high commissioner for refugees, made his remarks at a press conference in Oslo after visiting Moldova, Poland, and Romania, all of which have received refugees pouring across the border from Ukraine since Russia invaded the country on February 24.
Grandi said that, by comparison, the Balkan wars in Bosnia and Kosovo saw "maybe 2 to 3 million people, but over a period of eight years."
While other parts of the "world have seen this," Grandi added, "in Europe, it's the first time since the Second World War."
On March 7, the UNHCR put the number of refugees at more than 1.7 million.
Meanwhile, UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet has called for civilians trapped in numerous war zones in Ukraine to be allowed to leave safely.
In a speech to the Human Rights Council, Bachelet said that reports received by her office claim that pro-Ukrainian activists have been unlawfully detained in the eastern areas of Ukraine that are under the control of Moscow-backed separatists, while people considered pro-Russian have been beaten in Ukraine.
"I repeat my urgent call for a peaceful end to hostilities," Bachelet told the Geneva-based organization by video message.
Based on reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP
Amnesty Warns Of Alarming Deterioration In Women's Rights Over Past Year
Amnesty International has called for "bold action" to reverse an erosion of human rights for women and girls over the past year. The rights watchdog said in a statement on March 8, which is celebrated as International Women's Day, that many countries have dismantled legal protections, leaving women and those who defend their rights at "unprecedented risk."
"Events in 2021 and in the early months of 2022 have conspired to crush the rights and dignity of millions of women and girls," Amnesty International Secretary-General Agnes Callamard said in the statement. "No society can afford or should ever tolerate such erosions of dignity for more than half its population,"she added.
The statement highlighted the plight of women caught up in conflict zones such as Ukraine, where Russia has launched an unprovoked invasion that has forced more than 1.7 million people, mainly women and children, to flee to neighboring countries.
"Today across Ukraine and the broader region, once again women and girls are at grave risk," Amnesty said in its statement, adding that areas of eastern Ukraine affected by the years-long conflict between government forces and Russia-backed separatists have seen increased rates of gender-based violence and limited access to basic services.
"It is a pattern now set to spread across the country as a whole," it said.
The coronavirus pandemic and the rollback of women's rights in Afghanistan were among the events that disproportionately impacted women's and girls' rights over the past 12 months, Callamard said.
She also listed "the widespread sexual violence characterizing the conflict in Ethiopia, attacks on abortion access in the United States, and Turkey's withdrawal from the landmark Istanbul Convention on Gender Based Violence" among the factors that have aggravated the worsening situation for women.
Callamard urged governments to revoke decisions that have worsened the situation of women and girls.
"There can be no excuses for failing to govern justly and fairly for women and girls,” she said.
Iran Launches Second Military Satellite As Nuclear Talks Reach Critical Point
Iran says it has successfully launched its second military satellite as talks on reviving a 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and major powers reach a critical point.
"Iran's second military satellite -- named Noor-2 -- has been launched into space by the Qassed rocket of the aerospace wing of the Revolutionary Guards and successfully placed in orbit 500 kilometers (310 miles) above the Earth," the official IRNA news agency reported on March 8.
Iran's military has struggled to get effective military reconnaissance craft into orbit, though it took a major step toward strengthening its capabilities when it successfully put a Noor-1 satellite into orbit in 2020.
The United States has alleged Iran’s satellite launches defy a UN Security Council resolution and has called on Tehran to abstain from activity related to ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons.
Some Middle Eastern and Western officials have expressed concern that Tehran could share imagery from the satellites with pro-Iran militia groups around the region.
Talks to restore the 2015 deal that the United States withdrew from in 2018 have been ongoing in Vienna since April, mediated by France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, and China.
Negotiators on all sides have signaled that a potential deal is close as the head of the UN nuclear watchdog agreed to a timetable for Iran to answer the watchdog's long-standing questions about Tehran's program.
Iran, which long has said it does not seek nuclear weapons, previously maintained that its satellite launches and rocket tests do not have a military component. U.S. intelligence agencies and the International Atomic Energy Agency have said Iran abandoned an organized military nuclear program in 2003.
Evacuation From Ukraine's Besieged City Of Sumy Under Way, As 25 Reported Killed In Air Strike
Buses filled with refugees have begun leaving the besieged eastern Ukrainian city of Sumy in the first evacuation through a humanitarian corridor agreed with Russia after several failed attempts in recent days to allow civilians to escape the violence of Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Regional Governor Dmytro Zhivitskiy said in a video statement on March 8 that the first buses had already departed Sumy, located just 50 kilometers from the Russian border, for the central Ukrainian city of Poltava, some 175 kilometers further south.
However, another humanitarian corridor agreed for the southern city of Mariupol came under attack from Russian forces, according to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.
"The enemy has launched an attack heading exactly at the humanitarian corridor," the ministry said on Facebook, adding the Russian Army "did not let children, women, and elderly people leave the city."
As the fighting raged in many areas across the country for a 13th day since the February 24 invasion was launched, residents were also leaving the town of Irpin, a frontline Kyiv suburb, saying shelling overnight was some of the most intense so far.
Sumy also has been subjected to intensive Russian bombardment. At least 21 people, including two children, died in a Russian air strike on the city, local authorities said on March 8. At least four Ukrainian soldiers were also killed, the military said.
The evacuation began after Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said earlier on March 8 that both sides had agreed to a cease-fire from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. for the evacuation of Sumy.
"The Ukrainian city of Sumy was given a green corridor, the first stage of evacuation began," the Ukrainian state communications agency tweeted.
WATCH: Thousands of people are trying to flee the Ukrainian city of Irpin for the capital, Kyiv, almost 25 kilometers away. Ukrainian forces have blown up bridges near the city to stop advancing Russian tanks. Current Time filmed local residents trying to escape Russian shelling and flee in any way possible.
According to the United Nations, the Russian invasion has forced more than 2 million people to flee Ukraine.
Many others remain trapped inside besieged cities that are running low on food, water, and medicine amid the biggest ground war in Europe since World War II.
The destination of the other corridors was not immediately clear, and it was uncertain whether Ukraine would agree to use them if they took Ukrainians to Russia or its close ally, Belarus.
Establishing the corridors has been a point of contention between the two sides, and the failure of earlier attempts has thousands trapped inside cities as they're bombarded with Russian shelling and artillery.
WATCH: RFE/RL has acquired drone footage said to be of Russian truck-mounted Grad rockets being launched in Ukraine's Kyiv region on March 5. The footage is understood to have been shot by volunteers assisting the Ukrainian military. The group would not give a more specific location for security reasons.
The announcements came after a third round of talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations were held on March 7 in neighboring Belarus.
Ukraine's military, meanwhile, said on March 8 that it has managed to slow down the Russian attack, saying that although "the enemy is continuing an offensive operation, the pace of advance of its troops has slowed significantly."
The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said early on March 8 that Ukrainian forces were still defending their positions in the southern, eastern, and northern sectors on the country and that Kyiv and the northern city of Chernihiv were still in Ukrainian hands.
The statements could not be independently verified.
In addition, the Ukrainian Red Cross has distributed hygiene and food kits, warm clothing, and medicine to thousands of people.
The United Nations refugee chief said on March 8 the number of people fleeing Russia's advance into Ukraine has reached 2 million.
Filippo Grandi, the UN's high commissioner for refugees, made his remarks at a press conference in Oslo after visiting Moldova, Poland, and Romania, all of which have received refugees pouring across the border from Ukraine since Russia invaded the country on February 24.
Grandi said that, by comparison, the Balkan wars in Bosnia and Kosovo saw "maybe 2 to 3 million people, but over a period of eight years."
While other parts of the "world have seen this," Grandi added, "in Europe it's the first time since the Second World War."
More than 1.2 million of those refugees have crossed into neighboring Poland, including 141,500 on March 7, the Polish border guard said on March 8.
At the United Nations, Griffiths told a Security Council meeting on March 7 that his office has sent a team to Moscow to coordinate with the Russian military to try to scale-up the delivery of humanitarian aid.
Griffiths said the UN and its partners have already provided food to hundreds of thousands of people, and the World Food Program “is setting up supply chain operations to deliver immediate food and cash assistance to 3-5 million people inside Ukraine.”
On March 7, Russian forces opened fire on the city of Mykolayiv, 480 kilometers south of Kyiv. Rescuers said they were putting out fires in residential areas caused by rocket attacks.
The commander of Ukraine's armed forces, General Valeriy Zaluzhniy, said Ukrainian forces had shot down a Russian jet over Kyiv and that a second Russian plane was shot down in an air battle near the city.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, AP, the BBC, and dpa
U.S. Senator Backs Transfer Of Russian-Made Fighter Jets From NATO Countries To Ukraine
A U.S. senator is pushing for the transfer of fighter aircraft to Ukraine from Poland and other NATO and Eastern European countries.
Senator Bob Menendez (Democrat-New Jersey) wrote to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on March 7 calling for Washington to commit to replace any donated jets with upgraded Western aircraft.
"I will support efforts in the Senate to implement measures to compensate our allies that provide their aircraft for Ukraine's defense," Menendez wrote.
Menendez, who is chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, wrote the letter after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pleaded for European countries to provide Russian-made planes that Ukrainian pilots know how to fly.
The State Department is working with Poland and consulting with other NATO allies, a spokesperson said.
"This is Poland's sovereign decision to make. We have in no way opposed Poland transferring planes to Ukraine," the spokesperson said, according to Reuters.
Washington is considering how it could resupply aircraft to Poland, if Warsaw decided to send its Russian-made warplanes to Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on March 6.
Many lawmakers have appealed for Washington to do all it can to get aircraft to Ukraine, including letting countries that send Russian-made MiGs to quickly obtain U.S.-made F-16s to replace them.
The White House said it did not oppose planes being sent to Ukraine but saw logistical challenges to it.
"It is not as easy as just moving planes around," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.
Based on reporting by Reuters
U.S., European Allies Vow Further Sanctions On Russia But Shy Away From Banning Oil Imports
The leaders of the United States, France, Germany, and Britain have vowed to further punish Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, the White House said on March 7.
But a ban on the import of Russian oil did not appear imminent despite mounting pressure from U.S. lawmakers to cut off the source of revenue for Russian President Vladimir Putin's government.
U.S. President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a videoconference call on March 7 and "affirmed their determination to continue raising the costs on Russia for its unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine," the White House said in a statement.
But the statement did not mention the prospect of a ban on Russian oil and gas imports, which would be especially painful for Germany. Scholz said before the call that Russian energy imports were "essential" to Europeans' daily lives, cautioning against banning Russian oil and gas as it could put Europe's energy security at risk.
Biden has said "nothing is off the table" when asked if oil could be the next target, but White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said that while discussions are ongoing, Biden has not made a decision.
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandr Novak warned that a ban on Russian oil imports would have "catastrophic" consequences for the global market.
“The surge in prices will be unpredictable -- more than $300 per barrel, if not more," Novak said, according to TASS.
Novak added that it would be "impossible" to quickly replace Russian oil on the European market.
"It will take more than one year and it will be much more expensive for European consumers," he said.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Democrat-California) said in a letter to her colleagues on March 6 that “the House is currently exploring strong legislation” to further isolate Russia because of its attack on Ukraine. That could include a ban on imports of Russian oil and energy products, she said.
Reports also said U.S. officials may be considering easing sanctions against Venezuela, which could free up more crude oil and ease concerns about reduced supplies from Russia.
Oil prices were already high before Russia’s attack on Ukraine. They have soared recently on worries that the invasion will upend already tight supplies.
Russia is one of the world’s largest energy producers, and the United States last year imported more than 20 million barrels of crude and refined products a month on average from Russia. That is about 8 percent of U.S. liquid fuel imports, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA).
Stocks in Europe and the United States tumbled over the discussions about a possible ban on oil imports from Russia. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dove 2.4 percent, the broad-based S&P 500 sank 3 percent, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite tumbled 3.6 percent.
The losses came amid rising worries about inflation and potential additional sanctions against Russia following continued escalation of the war in Ukraine.
Stocks in the financial, travel, and automobile sectors suffered losses across Europe as major indices declined, while mining and energy stocks surged higher.
Major indices in Europe and on Wall Street fell after the price of a barrel of U.S. oil hit $130 before dropping to about $120 per barrel in trading on March 7.
Brent Crude, the international standard, was up 4 percent at $122.88 per barrel after topping $139 in earlier trading.
With reporting by AFP, AP, Reuters, and TASS
Jailed Tajik Rights Defender Izzat Amon Faces Additional Charge
DUSHANBE -- A noted Tajik rights defender who was sentenced to nine years in prison in October on fraud charges that he has rejected faces an additional fraud charge.
Izzat Amon's relatives told RFE/RL on March 7 that the activist may face up to 12 years in prison if found guilty.
A source in the Interior Ministry confirmed to RFE/RL that a resident of the southern city of Bokhtar had filed a lawsuit against Amon, accusing the rights defender of stealing $10,000 through an unspecified fraudulent action.
Amon's relatives say the case is fabricated.
Amon led the Center for Tajiks in Moscow for many years before he was deprived of Russian citizenship and forced to return to Dushanbe in March last year at the request of Tajik authorities, who accused the activist of financial fraud.
Amon's supporters and relatives dismissed the charges as politically motivated before he was convicted and sentenced in October.
Activists and rights groups say President Emomali Rahmon, who has ruled Tajikistan since 1992, has used various levers of power to suppress rights groups and dissent.
Amon’s nonprofit organization in Moscow has helped Tajik migrant workers find jobs, obtain work and residency permits, and get legal advice.
U.S. Clothing Brand Levi's Suspends Operations In Russia
Iconic U.S. jeans and clothing maker Levi's says it is suspending operations in Russia over Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Levi Strauss & Co said in a statement on March 7 that the suspension also halts any new investments in Russia, while the company added that it was pledging more than $300,000 "in response to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, which is driving growing numbers of refugees into countries across Eastern Europe."
Levi's joins a growing number of organizations and businesses that have halted operations in Russia over the war, which has seen more than 1.7 million refugees pour across Ukraine's borders into neighbors such as Poland, Hungary, Romania, and Moldova.
The exodus of companies has hit a broad cross-section of industries in Russia.
Other clothing and retail firms to have halted operations because of the invasion include Puma, H&M, Zara, and Ikea.
Food Running Low In Occupied Ukrainian City Of Kherson, According To Local Resident
Russian Oligarchs Express Concerns Over War In Ukraine, Call For It To End
Russian oligarchs have expressed concerns over Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine as Western countries continue to slap billionaires close to the Kremlin with more sanctions over the war.
Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska, who has been known for his close ties with President Vladimir Putin, said on Twitter on March 7 that the war in Ukraine must be stopped as soon as possible.
"We need peace as soon as possible, as we have already passed the point of no return...The entire world will be different, Russia will be different as well," Deripaska’s tweet said.
Also on March 7, in a statement addressed to workers of a steel factory in the city of Novolipetsk (NLMK), another Russia tycoon, Vladimir Lisin, said that lost lives in Ukraine were a tragedy that was hard to justify.
Lisin, NLMK's chairman and the facility’s main shareholder, called for peaceful diplomatic efforts to solve the conflict and expressed hope that the war will be stopped soon.
Wealthy Russian businessman Oleg Tinkov announced on March 6 that he is no longer a billionaire as he has lost large amounts of money after sanctions were imposed against him and Russia over the war in Ukraine. He also asked reporters not to call him an oligarch.
Last week, Tinkov and three other Russian tycoons -- Mikhail Fridman, Pyotr Aven, and Aleksei Mordashov -- who were also targeted by Western sanctions -- publicly called for a cessation of hostilities.
On March 7, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced new sanctions against 10 Russians, whom he called "complicit" in the "unjustified" invasion of Ukraine.
"This includes former and current senior government officials, oligarchs, and supporters of the Russian leadership," he said at a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.
Trudeau added that the names of the sanctioned people came from a list compiled by jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny.
With reporting by Interfax and Reuters
Third Round Of Talks Between Ukraine, Russia Begin With Humanitarian Corridor As Main Topic
A third round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators have begun as the two sides seek a path to end Moscow's unprovoked invasion of its neighbor.
Establishing a humanitarian corridor to allow civilians to flee several cities that have come under heavy shelling by Russian troops is expected to be one of the main topics in the talks on March 7 after earlier attempts to create safe passageways failed.
The location of the talks has not been disclosed, but it is expected they will take place near the border between Belarus and Ukraine.
Russia had announced a limited cease-fire and the establishment of safe corridors to allow civilians to flee some besieged Ukrainian cities on March 7. But the evacuation routes led to Russia and its ally, Belarus, drawing withering criticism from Ukraine and others, including French President Emmanual Macron.
The United Nations estimates that more than 1.7 million Ukrainians, mostly women, children, and the elderly, have fled the violence that erupted following Russia's invasion on February 24. More than 1 million of those refugees have crossed into neighboring Poland.
Russian TV Channels Hacked To Show Independent Coverage Of War In Ukraine
Several Russian television channels have been hacked and had their programming substituted with coverage of the war in Ukraine by independent broadcasters Current Time and Dozhd TV, outlets blocked in Russia by the authorities.
Twitter accounts historically associated with Anonymous, the amorphous online activist community that first grabbed global attention about a decade ago, claimed it was behind the hacker attack.
Among the television channels impacted were Russian streaming services Wink and Ivi, a service similar to Netflix, and live broadcasts at the TV channels Rossia-24, Channel One, and Moscow 24, the hackers' group said on Twitter.
"We are involved in the biggest Anonymous op ever seen. That being said, we are worried that some governments will indeed see us as a threat and create some scenario to make us look bad (false flag). We only want peace, not war," the group said on Twitter.
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
Check out RFE/RL's live briefing on Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and how Kyiv is fighting and the West is reacting. The briefing presents the latest developments and analysis, updated throughout the day.
The streaming platforms and television channels are now back broadcasting without the hackers' interference.
It is not the first hacking attack on Russian media outlets during Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Last week, Anonymous said it hacked several Russian media outlets, including the state TASS news agency, Kommersant, Izvestia, Fontanka, Forbes, and RBK.
Before that, on February 26, the official website of the Kremlin, the office of Russian President Vladimir Putin (Kremlin.ru), was down following reports of denial-of-service attacks on various other Russian government and state media websites.
Anonymous claimed it was behind that hacking attack as well.
Russian authorities have intensified pressure on media outlets, threatening them for their reporting about the invasion on topics such as the heavy resistance being put up by Ukrainian forces despite Russia's overwhelming military power.
Russia's media regulator, Roskomnadzor, has ordered media to only publish information provided by official sources. It has also forbidden media organizations from describing Russia’s unprovoked actions as an invasion or a war, instead insisting they are called "special military operations."
Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty suspended its operations in Russia on March 5 after local tax authorities initiated bankruptcy proceedings against its Russian entity right after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a new law that allows for prison sentences of up to 15 years for people who distribute "false news" about the Russian Army..
Major international broadcasters, including BBC News, CNN, Bloomberg News, Canadian national broadcaster CBC, and Germany's ARD and ZDF have also decided to suspend their operations.
The Agentstvo Telegram channel said on March 7 that, in all, at least 150 journalists have fled Russia since the start of Moscow's full-scale military attack on Ukraine on February 24.
Ukrainian Town Says Mayor And Two Associates Killed By Russian Forces While Delivering Aid
Russian forces have shot and killed the mayor of the Ukrainian town of Hostomel, local officials say, as he was distributing bread to residents trapped by Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The town council of Hostomel, northwest of the capital, Kyiv, said in a post on Facebook that Yuriy Prylypko, and two of his associates, Ivan Zorya and Ruslan Karpenko, were shot dead as they tried to help those still in the town.
With its nearby airfield, Hostomel has been fought over since the beginning of the war on February 24. Most of the original 16,000 inhabitants have fled.
Separately on March 7, the regional prosecutor’s office in the south of Ukraine said that Russian military forces opened fire at an anti-Russia demonstration in the town of Nova Kakhovka the previous day, killing one protester and wounding seven other demonstrators.
Unknown Attackers Burn Activist's Car In Russia's Kalmykia
ELISTA, Russia -- Unknown attackers have burned a car belonging to rights activist and vlogger Maksim Tsedenov in Russia's Republic of Kalmykia in an arson attack that he says is linked to his activities.
Tsedenov told RFE/RL that the arson attack took place in Kalmykia's capital, Elista, over the weekend.
"Police are looking into the possibility that I burned my car myself seeking to get insurance money. But I am confident that the attack is linked to my civic position and video blogs, criticizing the authorities," Tsedenov said.
Tsedenov also said that traffic police suspended his driver's license for three years recently for two alleged violations of traffic regulations, which he rejects.
He added that he kept his car next to the home of his friend, which is where it was attacked by unknown arsonists on March 5.
"After the September elections, the hunt began for me, and I decided to produce fewer materials in order to save resources until the next elections. I took a car loan because I was expecting the birth of two children. I wanted to drive my pregnant wife around and also to work as a taxi driver," Tsedenov added.
Last August, in the Rostov region that neighbors Kalmykia, unknown arsonists destroyed the house of an opposition activist and blogger, Sergei Shalygin, who was a candidate in an election for the Aksai city council at the time.
Biden To Discuss Ukraine With French, German, British Leaders
U.S. President Joe Biden is due to hold a video conference on March 7 with the leaders of France, Germany, and Britain to discuss "the latest developments regarding Russia and Ukraine," the White House said.
The call with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will take place at 10:30 a.m. EST as Washington pushes its allies on a possible Russian oil ban amid Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is on a visit to Europe, said the United States and its allies are having a “very active discussion” about banning the import of Russian oil.
On March 7, oil prices spiked to their highest levels since 2008 amid market supply fears.
In the first few minutes of trade, Brent crude reached $139.13 a barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate hit $130.50, both benchmarks striking their highest since July 2008.
Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
Kyrgyz NEXT TV Reporters Questioned Over Report On War In Ukraine
BISHKEK -- Two journalists from NEXT television in Kyrgyzstan have been questioned by the State Committee for National Security over a recent report from the media outlet on Russia's invasion of Ukraine that officials alleged may have incited interethnic hatred.
Station owner Ravshan Jeenbekov said on March 7 that two other reporters for the channel will be questioned later in the day over a report it aired in which an interviewee alleged the existence of an agreement between Bishkek and Moscow to send troops to Ukraine to assist Russian armed forces.
Last week, a court in Bishkek sent NEXT's chief editor, Taalai Duishembiev, to pretrial detention for two months over the report, which quoted the exiled former chief of the Committee for National Security of neighboring Kazakhstan, Alnur Musaev, as saying that Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan had agreed to support Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine by sending troops to help Russia.
There has been no evidence of Tajik or Kyrgyz troops fighting in Ukraine since the invasion was launched on February 24.
Jeenbekov has rejected the charge, insisting that the report quoted Musaev directly while giving other people's views on the issue, as well.
The Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry rejected the report and has called on local media outlets to base their reporting on the ongoing war in Ukraine solely on official government statements.
Also on March 7, Bishkek police spokesman Baikazy Aitikul told RFE/RL that police have begun fining owners of cars that have a "Z" symbol on their vehicles to express their support for Russian troops in Ukraine.
Many Russian armored vehicles, tanks, and other equipment are marked with that letter, though it is not clear why. Some say it could be for "Za pobedy" or "For Victory" in Russian. Other say it may be for "Zapad" or "West" in Russian.
Aitikul added that the sign is illegal as it was never approved by traffic laws and the fine for having such a sign is 5,500 soms ($56).
On March 5, Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev, who met with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, in Moscow that day, called Russia a strategic partner with "especially privileged ties based on mutual trust and understanding on bilateral level and in frames of integrational unions and international organizations."
In neighboring Uzbekistan, authorities started summoning journalists for questioning over their reports about the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Several journalists told RFE/RL that they were instructed to be "unbiased and neutral" while covering the war due to the situation in Ukraine being "sensitive."
With reporting by RFE/RL's Uzbek Service
'Truth Is On Our Side': Ukrainian Artillery Unit Targets Russian Forces
Iranian Spokesperson Sees 'Significant' Progress In Talks With U.S. On Prisoner Swap
Tehran says there has been significant progress in talks with the United States on an agreement to swap prisoners.
Iran is holding a number of dual nationals, including several Iranian-Americans, amid accusations by rights activists and others that Tehran is using the detainees to extract concessions from other countries.
"These negotiations have progressed significantly and we are waiting for them to be summed up," Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh told a news conference on March 7.
Iran and the United States have exchanged prisoners in the past, including in June 2020, when Washington freed Iranian scientist Majid Taheri, detained for violating U.S. sanctions against Iran, as Tehran set free U.S. Navy veteran Michael White, who had been sentenced to 13 years in prison for allegedly insulting Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and posting private information online.
According to a review by the Voice of America's Persian Service of U.S. Justice Department databases, 16 Iranians are currently in U.S. detention or are on supervised pretrial release for proven or alleged federal crimes.
With reporting by Reuters
