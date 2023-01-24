News
Ambassador Says U.S. Supports Serbia's Move To Commit To Future In EU
The United States supports Serbia's intention to pursue an international plan to normalize ties with Kosovo and eventually join the European Union, the U.S. ambassador to Serbia said on January 24. "It's really about Serbia's future and about relationships that Serbia needs," Christopher Hill told reporters in Belgrade, capital of the Balkan country, an ally of Russia. Both Kosovo and Serbia aim to join the European Union and in order to complete that process, both parties need to resolve outstanding issues and build good neighborly relations. President Aleksandar Vucic said on January 23 that Serbia risked an international backlash and losing a chance to ultimately join the EU unless it looked into a Western plan for normalizing its relations with its former province. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Jailed Russian Actor, Kremlin Critic Yefremov Requests Transfer To Open Prison Colony
A court in Russia's Belgorod region will decide on February 17 if actor Mikhail Yefremov, an outspoken Kremlin critic who is serving a 7 1/2- year prison term for causing a deadly car accident, can be transferred to an open prison colony, a facility with a less strict prison regime.
The Alekseyevka district court said on January 24 that it had received Yefremov's request for transfer to an open prison from his lawyers.
Prisoners in open prison colonies serve their terms under conditions that are seen as less harsh than other prisons.
Moscow's Presnensky district court initially sentenced Yefremov in September 2020 to eight years in prison after finding him guilty of "causing a deadly traffic accident while driving under the influence."
In late October that year, the Moscow City Court cut Yefremov's prison term by six months.
Police say Yefremov was inebriated when he drove his car at high speed into an oncoming lane in central Moscow on the evening of June 8, hitting a car.
Yefremov did not suffer any injuries in the accident but another car's driver, 57-year-old Sergei Zakharov, was rushed to hospital with multiple injuries and died hours later.
After Zakharov was pronounced dead, Yefremov was charged and placed under house arrest.
Authorities later said that medical tests confirmed that Yefremov had traces of drugs, including cocaine, in his blood at the moment of the accident.
Performances by the 59-year-old Yefremov satirizing President Vladimir Putin and his policies have proven popular among Russians in recent years.
With reporting by Interfax and Ugolovny protsess
- By dpa
Death Toll From Cold Spell In Afghanistan Rises To More Than 120
The death toll caused by a severe cold spell in Afghanistan has increased, claiming more than 120 lives in the past two weeks, an official said late on January 23. Shafiullah Rahimi, spokesman of the country’s National Disaster Management Authority, told dpa that more than 50 houses have been completely or partially destroyed and 70,000 animals have also perished. Respiratory diseases, mainly among children, increase annually during the cold season but this winter has been unprecedentedly cold, and more Afghans are suffering economically. According to Afghanistan's Meteorological Department, the lowest temperature recorded in January was as cold as -34 degrees Celsius (-29.2 Fahrenheit) in the central province of Ghor.
U.S. May Drop Opposition To Sending Abrams Tanks To Ukraine, Say Officials
The United States, in a reversal, appears to be dropping its opposition to sending M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine and an announcement could come as soon as this week, two U.S. officials told Reuters on January 24. The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said they were not aware of a final U.S. decision to send the Abrams to Ukraine, a move that could encourage Germany to follow. The Pentagon could not be immediately reached for comment. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
- By Current Time
Navalny Nominated For An Oscar In Best Documentary Feature Film Category
A documentary about jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny has been nominated for an Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature Film. The movie, titled Navalny, by Canadian filmmaker Daniel Roher, tracks the anti-corruption campaigner and his team as they try to piece together who was behind his poisoning with a nerve agent in 2020. The 95th Academy Awards will be presented in Los Angeles on March 12. Navalny, whose incarceration is widely believed to be politically motivated, has been behind bars for more than two years amid growing concerns about his health. To read the original story from Current Time, click here.
Iran Athlete Says 'No Regrets' After Losing Eye At Protest
An Iranian archer who lost sight in her left eye after being shot by security forces has said she has "no regrets" about joining nationwide protests. Iranian authorities have cracked down on more than four months of anti-regime protests sparked by the September 16 death in custody of Mahsa Amini, arrested for allegedly violating strict dress rules for women. Kosar Khoshnoudikia, a member of Iran's national archery team, had been shot at a rally last year in her hometown of Kermanshah, in the Kurdish-populated west, said the Norway-based rights group Hengaw. "I have felt no regrets for being there on that day, at that time," Khoshnoudikia said.
Hundreds Protest In Afghan City Against Koran Burning In Sweden
Hundreds of Afghan men staged a protest in the eastern city of Khost on January 24 to express anger at the burning of the Koran in the Swedish capital over the weekend. Swedish-Danish far-right politician Rasmus Paludan on January 21 set fire to a copy of the Muslim holy book in front of Turkey's embassy in Stockholm. Protests have been held since then in some Muslim countries, and on January 24 crowds of Afghan men condemned the incident in Khost, a city bordering Pakistan. "Death to the Swedish government, death to such politicians," protesters chanted on the city's main square, an AFP correspondent reported.
Robbery Charge Against Noted Kyrgyz Protest Singer Dropped; Drugs Charge Still To Be Ruled On
BISHKEK -- A court in Bishkek has dropped a charge of horse stealing -- but not the more serious charge of illegal drugs possession -- against Kyrgyz traditional bard singer Bolot Nazarov, known for performing songs criticizing the Central Asian nation's authorities, and released him from custody.
The decision by the Moscow district court on January 24 came less than a week after a prosecutor requested the court convict Nazarov of robbery and illegal drugs possession and sentence him to 10 years in prison.
The court said it decided to drop the robbery charge due to conciliation between the parties involved.
Nazarov and his supporters have rejected the charges for months.
The singer was initially arrested a year ago along with well-known investigative journalist Bolot Temirov for the alleged possession of illegal drugs. Amid protests by the two men's supporters, they were transferred to house arrest.
In November, police accused Nazarov of stealing a horse from a farmer and placed him back in pretrial detention.
Nazarov has insisted the owner had given him the horse as a prize for winning a competition among bards.
After he was officially charged with stealing the horse, Nazarov returned it to the farmer. In December, the plaintiff asked the court to drop the charge against Nazarov, saying he had no claims against him.
A ruling on the illegal drugs possession charge against Nazarov has yet to be made.
Temirov was deported to Russia in November after a Bishkek court found him guilty of illegally obtaining a Kyrgyz passport.
The journalist, who has extensively reported about corruption among government officials in Kyrgyzstan, had both Kyrgyz and Russian citizenships. He has insisted the court's decision was politically motivated, saying all his documents, including his Kyrgyz passport, had been legally and properly obtained.
The court's decision to deport Temirov has been condemned by a UN rights envoy, press freedom defenders, and Western governments.
Iranian Supreme Court Rejects Death Sentence Appeal By Protester
Iran's Supreme Court has rejected an appeal by Mohammad Ghobadloo against his death sentence on a charge of "corruption on Earth," raising fears among his legal team that he may be executed in the near future.
Mahdakht Damghanpour, Ghobadloo's lawyer, said in a post on Twitter that the court accepted the appeal of his conviction on the charge of murder, but on a separate charge of "corruption on Earth," the appeal failed.
"We have registered the appeal four times, and each time the court has refused to register and accept it," Damghanpour said.
Ghobadloo was charged for his alleged involvement in an attack on police with a car, which resulted in the death of one officer and the injury of five others.
"Corruption on Earth" is a charge often leveled by Iran's judiciary in cases allegedly involving espionage or attempts to overthrow the government.
But with months of unrest over the death in September of a young woman for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly rattling the country, courts have taken to using the charge against protesters who have flooded the streets in mass demonstrations.
Amnesty International has blasted Iran for the trial of the 22-year-old Ghobadloo, who was sentenced to death after a trial where his lawyers were not present.
The rights watchdog says the "sham trials" of protesters are "designed to intimidate those participating in the popular uprising that has rocked Iran."
Ghobadlou, who is said to suffer from mental problems, was subjected to torture and other ill-treatment in custody, according to his supporters.
His mother has pleaded for his life in a video message posted online, while three European politicians who have sponsored Ghobadloo in an attempt to protect him from prosecution have urged Iran overturn his death sentence.
Iranians have flooded streets across the country in protest since Mahsa Amini's death, with women and schoolgirls putting up unprecedented shows of defiance in what appears to be the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
In the face of mass protests around the country since Amini's death in mid-September, Iranian authorities have warned of harsher penalties to participants in the unrest.
Four convicted protesters have already been executed and others remain on death row after being handed death sentences.
Earlier in January, following a report of the imminent execution of Ghobadloo and another protester, Mohammad Broghani, hundreds gathered in front of the Rajaei-Shahr prison in Karaj chanting anti-government slogans.
The regime has blamed Western governments for the unrest and has responded to the protests with a bloody crackdown that human rights groups say has left almost 500 dead and hundreds more injured.
Thousands more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, and others, amid concerns about the charges against them.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Bulgaria To Hold Early Election On April 2
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said on January 24 that the country would hold early election on April 2 after inconclusive October vote failed to produce a government.
The April 2 parliamentary elections will be the fifth time within two years that Bulgaria elects a legislature.
Radev told journalists that he would dissolve parliament on February 3 and appoint a new caretaker government without offering details about its composition. A day earlier, he had that he would once again appoint Galab Donev as interim prime minister. He expressed hope lawmakers would use the time until then to adopt legislation needed to ensure European Union aid funds were tapped efficiently.
"I hope that the fight against corruption...and European integration are a real priority and not just pre-election promises," he said.
Radev's announcement came hours after Bulgaria's Socialist Party (BSP) on January 24 said it had failed to form a government and had returned the unfulfilled mandate to the president.
It was the third and final opportunity for a government to be formed under the current legislature that resulted after the October 2 elections.
"We have done everything that was needed to fulfil the third mandate," BSP leader Kornelia Ninova said, adding that "there was not enough will to form a working government."
Before the Socialist attempt at forming a coalition, the two strongest groups in Bulgaria's parliament -- the center-right GERB party and the reformist We Continue the Change party, which finished first and second in the October elections -- had each tried and failed to find enough support to form their own governments.
Radev then chose the BSP to fulfill the mandate because he believed the party had the "best chance" to form a government and had preserved the "dialogue with all the political parties represented in the parliament."
Under Bulgaria's constitution, Radev must dissolve the parliament and schedule elections within 60 days of issuing the dissolution decree -- most likely in April.
The GERB party of Boyko Borisov, who spent three divisive tenures as prime minister between 2009 and 2021, has been the target of widespread corruption accusations, and most groups have dismissed talk of cooperation with Borisov.
Analysts say another election would most likely result again in a fragmented parliament that will struggle to find a compromise and form a working coalition government.
The continuing political crisis is expected to impede the European Union's poorest country's plans to join the euro zone at the end of this year, as well as the timely receipt of billions of euros in EU recovery funds.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Ukraine Appoints New Supervisory Board For State Gas Giant
Ukraine has appointed a new supervisory board to oversee the state-owned natural gas monopoly Naftogaz, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on January 24, meeting a requirement of a financial assistance program from the International Monetary Fund. Shmyhal told a government meeting that the new board consisted of four independent members and two representatives of the state, according to a video of the meeting posted on his Telegram channel. Ukraine's economy is heavily dependent on foreign aid since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of the country on February 24. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Putin Says Russian Pharmacies Are Short On Some Medicines
President Vladimir Putin said on January 24 that there were shortages of some medicines in Russia and that prices had gone up, despite the country producing more of its own drugs. While prescription drugs are exempt from Western sanctions imposed over the war in Ukraine, their delivery to Russia has been hit by transport, insurance, and customs hurdles caused by the war and other restrictive measures, industry figures say. Shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year, Russians rushed to stock up on drugs, with people buying a month's worth of medicine in just two weeks. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Moldovan Defense Minister Confirms Chisinau Has Asked West For Air-Defense Systems
Defense Minister Anatolie Nosatii has confirmed that Moldova has asked its Western partners for air-defense systems, in a move that signals a departure from the country's policy of not seeking to purchase lethal weapons from the West.
Nosatii -- who attended the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting in Ramstein, Germany, last week -- acknowledged in an interview with RFE/RL that the chances of receiving such defensive armaments are slim at the moment when the top priority of Western allies remains delivering weapons to Ukraine.
"It is not as easy as a country to say, I want this and I want that, and hope that somebody will give it to you," Nosatii said, adding that discussions with Western countries on the issue are "ongoing.”
Moldova’s position on requesting Western weapons has changed following several incidents at its border with Ukraine, where Russian rockets shot down by Ukraine fell on Moldovan territory.
Russian missiles launched from the Black Sea to hit targets in Western Ukraine also fly often over the northeastern part of Moldova.
Currently the country lacks air-defense monitoring systems.
"The war in Ukraine has shown that Moldova's neutrality status and the discussions about Moldova's demilitarization are no longer current," Nosatii said.
Ukrainian officials have repeatedly warned that Moldova's separatist Transdniester region, which broke away in 1990, could be used as a staging area for Russian operations against Ukraine or Moldova, which also shares a border and a common history with NATO member Romania.
Transdniester is a sliver of territory that borders Ukraine where hundreds of Russian troops remain deployed since before the fall of communism despite Chisinau's objections.
"The illegal presence of Russian troops in Transdniester clearly demonstrates that the 'neutrality' narrative was imposed on us," Nosatii said.
"Moldova's leadership has repeatedly called for the withdrawal of these troops, but they are still here, which proves that our 'neutrality' is only declarative."
Media Groups Urge Kyrgyzstan To Withdraw Request To Halt RFE/RL's Operations
BISHKEK -- More than 25 media organizations and journalists in Kyrgyzstan have urged the Ministry of Culture, Information, and Youth Policies to withdraw a court request to halt the media operations of RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, known locally as Radio Azattyk, warning of its effect on the free press.
The letter, made public on January 24, says the move is illegal as Radio Azattyk, officially registered as Azattyk Media, had not violated any laws or regulations in the Central Asian nation.
Kyrgyz authorities blocked Radio Azattyk’s websites in Kyrgyz and Russian in late October after the media outlet refused to take down a video that was produced by Current Time, a Russian-language network run by RFE/RL in cooperation with Voice of America. Officials of the Central Asian nation have claimed that the authors of the video "predominantly" took the position of the Tajik side.
"[The ministry's motion] does not cite any fact or information proving that Azattyk Media systemically violated the country's laws. The closure of Azattyk Media would not only be a blow to freedom of speech and the independent media, it will certainly lead to a limiting of the right of citizens to receive information," the letter said.
Among organizations that signed the letter are Kyrgyzstan's Media Policy Institute Foundation, the Independent Union of Journalists, the Journalist Social Union, the Journalistic Investigations Foundation, the Media Consult Foundation, and others.
The Ministry of Culture, Information, and Youth Policies informed RFE/RL on January 23 that it had asked the Lenin district court in Bishkek to halt RFE/RL's media operations in the country. The court said later in the day that it will address the request on February 8.
The authorities' decision to block Radio Azattyk’s websites was based on the Law on Protection from False Information, legislation that drew widespread criticism when it was adopted in August 2021.
Radio Azattyk's bank account in Bishkek was frozen at the time, and in November Kyrgyz authorities suspended the accreditations of 11 RFE/RL correspondents at the country's parliament.
In response to notification about the move, RFE/RL President and Chief Executive Officer Jamie Fly said the broadcaster rejects "these continued unlawful attacks against Radio Azattyk and our independent reporting.”
“We will pursue all available legal means to preserve our operations in the country. We will continue to serve our loyal Kyrgyz audiences no matter what actions the Kyrgyz government takes,” Fly said in a statement published on January 23.
RFE/RL has appealed the move to block the sites with Bishkek's Birinchi Mai district court. The first hearing into the appeal is scheduled for January 26.
Group Of Crimean Tatars Detained In Russian-Occupied Crimea After Homes Searched
Russian authorities have detained six Crimean Tatars after their homes were searched in Ukraine's Moscow-annexed Crimean peninsula.
The Crimean Solidarity human rights group said on January 24 that the searches were conducted at the homes of Ekrem Krosh, Ayder Asanov, Refat Seydametov, Osman Abdurazzakov, Leman Zekiryayev, and Khalil Mambetov in the Dzhankoy district.
The men were later taken away by officers of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB).
Ekrem Krosh's wife, Amide Krosh, told the Crimean Solidarity group that the officers said the searches were part of an unspecified terrorism case.
Occupying Russian authorities have not issued any official statement regarding the searches and detention of the alleged suspects.
Since Moscow seized Crimea in 2014, Russian authorities have prosecuted dozens of Crimean Tatars for allegedly belonging to Hizb ut-Tahrir, an Islamic group that is banned in Russia but not in Ukraine.
Moscow’s takeover of the peninsula was vocally opposed by many Crimean Tatars, who are a sizable minority in the region.
Exiled from their homeland to Central Asia by Soviet authorities under the dictatorship of Josef Stalin during World War II, many Crimean Tatars are very wary of Russia and Moscow's rule.
Rights groups and Western governments have denounced what they describe as a campaign of repression by the Russian-imposed authorities in Crimea who are targeting members of the Turkic-speaking Crimean Tatar community and others who have spoken out against Moscow's takeover of the peninsula.
Russia took control of Crimea from Ukraine in March 2014 after sending in troops, seizing key facilities, and staging a referendum dismissed as illegal by at least 100 countries. Moscow also backs separatists in a war against Ukrainian government forces that has killed more than 13,200 people in eastern Ukraine since April 2014.
- By AP
Poland Seeks Germany's Permission To Send Tanks To Ukraine
Poland has officially requested permission from Germany to transfer its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on January 24. Berlin has received Warsaw’s request, Blaszczak said in a tweet, although German officials did not immediately confirm that. Ukraine has been pleading for Western tanks to help it push back against Russia’s invasion. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Former Theater Director Whose Son Fled Russia Detained On Embezzlement Charge
The former director of the Red Torch Theater in Novosibirsk, Aleksandr Kulyabin, whose son fled Russia last year after he protested against Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, has been detained on embezzlement charges. The Novosibirsk regional prosecutor’s office said on January 24 that Kulyabin was detained after a search of his home. His pretrial restrictions are to be decided by a court. Timofei Kulyabin worked as the chief producer at the theater in the Siberian city before he left Russia for an unspecified country last spring. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Nobel Laureates Muratov, Ressa Urge Red Cross To Intervene On Behalf Of Navalny
Nobel Peace Prize laureates Dmitry Muratov and Maria Ressa have urged the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to intervene on behalf of jailed opposition leader Aleksei Navalny, who has spent more than 100 days in punitive solitary confinement since August 2022.
In a letter signed by Muratov and Ressa, published by the Novaya Gazeta newspaper on January 24, the two say that “as long as [Navalny's] torment goes on, we are all accomplices of the executioners.”
"Do as you are told by your universal humanitarian principle: Prevent human suffering."
Since January 1, dozens of lawmakers, lawyers, and physicians in Russia have urged President Vladimir Putin, the Prosecutor-General's Office and the presidential Council for Human Rights to intervene on behalf of Navalny, whose state of health has dramatically worsened after he was placed in punitive solitary confinement numerous times for what he and his supporters say are dubious reasons.
Navalny and his lawyer, Vadim Kobzev, have said in recent weeks that the opposition politician has a heavy cough and a fever, but the penitentiary's administration is not allowing medicine to be passed on to him.
The call by Muratov and Ressa, who were co-winners of the 2021 Nobel award, may fail to hit the mark, Novaya Gazeta said, given that ICRC officials say the organization “has no mandate for such actions.”
"We understand that the International Committee of the Red cross may face difficulties related to its authority and, therefore, we address all nongovernmental organizations that could assist to resolve this issue," Novaya Gazeta wrote.
Navalny suffered a near-fatal poisoning in August 2020 that he blames on Russian security operatives acting at Putin's behest. He was arrested on January 17, 2021, upon arriving from Germany where he was treated for the poisoning.
After that, he was handed a 2 1/2-year prison sentence for violating the terms of an earlier parole during his convalescence abroad. The Kremlin has denied any involvement in Navalny's poisoning.
The original conviction is widely regarded as a trumped-up, politically motivated case.
In March last year, Navalny was handed a separate nine-year prison term on charges of contempt and embezzlement through fraud that he and his supporters have repeatedly rejected as politically motivated.
NATO'S Stoltenberg Says He's Confident Of A Solution Soon On Battle Tanks
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is confident the alliance will find a solution soon on the delivery of battle tanks to Ukraine, he said after meeting Germany's defense minister on January 24. "At this pivotal moment in the war, we must provide heavier and more advanced systems to Ukraine, and we must do it faster," Stoltenberg told reporters, standing alongside German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius. "I therefore welcome our discussion today. We discussed the issue of battle tanks. Consultations among allies will continue and I'm confident we will have a solution soon," Stoltenberg added. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Azerbaijan Calls For Penalties After Tennis Player's Nagorno-Karabakh Message At Australian Open
Azerbaijan has called on the International Tennis Federation and the Russian Tennis Federation to take action after Karen Khachanov wrote messages of support for the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh following wins at the Australian Open.
Khachanov, a Russian who has Armenian roots, twice wrote "Artsakh stay strong!" on a camera lens following victories in the Grand Slam tournament. Artsakh is the Armenian name for Nagorno-Karabakh.
"The tennis player should be punished for the provocative actions and to keep such a situation from being allowed to repeat itself," the Azerbaijani Tennis Federation said in a statement dated January 23.
Following matches at the Australian Open, winners on the main court traditionally sign their name on the lens of a camera that sits courtside.
Khachanov, who won his quarterfinal match on January 24 against American Sebastian Korda, was born in Moscow. His Armenian father was born in Yerevan.
The 26-year-old world number 20 has publicly noted his Armenian roots many times previously.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh for decades. Some 30,000 people were killed in a war in the early 1990s that left ethnic Armenians in control of the breakaway region and seven adjacent districts of Azerbaijan proper.
The two sides fought another war in 2020 that lasted six weeks and killed thousands of people on both sides before a Russian-brokered cease-fire, resulting in Armenians' losing control over parts of the region and the adjacent districts.
Tensions in the region have flared again in recent weeks after protesters, who describe themselves as environmentalists, began a blockade of the Lachin Corridor, the only route for food, essential supplies, and people between Armenia and areas controlled by ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh.
The blockade, set up in December, was launched by the protesters who are demanding access to mining sites inside the breakaway region, which is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.
Armenia says has questioned whether the protesters are legitimate, saying they are actually a cover allowed by Baku in an attempt to put pressure on ethnic Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh to either leave the area or accept Azerbaijan's sovereignty.
WHO Urges 'Immediate Action' After Cough Syrup Deaths
The World Health Organization (WHO) has called for "immediate and concerted action" to protect children from contaminated medicines after a spate of child deaths linked to cough syrups last year. In 2022, more than 300 children -- mainly aged under 5 -- died of acute kidney injury in Gambia, Indonesia, and Uzbekistan -- and these deaths were associated with contaminated medicines, the WHO said in a statement on January 24. The medicines, over-the-counter cough syrups, had high levels of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol. "These contaminants are toxic chemicals used as industrial solvents and antifreeze agents that can be fatal even taken in small amounts, and should never be found in medicines," the WHO said. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Finland Says Timeout Needed In Talks With Turkey Over NATO Bid
Finland's foreign minister, Pekka Haavisto, told Reuters on January 24 that a timeout of a few weeks is needed in the talks between Finland, Sweden, and Turkey regarding the two Nordic nations' plans to join the NATO military alliance. Turkey's president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, said on January 23 that Sweden should not expect his country's support for NATO membership after a protest near the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm at the weekend that included the burning of a copy of the Koran. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Ukrainian Officials Out Amid Corruption Scandal As Poland Presses Germany On Tanks For Kyiv
A number of senior Ukrainian officials resigned or were fired on January 24 as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pledged to eradicate corruption from his administration amid a high-profile graft scandal that is threatening to erode the so-far staunch Western support for the leadership in Kyiv.
The shake-ups came as Poland sent an official request to Berlin to re-export its German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.
Berlin has received Warsaw’s request, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak said in a tweet.
A German government source told Reuters that Warsaw's request to re-export up to 14 Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine has been received, although Germany did not immediately confirm that officially.
Germany had initially showed reluctance both to providing such tanks to Kyiv itself or allowing third countries that have Leopard tanks to send them to Ukraine.
But Berlin has come under intense pressure from Ukraine and several NATO allies to change its position and allow the export of the Leopards.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on January 24 that he was confident the alliance will find a solution soon on the delivery of battle tanks to Ukraine.
"At this pivotal moment in the war, we must provide heavier and more advanced systems to Ukraine, and we must do it faster," Stoltenberg told reporters, after talks with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.
On January 23, the German defense group Rheinmetall said it could deliver 139 Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine if required over the next several months.
The Kremlin meanwhile said that German tank deliveries to Ukraine would bring "nothing good to the future relationship" between Berlin and Moscow. "They will leave a lasting mark," spokesman Dmitry Peskov said January 24.
The development on possible tank deliveries came as Ukrainian authorities moved to crack down on corruption, with three senior officials announcing their exit Tuesday.
Early on January 24, the deputy head of the presidential administration, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, announced on January 24 that he had tendered his resignation to Zelenskiy.
"I thank the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy for the trust and the opportunity to do good deeds every day and every minute," Tymoshenko wrote on the Telegram messaging, adding, "Thank you to the armed forces for saving and defending our country."
Shortly after Tymoshenko's announcement, Deputy Defense Minister Vyacheslav Shapovalov, who was responsible for supplying troops with food and equipment, also resigned, citing "media accusations" of corruption.
A statement on the Defense Ministry's website said that Shapovalov's resignation was "a worthy deed" that would help retain trust in the ministry.
Also on January 24, Deputy Prosecutor-General Oleksiy Symonenko was fired in what the Prosecutor-General's Office said was a shake-up of senior officials.
A statement announcing his dismissal gave no reason for the decision but said it had been "according to his own wish."
Two deputy ministers -- Vyacheslav Nehoda and Ivan Lukerya -- also resigned from Ukraine's Ministry of Communities and the Development of Territories on January 24.
Nehoda and Lukerya both confirmed the moves on their Facebook pages.
The departures of the three officials came after Zelenskiy announced on January 23 in his nightly address that he would make personnel changes at senior and lower levels, following the most high-profile graft scandal engulfing Ukraine since Russia's invasion.
Oleh Nemchinov, a member of the Ukrainian government, later wrote on Telegram that the cabinet had approved the removal of Vitaliy Muzychenka, the deputy minister for social policies.
According to Nemchinov, the cabinet also approved presidential decrees to sack the heads of regional military administrations for the Dnipropetrovsk region (Valentyn Reznichenko), the Zaporizhzhya region (Oleksandr Starukh), the Kyiv region (Oleksiy Kuleba), the Sumy region (Dmytro Zhyvytskiy), and the Kherson region (Yaroslav Yanushevich).
The corruption scandal broke on January 22, when the Defense Ministry was accused by an investigative newspaper of overpaying suppliers for troops' food. The supplier has said a technical mistake was to blame and no extra money had been given. The ministry said the accusations were baseless.
The same day, Ukraine's deputy infrastructure minister, Vasyl Lozynskiy, was detained on suspicion of receiving a $400,000 bribe over the importation of generators in September, an allegation he denies.
On the battlefield, Ukraine's General Staff said in its January 24 report that it repelled Russian attacks in 11 locations in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, with enemy fire concentrated mainly in the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka directions, where heavy fighting has been under way for months.
The head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said three people were killed and three were wounded by Russian shelling.
"On January 23, the Russians killed three residents of the Donetsk region: in Novopokrovskiy, Paraskoviyivka, and Chasovoy Yar," Kyrylenko said.
Russian forces also continued shelling Ukrainian positions in Zaporizhzhya, Kherson, and Lyman, the General Staff said.
Front lines have been largely unchanged for two months despite heavy losses on both sides and incessant Russian bombardments.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
North Macedonia's President Accuses Unnamed Bulgarian Politicians Of Ties With Russian Intelligence
North Macedonia's president, Stevo Pendarovski, said on January 23 that a number of Bulgarian politicians who engage in campaigns against his country are connected to Russian intelligence services. “These are organized activities by structures from Bulgaria that were activated after the adoption of the European negotiation framework in July of last year,”Pendarovski said following a meeting of the country’s Security Council. He added that he will propose to the government that it should ban a Bulgarian member of the European parliament as well as several other Bulgarian nationals from entering North Macedonia due to their actions. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Balkan Service, click here.
Serbia's Vucic: EU Will Halt Accession Talks If He Refuses To Normalize Ties With Kosovo
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on January 23 that European and U.S. diplomats had warned him that if he does not accept a French-German proposal to normalize relations between Serbia and Kosovo, EU accession negotiations with his country as well as Western investments will be halted. Vucic made the comments after meeting with a group of U.S. and European envoys in Belgrade on January 20. The EU proposal was presented to Serbia and Kosovo in December. Earlier this month, U.S. State Department counselor Derek Chollet said that the EU proposal was a good basis for conversation between Belgrade and Pristina. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Balkan Service, click here.
