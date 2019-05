17

A stretch limo called the "American Dream" in New York in 1985. Jay Ohrberg, the maker of the car, created many of cinema’s iconic vehicles, including the DeLorean from Back To The Future and the winged Batmobile . This limo was later stretched a further 12 meters and had a helicopter pad added. After falling into disrepair , the limo is now "being restored here in the U.S.," Ohrberg told RFE/RL by e-mail.