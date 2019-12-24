American Found Who Got Lost Climbing Ukraine’s Highest Mountain

Emergency workers in western Ukraine’s Ivano-Frankivsk region say they’ve found a U.S. citizen who dialed the rescue services emergency number after getting lost climbing Hoverla, the country’s highest mountain peak at 2,061 meters.



At 12:30 p.m. on December 24, the U.S. national made an emergency call saying he had set out that morning from the base of the Hoverla summit, located along the northeastern ridge of the Carpathian Mountains.



The American took the “green” or the easiest path in an attempt to make it to the top of the summit, the Emergencies Services said in a statement.



However, he got “disorientated” along the way.



Six rescue workers and a vehicle were dispatched at 12:58 p.m. to search for the lost American, while maintaining contact with him through a mobile phone connection.



“At 3:15 p.m., rescuers found the foreign tourist in a satisfactory state and are escorting him from the Hoverla mountain,” the statement said.