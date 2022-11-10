Amnesty Says Russia 'Likely' Committing Crimes Against Humanity In Ukraine

Ukrainian forces have recaptured 12 settlements in the south, advancing seven kilometers in two directions in the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Army chief Valeriy Zaluzhniy said on November 10 as Russia ordered one of the war's biggest retreats.

Zaluzhniy said Kyiv could not yet confirm whether Russia was indeed pulling out from the southern Kherson region but said Ukrainian forces were continuing their advance.

"We continue to conduct the offensive operation in line with our plan," he wrote in a post on Telegram.

Russia on November 9 said its forces would retreat from the west bank of the Dnieper River, which includes Kherson, the only regional capital Moscow had captured since the start of its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February.

Kherson is strategically important, as it controls both the only land route to Ukraine's Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula and the mouth of the Dnieper, which bisects Ukraine.

Zaluzhniy said Ukrainian forces had advanced from Pervomaiske toward Kherson and from Petropavlivka toward Novoraysk, roughly parallel with the Dnieper River.

It was unclear which Pervomaiske Zaluhniy meant. There are two settlements named Pervomaiske relatively close to Kherson city, one located some 25 kilometers to southeast and one some 50 kilometers to the north of the city.

Zaluzhniy said the territorial gains totaled 264 square kilometers.

Earlier on November 10, Ukrainian forces said they had recaptured Snihurivka, a strategic town in the southern Mykolayiv region while repelling fresh Russian attacks in Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, where heavy fighting has been under way for weeks.

In video footage published on social media and Ukrainian national television, a Ukrainian soldier shouted, "Today on November 10, Snihurivka was liberated by the forces of the 131st Separate Intelligence Battalion. Glory to Ukraine!"

The footage could not immediately be verified and there was no immediate confirmation of the town's recapture from Ukraine's Defense Ministry, a day after Russia ordered its forces to retreat from the area.

Snihurivka, seen as the last remaining Russian-occupied town in the Mykolayiv region, is important for control of a strategic road that leads to Kherson.



The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said earlier that they had repelled fresh Russian attacks in Donetsk where Moscow continues to mount an offensive in the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka directions.

The Ukrainian military said it had also repelled Russian attacks in Luhansk, which together with Donetsk comprise the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.

Russian forces launched missile and air strikes and pounded more than 30 settlements with rockets in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhya, Mykolayiv, Sumy, and Kherson regions, the military said.



The fierce fighting in the east came as Kyiv reacted with skepticism to the announcement of a Russian retreat from Kherson, noting some Russian forces remained in the city and reinforcements were being sent to the region.

Mykhailo Podolyak, a senior adviser to Ukraine's president, said on November 10 that Moscow wanted to turn Kherson into a "city of death," accusing Russia of mining everything from apartments to sewers and planning to shell Kherson from the other side of the Dnieper River.

"This is what (the) 'Russian world' looks like: came, robbed, celebrated, killed 'witnesses', left ruins and left," he wrote on Twitter.

U.S. General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the initial indicators suggested Russia was following through with its withdrawal, but cautioned it could take time to complete.

"It won't take them a day or two. This is going to take them days and perhaps even weeks to pull those forces south of that river," Milley said in New York on November 9, estimating Russia probably had 20,000 to 30,000 troops north of the Dnieper River in that area.

Milley, the most senior U.S. general, said around 100,000 Russian and 100,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed or wounded in the war, the highest estimate offered yet by a Western official.

Milley also suggested around 40,000 civilians had died after being caught up in the conflict.

The estimates could not be independently confirmed.

Both Kyiv and Moscow carefully guard their casualty numbers.

Russia's last update in September said 5,937 soldiers had been killed since the start of the conflict on February 24.

"There has been a tremendous amount of suffering, human suffering," said Milley, adding the conflict has created between 15 and 30 million refugees.

The UN has recorded 7.8 million people as refugees from Ukraine across Europe, including Russia. However, the figure does not include those who have been forced to flee their homes but remain in Ukraine.

With reporting by AP, AFP, Reuters, and BBC