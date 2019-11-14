Accessibility links

Uzbekistan

Angry Reactions As Russian Official Calls Uzbek Workers 'Sheep'

Angry Reactions As Russian Official Calls Uzbek Workers 'Sheep'
An Uzbek political party has demanded law-enforcement agencies take measures against a LUKoil official who used offensive language against local employees in Uzbekistan and referred to them as a “flock of sheep.” In footage obtained by RFE/RL’s Uzbek Service, the official is shown raising his voice and berating Uzbek workers with foul language that includes sentences like: “F*** your f***ing village” and “you’re standing here like a flock of sheep.”

