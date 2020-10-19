Another Cease-Fire Shatters Amid Fighting Over Nagorno-Karabakh
An 84th birthday party in a bomb shelter, and a new home shattered by missile fire -- these were just two moments captured by reporters after another cease-fire was agreed -- and broken -- in fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan in and around the breakaway Azerbaijani region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Hundreds have been killed, including many civilians, with each side blaming the other for both the start of hostilities and breaches of the truces.