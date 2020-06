A speech by a 17-year-old at a high-school graduation ceremony in Belarus has gone viral on social media. Uladz Rymasheuski went off-script and voiced the hope that the presidential election in August would bring change. He said he had been inundated with messages of support and even offers of legal aid if he should need it in the future. Belarus has been ruled since 1994 by authoritarian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka.